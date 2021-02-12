In 2019, I worked on a Metrobus survey of riders, riding several buses that started and ended at the Greenbelt Metro Station. I could do nothing but marvel that the station was out in the middle of nowhere, and wonder what was wrong with Maryland officials that there was zero development — no stores, restaurants or housing — within convenient walking distance of the Green Line station.  

So, it was good to see the report that Maryland and Metropolitan Washington Area Transit Authority people are finally waking up [“Report highlights development-ripe rail stations in Md.,” Metro, Feb. 7]. Where have they been? What has taken them so long?

I’ve lived (and worked before I retired) in the Ballston area of Arlington for 25 years and can’t recall any time when I haven’t been able to spot a building crane outside my window.  

Inexcusably, those slowpokes in Prince George’s County have wasted a generation by missing an opportunity that couldn’t be more obvious.

Melissa Pollak, Arlington