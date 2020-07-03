It is beyond reprehensible that the commander in chief lacks the humanity and patriotism to value our beloved service members’ lives above his personal affinity for the autocrat who offered awards for their corpses.
I don’t know what the appropriate counteractions should be — but at least some of our elected representatives do. I hope they act with all the strength of their office for our troops, to defend their selfless sacrifice and bring this administration to account for its dereliction of duty. I will continue to pray — and vote.
Kathryn Smith, Leesburg