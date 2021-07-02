Yes. There is much that remains to be fully understood about the long-term global reach and devastation that current trends and too hesitant a degree of policy inaction could lead to. In that light, the recent “bilateral” infrastructure agreement deplorably and — one would have to infer — consciously relegated even minimally focused attention on global warming to orphan status. The quotes are meant to suggest that there are two parties complicit in that neglect.
Former president Donald Trump shrugged off climate worries as hoax science. It would be tragic if recent signs of inertia on the matter by the Biden administration are themselves worrisome.
For one such worrisome example, consider the president’s virtually triumphant reminder that the recent agreement resisted any increase in fuel taxes — a policy course widely believed necessary and recurrently argued in Post editorials.
Joel Darmstadter, Chevy Chase
President Biden has committed to not raising taxes on the middle class. I am in the middle class; please raise the gas tax.
Why? Several reasons: The price of gas seems to have a natural ceiling that reacts to supply, demand and a psychological barrier. The split between what the federal government takes and what Big Oil takes matters not. The ceiling remains. Therefore, if federal taxes go up, Big Oil’s revenue goes down. Without revenue to repair infrastructure, states resort to either tolls or public-private partnerships (PPPs). Tolls are a tax on the middle class — per mile, higher than gas tax. PPPs add two costs. Debt service is higher for a private company, and private companies need to make a profit.
There are two ways to increase the gas tax: Figure out the tax needed to support the bond funding for projects states need in the next 10 years. When the price of gas drops by more than 5 cents per gallon, increase the tax by half of the drop until you reach the target rate. Second, levy an energy production fee on producers. This isn’t a tax on the middle class unless corporations pass it on. Democrats like this because it is a tax on the corporations. Republicans like it because they can be assured that it will be passed on. A win-win. If tolls are going to be used, make them the primary source of revenue.
Bill Mooney, Olney