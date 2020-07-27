With respect, Ms. Painter missed the boat. Describing an individual as “black” (or “Black”) communicates something useful. Whether from Africa or Jamaica, that person has almost certainly faced the obscenity of racism.

Describing a person as “white” (or “White”) does not. I am Jewish. To call me “white” is to be willfully blind to the rank and violent anti-Semitism that Jews face in our increasingly racially hostile world.

Let’s please avoid the tribalistic desire to put people into camps. Let’s please instead focus on what matters: defeating the wickedness of prejudice.

No matter the color.

Yvette “Yve” Golan, Washington

I can’t help but wonder at the point of using capital “W” when describing white people.

Referring to “twoness” (quoting W.E.B. Du Bois), Nell Irvin Painter’s essay described the indignity of seeing yourself as a unique individual but “knowing that other people see you as a black person.” Yet, she advocated the same treatment of white people.

What do we accomplish by emphasizing skin color as any person’s primary identifier? Isn’t that how we ended up with slavery, lynchings, segregation and unequal opportunities for people of color? Isn’t that what racism is: seeing and treating people as inferior or inhuman because of the color of their skin?

Instead of “racializing” white people, let’s stop racializing everyone. None of us should be oppressed, judged, marginalized or maligned because of our skin color.

Rather than advocating that white people learn to live with “twoness,” let’s focus on ending “twoness” for everyone.