A “gradually rising price” is not a defensible answer to an ongoing emergency. Cap-and-trade went up in smoke last summer, as forests used as climate offsets were incinerated and became part of the problem, not the solution. Coal is on its way out, regardless. A “gradually rising price” doesn’t solve the problems from abandoned facilities that leak methane; it encourages more abandonment. And fossil fuels are the biggest contributors to climate change but not the only ones. How are agriculture, forestry, cement and food waste addressed by such a scheme?
Last summer, a coalition of senators introduced the Save Our Future Act, proposing a system in which carbon pricing plays a useful role but doesn’t displace other more valuable solutions. It would provide funding for public investment and address ongoing inequalities and environmental injustice. And it would not displace regulation, public investment and diplomacy, which are the most important tools at our disposal.
John F. Cross, Burke
As Fred Hiatt pointed out in his Nov. 1 op-ed, Big Oil has publicly supported a carbon tax. He suggested that Democrats should have agreed to do what the oil companies asked for. It is quite possible that this support is simply a public relations effort, and that the oil companies think they can get credit for supporting a public-spirited policy that won’t be implemented anyhow. It is also possible that they really think a carbon tax, which makes use of free-market principles, is the best option for the necessary task of gradually weaning us from fossil fuels. In either event, the position of the oil companies provides valuable insulation from the certain attacks by Republicans. It is a good reason to pursue enactment of a carbon tax now.
Gerald Ehrenstein, Bethesda
The writer is co-chair of the Advocacy Committee of the Montgomery County Faith Alliance for Climate Solutions.
Catherine Rampell was spot-on when she explained in her Nov. 2 op-ed, “America’s inaction on climate is getting embarrassing,” how a carbon tax is a more effective and efficient way to shift our energy mix toward clean sources than various “carrots” that the federal government might offer.
But putting a price on carbon, specifically a carbon tax with rebates back to citizens, is also preferable from a climate justice perspective. Though tax breaks, grants and other subsidies will help shift our energy mix, they all must be paid for by current or future taxpayers, regardless of their level of fossil fuel use.
As an economist, I am skeptical of many so-called “pay-fors” being discussed in the reconciliation bill. Sooner or later, however, taxpayers will foot the bill for any unpaid-for expenditures. What’s fair — asking the next generation to subsidize my purchase of an electric car, or charging me now for my carbon pollution, whose costs I am imposing on the next generation?
Keith Kozloff, Takoma Park