As Fred Hiatt pointed out in his Nov. 1 op-ed, Big Oil has publicly supported a carbon tax. He suggested that Democrats should have agreed to do what the oil companies asked for. It is quite possible that this support is simply a public relations effort, and that the oil companies think they can get credit for supporting a public-spirited policy that won’t be implemented anyhow. It is also possible that they really think a carbon tax, which makes use of free-market principles, is the best option for the necessary task of gradually weaning us from fossil fuels. In either event, the position of the oil companies provides valuable insulation from the certain attacks by Republicans. It is a good reason to pursue enactment of a carbon tax now.