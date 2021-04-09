Maryland is not immune to this effect. In fact, we have just seen it play out in the General Assembly with debates around legislation to establish the Maryland Commission on Health Equity.
The Post wrote last month of Republican lawmakers’ resistance to citing racism in the bill’s preamble. Fortunately, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Delegates, Joseline A. Peña-Melnyk (D-Prince George’s), and her colleagues refused to give way in the face of an effort to whitewash history.
The bill now goes to Gov. Larry Hogan (R) for his signature. Let’s hope he understands that, as Mr. Wyatt stated, “racism in the United States is a public health crisis,” and that this law would be one effective step toward addressing that.
Leni Preston, Bethesda