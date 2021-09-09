Opinion: Putting a price on carbon should be Job 1
Today at 12:17 p.m. EDT
Reading the Sept. 5 front-page article on the extreme damage from climate change this year, “Weather disasters expand reach,” I considered the massive need for building climate resilience into our society. Things are going to get much worse if we don’t cut carbon emissions.
Ultimately, of course, we need to cut carbon emissions and protect buildings and people. But the 388 climate-disaster deaths of the past three months are just a pale shadow of what our grandchildren could face. The desperate urgency of getting a carbon price and carbon dividend into the reconciliation bill is staring us in the face.