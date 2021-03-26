Rick Meidlinger, Ashburn

●

Musical mysteries

Regarding the March 6 Free for All letter “Music history gets all shook up”:

There’s no answer about music, but a little information here is needed. Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton had been discovered by Don Robey, who owned and founded what is said to be the first African American-owned record label, Peacock Records, which later added sister label Duke Records (see Gatemouth Brown). Robey placed Thornton with Johnny Otis (the godfather of rock-and-roll?) to refine her style and provide her some songs.

In a rehearsal at Otis’s house, Robey invited 19-year-olds Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller to come up with a song for Thornton. The legend, and there are many, is that the song wasn’t written solely by Leiber and Stoller. At one point, Thornton claimed writing credit, and in another, Otis legally claimed he had a writing credit. But ultimately the courts ruled that the song was Leiber and Stoller’s. It was common practice in the 1950s for Black musicians to sacrifice their writing credits and copyrights for a single cash payment. In the “Hound Dog” case, Peacock Records credited three writers: Leiber, Stoller and Otis. The Elvis Presley record credits only Leiber and Stoller. The complete truth is still a mystery, and one only has to research the story of the song “Stand by Me,” written by Ben E. King, Leiber and Stoller, to know that writing credits weren’t correctly distributed. Simply listen to the Sam Cooke and the Soul Stirrers version of “Stand by Me, Father.”

Neil P. Cullen, Chevy Chase

●

Give credit where it's due

My memory of Frances Perkins was jogged when I read the March 15 Retropolis essay “Woman who helped FDR change America in 100 days.” When I was growing up in the 1930s and 1940s, I heard a lot about Perkins, Franklin D. Roosevelt and the New Deal from my father and his Republican friends. It was all negative, of course, but Perkins really stood out because, gasp, she was a woman — and what did a woman know about labor and the Labor Department? Roosevelt should have appointed a man to this important Cabinet post! I will never forget how derisive my father, like other Republicans, was about FDR’s “unforgivable” appointment of Perkins as secretary of labor.

The essay’s focus was on her role as the “primary architect” of the Social Security bill in 1935. With great anticipation, I read the article, looking for some mention of preeminent economist Edwin E. Witte, known as the “father of Social Security.” Because Witte taught economics at the University of Wisconsin, my husband chose to attend the outstanding graduate program in economics there in 1950. Since his undergraduate days at Syracuse University, he had looked up to Witte as a mentor.

I am very disappointed Witte’s name was not mentioned in the article. He headed the committee that wrote the 1935 Social Security Act. I don’t know how this fits in with Perkins’s work on the same act, but I would like to give credit where credit is due to Witte’s involvement in establishing Social Security.

Laura Huff, North Potomac

●

Bring women to the front

So, I reached for the Sports page on March 12. Ohhhh, three basketball articles and color photos on the Sports front. Awesome. Okay. Which one is about the Lady Terps? What? None of the three articles? You kidding me? Where is the article? Page 4. Four?

Again, women’s basketball gets pushed aside (with only a small note on the section front). Well, we can’t base that on achievement because they far outplayed their counterparts at Maryland, Georgetown and Virginia. I enjoyed the article. It was well-written and informative. But the editor needs to know that this is 2021, not 1954, and the women deserve to be featured alongside the men.

Steven Parker, Laurel

●

A missed chance to honor a marvelous man

The incomparable boxing champion Marvelous Marvin Hagler died recently. Adding to the sadness for his fans was the mean-spirited headline on his March 15 obituary, “Middleweight boxing champion in 1980s walked away after bitter loss.” Hagler never “walked away” from anything, least of all a fight. And far from being “bitter,” Hagler had a joy that belied his ferocity in the ring.

I realize that D.C. is Sugar Ray Leonard’s hometown, hence the reference to Leonard’s disputed and controversial win in 1987. A more accurate headline would have eponymously referred to Hagler as being simply marvelous.

Jonathan Kaplan, Bethesda

●

The customer isn't always right

The March 12 obituary for Allan McDonald, “Engineer, whistleblower warned of danger before Challenger disaster,” left out a critical decision point as to why the Challenger shuttle mission was given the go-for-launch even though McDonald, the senior scientist responsible for signing off on the integrity of the Morton Thiokol booster rockets, did not sign off on that decision. The obituary implied that company executives felt they needed to “accommodate a major customer.” This “major customer,” it turns out, was then-President Ronald Reagan, as he was scheduled to make his State of the Union address that evening and wanted to mention that we had placed a teacher, Christa McAuliffe, in space.

In a desire to “accommodate a major customer,” the lives of seven astronauts were snuffed out. They were Francis Scobee, Michael Smith, Ronald McNair, Ellison Onizuka, Judith Resnik, Gregory Jarvis and McAuliffe. Were it not for this one unnecessary simple political expediency, for which McDonald’s refusal to sign off on the Challenger launch was overruled by his supervisors, the crew of the Challenger would perhaps be alive today.

McDonald is and needs to be admired for his willingness to place his career on the line for the decision he made. McDonald was a person of integrity who did the right thing.

Peter Myo Khin, Silver Spring

●

It's the little things

All praise to Robin Givhan for once again turning her finely tuned fashion eye to small details that give us fresh insight into the impact of presentation on political perception. In her March 12 news column, “Biden spoke without swagger, to lift a weary nation,” she highlighted small gestures — the president’s slow removal of his mask, his polished attire (white French cuffs), the way he leaned into the camera to send signals — to convey the importance of still wearing masks, the potential for institutional power to make things better and the extent to which reaching the “shaft of light at the end of a dark horror” depends on all of us.

Givhan is an astute observer, and we’re grateful for her persistent efforts to help us see and understand more of our world.

