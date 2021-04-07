He referred to the perennial goal of Democratic politics as being the “instant gratification [of] voters.”
No, Mr. Will, the goal of Democrats is to ascertain and provide as effectively as possible for the legitimate needs of all Americans.
That goal is more pressing and costly, of course, when the previous Republican administration has spent trillions to gratify incredibly wealthy donors with tax cuts, and has seriously harmed the poor and middle class with unconscionable social policies often meant to gratify its most undeserving followers.
All but the wealthiest in our country are hurting now, and President Biden is trying to save us. How elitist and unfair to describe his efforts as a contrived magic trick meant to amaze gullible voters and save himself.
Sharon Allen, Ashburn