The American public needs much more of such clear, honest expression. Why aren’t we getting it? Perhaps it is because some of our leaders fear such clarity could make them appear to be insulting those followers of former president Donald Trump who may not be racists. But such defining choices are for the Trump supporters to make — and can only be helped by clear and honest information. If they really believe this country will benefit if it expels, excludes or disempowers those who don’t resemble the vast majority of Mr. Trump’s adherents, they are free to make that sad choice. But, as Mr. Gerson suggested, let’s stop pretending it is a debatable choice.