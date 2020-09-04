If so, it would explain the arrogant disdain for both truckers and secretaries depicted in their Aug. 20 comic strip. “Utter lack of ambition”? I think not. Roughly 3.5 million truckers transport more than half of the goods in the United States. Hundreds of thousands are owner-operators and manage a successful business despite fluctuating fuel costs, tolls, weather challenges and clogged roadways. Truckers’ commitment to supplying us often keeps them away from loved ones for days or weeks at a time. By the way, women drive big rigs, too.

If the writers think “secretary” is just a job for women whose primary tools are pens and steno pads, they are clearly out of touch. Today, more than ever, these professionals must keep current with technology to support all types of commerce. I’ve known more than a few who have made me wonder why they weren’t the ones with the big office. My tire-building grandfather used to say that if someone pays you to do something, the job must be important. Wonder if he’d think that about the writers of “WuMo.”

Lou Ann Brubaker, Laurel

●

This, however, was appreciated

The Aug. 27 Style headline “At the convention, the smell of baloney that’s gone bad” deserves a Pulitzer Prize.

Peter Roemer, Rockville

●

Gorton's fishy origins

“Three-term GOP senator was scion of a frozen fish dynasty,” the Aug. 21 obituary for Slade Gorton, described the former senator as an “old-line centrist” who championed consumer protections, children’s health care and women’s rights. Some of us who lived in the Puget Sound area during the 1970s remember him as a public official of rather different caliber.

In 1974, a federal judge in Tacoma, Wash., issued a landmark ruling that upheld the fishing rights reserved to Pacific Northwest Indian tribes by several 19th-century treaties. Reaction to the decision, which threatened non-Indian fishing interests, was fierce. Protesters burned the judge in effigy, and the state government engaged in protracted, systematic defiance of the court order. A federal appeals court compared this public and private contempt for federal law to Southern resistance during desegregation. As Washington’s attorney general, Gorton not only approved of the efforts to subvert Indian treaty rights but he also personally defended those efforts in court. In 1979, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Gorton’s position and reconfirmed the promises made to the Indian tribes. The following year, Washington voters elected Gorton to the U.S. Senate.

Michael Doran, Bethesda

●

A long time coming

I could not be more gratified to learn that the racist name of the Washington football team is at long last slated for change! On Jan. 28, 1992, I wrote a letter to The Post wherein I recommended that the team name be changed to the Pigskins. I was delighted to receive a call that the letter would be published, as it was, on Feb. 8, 1992. It’s been a long time coming, but I look forward to learning the new name in the coming year.

Kathryn J. Tobias, Cheverly

●

Eastport's Black history is worth diving into

The Aug. 29 Real Estate article “Happy on their docks of the bay” was lovely.

Relevant facts, especially during today’s difficult times, were missed, however. Eastport was primarily settled by sons and daughters of enslaved people and sharecroppers. Some were farmers, and others were laborers, tailors and servants at the U.S. Naval Academy, the State House or for wealthy Marylanders across the creek.

After Black people were returned the right to own their own boats, Black watermen reaped the benefits of the “gold rush” of the oyster years (late 1800s to 1930s), and Eastport grew to be home to an African American middle class with debutante balls and its own yacht club and social clubs, two of which still stand today.

There are very few of the original African American families left in Eastport, a section of Annapolis mostly populated now by White retirees, who were interviewed for the article and are generally respectful of the village’s unique history.

The history of Eastport is rich and colorful with remarkable stories of the human spirit and American grit and determination. Given the headlines of today, The Post missed an opportunity to share some of that with readers at a time when it would be most welcome.

Rosemary Williams, Annapolis

●

Give athletes at colleges their fair share

I could not agree more with John Feinstein’s Aug. 22 Sports column, “Student journalists lead the way in disavowing the NCAA’s use of ‘student-athlete.’ ” Three cheers for the student journalists. The term “student-athlete” is a bunch of baloney. Feinstein suggested an alternative: “college player,” and he said he can live with “college athlete.” I have another suggestion: “athlete-student.”

First and foremost, they are athletes. That’s why they are going to that particular university. Most of their time is spent on athletics. Then, secondarily, they are students — and it varies from school to school as to how much they are a student. It is fine with me that U.S. universities have set up this system. Just say what it is. Everyone knows what it is. Also, make the system just. The athlete-students rake in millions of dollars for the universities; pay them their fair share!

Paul Coppola, Washington

●

Let's be done with 'maiden' names

Regarding the Aug. 26 Retropolis column, “A mosaic to encompass a movement” [Metro]:

Please consider ending the archaic practice of referring to a woman’s “maiden” name. “Surname” or “family” name are acceptable substitutions. “Maiden” is an outdated reference to a woman’s premarital sexual status. Let’s be done with it. It’s 2020. Women have sex before and without marriage. This article was about the U.S. suffragists who laid down their lives for women’s rights. We needn’t be identified by our sexual status. That’s what “Ms.” was about, yea so many years ago.

Dianne Fiumara, Washington

●

Seine-sational

I was so pleased to see Sebastian Smee’s Aug. 16 Critic’s Notebook on Monet’s early paintings at La Grenouillière, “Monet’s scene on the Seine: Sort of serene, sort of sordid.” There he quoted briefly from Guy de Maupassant’s short story “La Femme de Paul,” translated in this case as “Femme Fatale.” I would like to point out that Maupassant’s view of La Grenouillière was more complicated than seeing it as a “cesspool of sex and vice.” In the short story, all the representations that show the interior of La Grenouillière as unpleasant and grotesque in “Femme Fatale” are filtered through the perspective of a very conservative and very unhappy young man who is made uncomfortable by the bawdy atmosphere and by the arrival of two female same-sex couples.

