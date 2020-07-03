Regarding the June 30 news article “Bounty intel confirmed; officials await full review”:

I have been praying for the safety of our troops every day; little did I know that my prayers should have included protection from our own government’s malfeasance. I lay blame squarely at the doorstep of the White House: I do not believe its claims of the president’s cluelessness.

 It is beyond reprehensible that the commander in chief lacks the humanity and patriotism to value our beloved service members’ lives above his personal affinity for the autocrat who offered awards for their corpses.

 I don’t know what the appropriate counteractions should be — but at least some of our elected representatives do. I hope they act with all the strength of their office for our troops, to defend their selfless sacrifice and bring this administration to account for its dereliction of duty. I will continue to pray — and vote. 

Kathryn Smith, Leesburg