Reading in the Feb. 24 news article “Vilsack confirmed for a second stint as agriculture chief,” about Tom Vilsack’s confirmation as agriculture secretary for a second time and his pledge to promote racial justice, I was reminded of my own experiences as a young man. 

I came to the United States from China to study agriculture. In 1957, I became the first Chinese student to graduate from the University of Maryland’s College of Agriculture undergraduate program. I had a wonderful experience at school, but when I started my search for a job, I was faced with the realities of racism in the United States. Every door was immediately closed for me as soon as they heard my name or saw my face. Instead of starting a post-college career, I ended up washing dishes.

I was lucky. I found other opportunities and followed a different career path that I loved. However, I never did end up using my agriculture degree. Despite the many instances of racism I have experienced over my decades in the United States, and even though I ended up with a successful career, my inability to find a job in the field I studied simply because of my race is something I have never forgotten. 

I hope the Biden administration takes stories like mine to heart and truly make an effort to combat racism. We still have a long way to go.

Chi Wang, McLean