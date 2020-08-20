Mr. Putin opposes democratic “color revolutions” in former Soviet states, which he views as existentially threatening to his own authoritarian rule. Remember Ukraine in 2014 after the Maidan protests forced Mr. Putin’s creature, President Viktor Yanukovych, from power.
A free Belarus could be seen as a greater geostrategic threat to Russia than a democratic Ukraine, because the traditional invasion route from the west runs straight from Minsk to Moscow some 440 miles to the east.
There are three possible outcomes to the Belarus political crisis, and none is good for the Belarusan people or the West: Mr. Lukashenko crushes the protest movement, perhaps with a hidden helping hand from Moscow, and his dictatorship remains in place with greater reliance for Moscow’s support; Mr. Lukashenko is replaced by another autocrat under Mr. Putin’s thumb; or Mr. Lukashenko’s regime implodes, providing an excuse for Russia’s “little green men” to occupy Belarus to defend against alleged foreign threats and restore “order” as a preliminary step toward its political integration with Mother Russia.
With Europe and the United States struggling to contain the novel coronavirus and in economic recession, and NATO in disarray in the Mediterranean Sea, Mr. Putin may feel that a providential opportunity to advance Moscow’s geostrategic agenda is at hand.
Edward Grimes, Springfield