Desaix Myers, Arlington

●

Keeping it (not too) short and sweet

The Post’s editors are no doubt aware that reporter Martin Weil sometimes requires four or five paragraphs simply to say what the temperature was yesterday. Please do continue to find the column inches to allow this. We need it.

Oh, and more animal stories, such as the one involving a car accident and a hedgehog [“SUV crashes into house; hedgehog involved, unharmed,” Metro, March 10].

Paul C. Brown, Silver Spring

●

Scientists at the core of climate research

Two researchers from the Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory (CRREL) were shown in a photograph that accompanied the March 16 Politics & the Nation article “Soil analysis shows vulnerability of Greenland ice sheet.” The man on the right is Chester Langway, my mentor during my four years serving as the curator of ice core samples at the State University of New York at Buffalo (1975 to 1979).

He was one of the few glaciologists at the time who had the foresight to create storage facilities to preserve ice cores obtained from Greenland and Antarctica. More important, Langway was one in a loose confederation of international scientists who understood the value of ice cores and the stories that they could tell not only of climate change, as noted in the article, but also of other impacts of human development over time. Among that group, the information revealed through ice cores and the sediments that underlie those glaciers includes isotopic analysis of oxygen used for dating of the cores, the analysis of the bubbles trapped over time that revealed the atmospheric composition in ancient history (including carbon dioxide) to the present, as well as clues to natural and industrial pollution, and atmospheric testing of nuclear weapons.

Langway and his colleagues are true scientific pioneers whose stories would tell of the foundations on which the realities of climate change are built.

Erick Chiang, Alexandria

●

No chance of showers

I found the tone of the March 7 front-page headline “Biden stimulus showers money on Americans, targets poverty” unfortunate and misleading. The use of the word “showers” is pejorative and undercuts the seriousness of the crisis we now face. “Showers” conveys the sense that the bill was mindless and extravagant.

The relief bill was not perfect — congressional bills usually are not — but it was a serious effort to address the coronavirus pandemic and engage the continuing economic crisis and personal suffering of so many Americans. To use the word “showers” to characterize this initiative is not only unfortunate but also insulting.

Malcolm Warford, Staunton, Va.

●

Mind of a maestro

Reading the March 14 Sunday Arts article “NSO’s long-awaited reunion with its conductor is cause for a joyful noise” brought a smile to my face for multiple reasons. First, I’m enamored with Gianandrea Noseda and his leadership of the National Symphony Orchestra. Second, his return is a sign of an upcoming turn back to a time of normality in this pandemic-ridden world. But, mostly, the mention of “snippets of imagined dialogue” brought back a very fond memory of the opportunity I had to sing the Verdi “Requiem” under the baton of Noseda three years ago.

When choruses perform with an orchestra, it is common to have a piano rehearsal alone with the maestro before rehearsing with the full orchestra. I vividly remember Noseda using “imagined dialogue” to paint a word picture of the mood he wanted conveyed by our singing. He told us to imagine people pleading before us, “Give us bread!” He then portrayed in words and action, his arms folded and with a demeanor of disdain as he said in a guttural basso, our response should be “Noooo!” In that moment, we knew exactly the sound we needed to portray in our singing. It showed us Noseda’s brilliance and demonstrated how we are so lucky to have him in D.C. May he remain here for years to come.

Kirby Knight, Silver Spring

●

Democracy doesn't die that easily

The March 6 editorial “Digging democracy out of its deep hole” quoted Secretary of State Antony Blinken as despairingly saying, “There’s no question that our democracy is fragile.” But democracy, including the United States’ liberal variant as a republic, is fragile only if we allow it to be. Some ancient Greek philosophers and our Founding Fathers weighed in on how democracy works best. On the plus side, a key pillar of democracy is empowered, engaged citizens — the very bane of dictators.

If any system of governance is fragile, it’s autocracies. Autocrats rule precariously, leaning on self-interested militaries and elites, whose fidelity can spontaneously turn. Meanwhile, democracies’ force multiplier is ideas — freely expressed. Autocrats fear ideas, as we often see; they lash out to quash ideas perceived as threatening their authoritative grip. Autocrats are unstable and single-minded. Leaders of democracies, conversely, embrace ideas, along with their spirited debate in the public forum, without petty political rebuke. Blinken gave democracy too little credit in labeling it fragile.

Regarding the editorial’s headline: If democracy were really to find itself in the “deep hole” presaged, as a solution we should first try climbing out rather than “digging” out, as digging probably will result in a deeper hole.

Keith Tidman, Bethesda

●

The National Mall should be for all

In his March 11 op-ed bashing the fencing around the Capitol grounds, “The Capitol fence and other affronts,” George F. Will made an out-of-nowhere, ill-informed comparison to the creation of a National Museum of the American Latino. He claimed that the National Mall “will become a moral pork barrel, a plaything of identity politics, congested with buildings,” should the museum take its place, side by side, with other iconic museums. Equating fencing, which went up after a violent insurrection that took multiple lives, to the unprecedented bipartisan decision by Congress to create a museum that honors the history of Latinos, is outrageous and belittling.

In today’s polarized political climate, it was, in fact, a herculean feat to have both sides of the aisle come together to approve the legislation almost three decades in the making. The historic approval was grounded in the desire to fill in 500 years of American history that the Smithsonian has admittedly omitted and that will require more than a single wing of an existing museum to house. The move also recognizes that our National Mall, which hosts millions of tourists each year, should show a narrative that continues to reflect the rich diversity of our nation.

To know our history allows us to better understand our shared experiences and common goals. To diminish that vision with a comparison to fencing is downright offensive.

Estuardo Rodriguez, Washington

The writer is president and chief executive of the Friends of the National Museum of the American Latino.