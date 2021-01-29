AD

Melinda Kramer, Gaithersburg

●

Subjective adjectives

Though I applaud and mostly agree with Margaret Sullivan’s recommendations in her Jan. 18 Style column, “Three ways media can vanquish the Big Lie,” on how the news media can address the lies of politicians and others, I can’t agree that the Post news paragraph she quotes in full is a good model for how to proceed. Rather, it illustrates a troublesome tendency by many in the news media to present facts marred by colorful but needless adjectives and images that convey not so much truth but subjectivity and partisanship. “By mid-December, President Trump’s fraudulent claims of a rigged election were failing in humiliating fashion.” It’s unclear anyone was humiliated. All that was needed to report was that the claims failed, which is an unadorned fact. “Lawsuits were being laughed out of courts.” Who was laughing? The suits were simply rejected by judges. Such adjectives and images add nothing to the facts readers need to know. More worrisome, they undermine Sullivan’s final point about learning how people absorb truthful information. Indeed, they lend credence to perceptions of media bias, which hardly helps the cause of conveying truth to readers.

Robert Engelman, Takoma Park

Margaret Sullivan blamed the fact that millions of American falsely believe the last election was rigged on the fact that the media was “relying on shorthand.” She referred to journalists sprinkling phrases into their reporting such as “baseless claims” or “without evidence.”

Then she recommended journalists follow the sterling example of The Post. She wrote, “The second paragraph of this January national security report in The Washington Post does just that: ‘By mid-December, President Trump’s fraudulent claims of a rigged election were failing in humiliating fashion. Lawsuits were being laughed out of courts.’ ”

That is an example of what not to do.

Wouldn’t it be better, more factual, less incendiary to have said, “By mid-December, President Trump’s claims of a rigged election were unsubstantiated by fact and deemed fraudulent. Attempts to pursue the matter in courts of law were rejected due to lack of credible evidence.”

Let’s leave the “humiliation” and being “laughed out of court” for conversation, not an example of stellar news reporting.

Twig Murray, Alexandria

●

Taking exception

In his Jan. 19 Tuesday Opinion column, “America is not so exceptional after all,” Charles Lane provided examples to illustrate his premise. I tend to agree with his arguments but beg to differ on one point.

Lane stated that “the closest precedents to the troop concentrations in Washington today are the measures adopted to protect the inaugurations of Abraham Lincoln in 1861 and Rutherford B. Hayes in 1877, both regarded as illegitimate by, and facing threats from, potentially violent Southern-based opponents.” Lane seemed to have forgotten that in 1968, following the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., President Lyndon B. Johnson brought 11,850 federal troops and 1,750 D.C. Army National Guard troops to bring order to D.C. and stop the rioting. Though I would agree their purpose was not expressly to protect a newly elected president during the transition of power, they certainly were here for protection of people and property at another time of civil unrest.

Scary times are scary times when large numbers of armed military are needed to keep the peace. This was perhaps another example of a failure in American exceptionalism.

Jared Wermiel, Silver Spring

●

A capital Capitol photo

John McDonnell’s Jan. 16 front-page photograph was a magnificent work of art. The Capitol behind razor wire evoked anger, sorrow, fear and disgust, and should be seen by every American.

Robert Seraphin, Annandale

●

Taking a holiday from MLK coverage

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 18, I listened to the Rev. Martin Luther King’s last speech on the radio. I eagerly went to KidsPost to read to my 6-year-old granddaughter about this day and about King. There was nothing there about this man, his life or his legacy. Really?

Betty J. Mizek, Rockville

●

The Black Babe Ruth — or was the Babe the White Josh Gibson?

The nicely reported obituary for Tommy Lasorda, “Colorful, profane manager led Dodgers to 2 titles” [Jan. 9] had a significant error.

It said Mike Piazza “is widely considered the best-hitting catcher in baseball history.” Because that narrows it to hitting, it’s almost right, as Piazza’s numbers are better than those of the several better overall catchers, including Yogi Berra, Johnny Bench, Bill Dickey, Roy Campanella and Pudge Rodríguez.

However, and especially important as even Major League Baseball has started to rectify its horrendous failure to recognize Negro League players, one of the four greatest hitters of all time — and some would say the best hitter of all time — happened to be a catcher: Josh Gibson.

Donald A. Tracy, Bethesda

●

Who's in first?

A clue in the Jan. 16 crossword puzzle said “First Negro League electee to Cooperstown.” The answer given was Satchel Paige. It is true that when the baseball Hall of Fame decided in 1971 to allow Negro League players to be admitted in a separate wing to the hall, Paige was the first inductee.

However, he was not the first player from the Negro Leagues to be in the Hall of Fame. Both Jackie Robinson, who played briefly in the Negro Leagues, and Roy Campanella, who played a number of years in the Negro Leagues, were admitted before 1971.

Paul Elstein, Columbia

●

Missing in Retropolis: Retro police

The Jan. 18 Retropolis article “Lincoln’s first inauguration was met with threats of kidnapping, killing” missed a very important person. A female detective named Kate Warne helped Abraham Lincoln get to the Capitol unharmed to be sworn in.

Adeleine and Cara Colvin, Washington

●

Not minding this gap

The illustration by Ben Wiseman in the Jan. 17 Outlook section was masterful.

