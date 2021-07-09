Mr. Adams led by nearly 10 percentage points over civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley after the first round of in-person voting. We can assume in a runoff election, which is what New York City did before this year, most of former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia’s support would have gone to him, and his victory would have been larger. We won’t know how many people made a second choice unless all the ballots are looked at, but the kind of alliances Ms. Garcia and Andrew Yang made can easily skew the outcome and elect someone the majority of voters don’t really want. Ranked-choice voting assumes voters will take the time to learn about the positions of many candidates, and we know having them learn about one candidate is difficult enough.