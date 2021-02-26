I was lucky. I found other opportunities and followed a different career path that I loved. However, I never did end up using my agriculture degree. Despite the many instances of racism I have experienced over my decades in the United States, and even though I ended up with a successful career, my inability to find a job in the field I studied simply because of my race is something I have never forgotten.
I hope the Biden administration takes stories like mine to heart and truly make an effort to combat racism. We still have a long way to go.
Chi Wang, McLean