His image of now-former president Donald Trump walking off the chasm of a destroyed United States — with now-President Biden about to step into the abyss — showed perfectly the destruction and needed rebuilding that we face in the months and years ahead.

Joanne Doyle, Salisbury

●

Even worse than bubblin' crude

I’ve noticed too many instances of The Post referring to Alberta pollutants merely as “crude” oil. The Jan. 20 news article “Biden’s plan to cancel Keystone pipeline annoys Canada” waited until deep in the text to use two disingenuous phrases: “830,000 barrels a day of crude” and “third-largest reserves of crude.” As with prior articles on this issue, this article failed to inform readers and insulted the climate crisis.

Alberta does not produce “crude.” It strip-mines nearly an eighth of its surface for tar sands, an asphalt sludge diluted with water that is the deadliest carbon bomb on the planet.

Richard H. Allan III, Charlottesville

●

Singling out Ossoff's religion

The Jan. 20 news article “Ossoff and Warnock’s wins certified by Ga. officials on eve of swearing-in” stated that Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) is a Jewish filmmaker. This description has one of two meanings, either:

1. He is a maker of Jewish films, or

2. He is a Jewish man who is a filmmaker.

Which is it? If the latter, what purpose is served by telling us he is Jewish? The article didn’t mention the religion of former Georgia Republican senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, President Biden, Vice President Harris, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), former president Donald Trump or the late congressman John Lewis (D-Ga.), all of whom were mentioned in the article.

Marvin Elster, Montgomery Village

●

There's no app for that

Regarding the Jan. 20 “Speed Bump” comic:

Juliet doesn’t need a GPS; comic artist Dave Coverly needs a dictionary app. “Wherefore” doesn’t mean “where”; it means “why.” Juliet is asking why her beloved has to be Romeo, a Montague — part of a family locked in a feud with her own. She asks, “What’s in a name?” and says that if Romeo could throw off his name, he could have her. And Romeo, the smitten teen, says something equivalent to “Just love me, babe, and I’ll do it.”

Ellen Raphaeli, Falls Church

●

Dreams, discontinued

After reading the Oct. 22 Sports article “USA Wrestling will skip worlds amid pandemic” and the Dec. 25 Sports article “Dream, interrupted: Pandemic halted her sport but not her determination,” the latter about the missed opportunity a young female wrestler might face in her pursuit of a college scholarship, I was hoping The Post’s Sports department had turned a page in covering wrestling. As the college season is upon us and the Summer Olympics approach, what better time to, at a minimum, cover pre-Olympic matches and note local collegiate scores?

On Jan. 15, two locals, Kyle Snyder (Good Counsel) and Helen Maroulis (Magruder), won gold at the Henri Deglane wrestling tournament in Nice, France, as they prepare for the Olympics. Seven men and eight women medaled for the United States at this event, but there was no mention of it in the Sports section — a golden opportunity missed.

Malcolm Wilson, Wheaton

●

The long and winding road to 'Let It Be'

The Jan. 18 obituary for Phil Spector, “ ’60s music producer later convicted of murder,” did an excellent job of presenting both the genius and tragic aspects of the troubled producer’s life. However, the obituary contained inaccuracies regarding Spector’s role with the Beatles, primarily with its statement that “the Beatles coaxed Mr. Spector out of retirement to produce their final album, ‘Let It Be,’ in 1969.”

Spector began his comeback in 1969 when he signed a production deal with A&M Records. He produced the single “Black Pearl” by Sonny Charles and the Checkmates Ltd., which peaked at No. 13 in the Billboard Hot 100 in June 1969. His first Beatle involvement took place in late January 1970, when John Lennon, at the suggestion of George Harrison, arranged for Spector to produce Lennon’s single “Instant Karma!,” which peaked at No. 3 in the United States and at 5 in Britain.

Most of the songs appearing on the Beatles album “Let It Be” were recorded in January 1969 under the supervision of balance engineer Glyn Johns and producer George Martin. The recordings were originally going to be released on an album titled “Get Back” that summer, along with a TV special of the recording sessions, including the group’s Jan. 30, 1969, rooftop concert. The Beatles were not entirely satisfied with the rough nature of some of the tracks, and, for various reasons, the release of the album and TV show kept being pushed back.

When Allen Klein took over management of the Beatles, he decided that the “Get Back” TV special should instead be a feature-length film. By 1970, the name of the film had changed to “Let It Be.” Based on Spector’s successful handling of the “Instant Karma!” session, Lennon and Harrison invited Spector to “reproduce” the recordings for the “Let It Be” album. He began selecting and remixing the tracks on March 23, 1970. Many of these sessions were attended by Harrison and Klein. On April 1, Spector produced an orchestral session for three of the songs for which Ringo Starr added drums. Spector completed his mixes the following day. The album was released in May 1970.

Bruce Spizer, New Orleans

The writer is a Beatles author and historian.

●

Tryin' to teach ya Nietzsche

George F. Will’s Jan. 17 op-ed, “Trump’s kinship with his critics,” started well, but in the sixth paragraph he invoked postmodernists and Nietzsche. Why can’t he just write with less hostility toward the English that normal people use? In the future, he should tell his readers what the scholastic prerequisites are for his columns.

Alice Ducq, Olney