Maupassant, after all, was an avid boater himself. He was a frequent guest at la Maison Fournaise (subject of Renoir’s 1881 “Luncheon of the Boating Party”) only a few kilometers upriver. According to Jean Renoir, the author frequently encountered his father, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, at the riverside restaurant, and the two got along well. And just as boating on the Seine near Paris was an important subject during the first decades of Impressionism, activity on the river features heavily in Maupassant’s work. During his brief writing career, the author would revisit boating as a subject on dozens of occasions, explicitly featuring the area around Argenteuil and Bougival at least six times, beginning with “A Day in the Country” (1881), later adapted into a film by Jean Renoir, and ending with “Mouche” (1890).

Read collectively, La Grenouillière is, above all, a place where starchy Parisian morals are relaxed, if not turned upside down entirely. Which is likely why Monet and Renoir (who painted nearly the same view of La Grenouillère during the summer of 1869) chose to angle their view away from the interior, and instead focus on the river.

Matthew Yost, Cambridge, Mass.

●

A Christmastime miracle

Having worked professionally in international affairs for nearly 30 years, I have messed up in my travels more often than I care to admit, but the stories contained in “Traveling by err” [Travel, Aug. 23] reminded me of one of my favorite errors.

I was 22, an age-appropriate numskull, spending a Christmas holiday backpacking through Greece with friends. We were on the Acropolis when the sun came out, making my sweater unnecessary. So, I went to the wall, put some things down, peeled off the sweater, tied it around my waist and went on my way. A little while later, still on the Acropolis, a middle-aged man I’d never seen in my life came striding up to me and said in a British accent, “You must be Doug Pyle.” Confused, I mumbled “Yes.” “Then these must be yours,” he said, and in his hand was my money belt containing my passport, a credit card and hundreds of dollars in traveler’s checks.

I hope, looking back now, that I had the good sense to thank him profusely, though I fear maybe I didn’t. And I wonder how long he wandered the crowds of the Acropolis, looking for the face that matched the one in the passport. And I wish I could tell him that I haven’t forgotten his kindness to this day.

Doug Pyle, Cabin John

●

Fully devastating

I was initially relieved to see the Aug. 28 front-page headline “Laura decimates Louisiana as storm cuts a narrow path.” Thank goodness the hurricane only affected one-tenth of the state.

But wait. The article said Hurricane Laura was deadly, devastating and destructive. That sounds a lot worse than decimated. I suppose the fight to preserve the original meaning of “decimate” (reduce by one-tenth) is well and truly lost when it is used this way in a headline. Now, can we talk about “comprised of”?

Paul Brown, Silver Spring

●

Modern art

The photograph of Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz with his Aug. 25 obituary, “Rabbi used his encyclopedic knowledge to make Talmud more accessible,” was wonderful. True art.

Richard Borst, Fairfield, Pa.

●

Pesticides' collateral damage

As a former National Park Service ranger-naturalist, I am very familiar with mosquitoes. I was startled that a single, biased source was used for the Aug. 16 Metro article “After heavy rains and flooding, mosquitoes are swarming — and biting.”

The Mosquito Joe company depends on scaring people into thinking that they cannot control mosquitoes without extensive chemical treatment. The article did not mention the threat to non-target species when mosquito-control companies spread insecticides. For example, bees in a neighbor’s hive were killed when a mosquito-control company sprayed an adjacent yard.

The Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia discusses harm from companies that broadcast pesticides. I am not a member of that organization, but I try to reduce pesticide collateral harm to all wildlife, including birds and pollinators.

Based on a Consumer Reports tip that a fan will significantly reduce bites because mosquitoes are weak fliers that shy from strong breezes, we use a fan on our deck. The Post would benefit all our local wildlife if it included information in a future column about reducing mosquito bites in less toxic ways.

Sarah Mayhew, Fairfax

●

These were murders, not 'executions'

I can put up with people saying they brought “momentos” back from vacation. I can deal with references to nonconformist people “flaunting” convention. I was even able to tolerate the (seemingly endless) references by the Rue McClanahan character on “The Golden Girls” to her “perky bosoms.” (She, of course, meant “breasts”; a woman has only one bosom.) But some misuses of language involve genuine ethical issues that demand to be called out.

In his Aug. 28 op-ed, “Having a death penalty means fully funding a robust defense,” Mark W. Bennett referred to the recently executed murderer Dustin Honken as having “executed” his multiple victims. Honken murdered these people.

No one can be “executed” unless they are put to death under color of a decree issued by a court of at least arguable legitimacy and competence (as Honken was). Nicholas II of Russia and his family were murdered; Louis XVI of France and Marie Antoinette were executed (even if one holds the Revolutionary Tribunal that tried and convicted them in utter contempt, as I do).

This is not a mere semantic point. To refer to a murderer as “executing” his victims is to invest him, however unintentionally, with a standing that he in no way possesses. This is an especially serious matter in a country such as ours, whose popular culture is replete with films and television shows that glorify vigilantism and that often take the position that private people wreaking vengeance have a moral authority that is somehow “purer” and “truer” than that wielded by police and judges. I am sure that this is the last thing Bennett, a retired judge, would wish to see.

Thomas Anthony DiMaggio, York, Pa.

●

Welcome 'home'

Rachel Siegel’s profile of Atlanta Fed President Raphael W. Bostic, “At the Fed, weighing a focus on racial equality” [Business, Aug. 23], was timely and thought-provoking.

But what most impressed me was that Siegel managed to use both “home in” and “hone” correctly in a single story, when common usage — even in print — is rapidly conflating the two verbs. Someday, no one may care. (Someday, we may hang out with the “honeboys,” too.) But for me, it was a welcome surprise.

Jonathan Kern, Arlington