My daughter was a product of the center-based gifted and talented program and ultimately graduated from Thomas Jefferson. People of color were sorely underrepresented throughout her time in the system. There were kids from every kind of background, and there was some social discrimination among some of the kids, but generally, being part of that program created a lasting bond that made this the exception rather than the norm. I fervently believe the counselor was dead wrong. If kids qualify for center-based gifted and talented schools, that’s where they belong. Color is not an issue. Maybe the problem isn’t with Thomas Jefferson’s stringent entrance exams but with what happens in the counselor’s office in second grade.
Nancy Spivack, Falls Church