If Kenneth W. Mack cannot figure out “what exactly is the disruption in the American story” that Eddie S. Glaude Jr. believes we are facing today, then he missed the point of “Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own.” The book identifies the disruption as “this moment of disillusionment, of promise deferred — especially to those young people of Black Lives Matter who risked so much to change this nation” back in Ferguson, Mo. Mack is convinced that the disruption involves presidential politics, however, and so only reads a “gaping absence in this book.”

“In his after times, Jimmy [Baldwin] understood that something new was desperately trying to be born, but the old ghosts had the baby by the throat,” Glaude explains. Those ghosts include failure to see that “whiteness as an identity is a moral choice,” a reluctance to “press the issue of white supremacy,” an incremental approach. Loosening the ghostly grip will require “big ideas and bold visions. . . . Our history tells us as much because we have been stuck here before.” We will remain stuck, though, as long as scholars such as Mack cannot see anything bigger than electoral politics and as long as The Post is willing to print a full 1,000 words on “our era” entirely devoid of the expression “Black Lives Matter.”

Virginia A. Spatz, Washington

●

The Post is breeding distrust

It was deeply disappointing to see the July 27 editorial “Gone to the dogs” breathe new life into a months-old personal smear — especially because it has been thoroughly debunked, most notably and comprehensively by the Dallas Morning News. I’ve known Brian Harrison, the “top HHS aide” referenced in the editorial, since we served together in the White House in 2005. (Yes, his government experience stretches back more than 15 years, a fact conspicuously absent from the editorial.) I know Harrison to be an effective leader and talented policy professional. He is supremely qualified for his role, and I sleep better knowing he is helping lead the Department of Health and Human Services during the ongoing pandemic. I was active in the Never Trump movement around the 2016 election, and I continue to be profoundly troubled by many of President Trump’s personal and policy actions. But when The Post ignores critical facts and twists others to fit a preferred narrative, it’s hard not to feel a pang of sympathy for the president’s protestations about the rise of fake news.

Brian Bartlett, Arlington

●

The case of the missing case

I was surprised that the July 19 Outlook essay “To stop gerrymandering, the House can deny members seats” by former congressman Lee Hamilton, former defense secretary William S. Cohen and National Academy of Public Administration fellow Alton Frye, did not engage with Powell v. McCormack, the landmark Supreme Court case on the House of Representatives’ ability under Article I, Section 5, Clause 1 of the Constitution to be “the Judge of the . . . Qualifications of its own Members.”

In Powell, the court ruled that “in judging the qualifications of its members, Congress is limited to the standing qualifications prescribed in the Constitution,” those being age, inhabitancy and citizenship as set forth in Article I, Section 2, Clause 2 of the Constitution.

Hamilton should be aware of this issue. He was one of the 307 members of the House who voted to exclude Adam Clayton Powell Jr. from the House in 1967, the cause of this Supreme Court case.

I struggle to see how Hamilton, Cohen and Frye’s plan conforms to Powell. Their essay would have been much stronger had it addressed that glaring issue.

Jacob Rubashkin, Chevy Chase

●

Missing sports venues

As an avid sports fan, I read the July 12 Sports feature “Much more than sports venues, these are the fields of our dreams,” a list of Post writers’ favorite sports venues, with great interest. Presuming that the writers actually visited these locations as a prerequisite for making the list, I noted the absence of such legendary sites as Augusta National Golf Club, Lambeau Field, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Madison Square Garden.

Tom Ryan, Annandale

●

Shenandoah's happy trails

The July 16 news article “Congress poised to invest billions in parks, conservation,” about the Great American Outdoors Act, reported good news for the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club and all users of the outdoors. The Potomac Appalachian Trail Club has worked with the National Park Service for almost 100 years. Lately, we have been concerned by reduced resources for the parks and the resulting backlog of much-needed maintenance. The Great American Outdoors Acts promises to put that right.

The article was wrong, however, when it claimed that hiking trails in Shenandoah National Park “are falling apart.” To the contrary, they remain some of the best in the National Park Service system and are a living tribute to the Civilian Conservation Corps that built them. Just ask any of the hundreds of Appalachian Trail through-hikers who traverse the park every year.

Most of the 500 miles of hiking trails in Shenandoah National Park, including 100 miles of the Appalachian Trail, are maintained by dedicated Potomac Appalachian Trail Club volunteers who donate more than 20,000 hours of sweat and muscle a year. The novel-coronavirus-related closing of the park will likely reduce those hours this year, but even as I write this, Potomac Appalachian Trail Club maintainers are working to keep the trails clear. As trail maintainers say: “The mountain always wins, but not today.”

Joseph F. Lombardo Jr., Vienna

The writer is president of the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club.

●

Lax on lacrosse coverage

I’ve always been disappointed by The Post’s Sports desk for its lack of coverage of lacrosse, one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States. It’s a huge miss, especially here — home to some of the best collegiate and high school teams in the nation.

This was further amplified when The Post failed even to mention the opening games of Major League Lacrosse and the area’s team the Chesapeake Bayhawks. ESPN found the game relevant enough to televise, yet The Post — even with a limited number of sports to cover — did not find it worth mentioning the line score. (The Bayhawks beat the Philadelphia Barrage, 16-11, in the opener of the MLL Tournament on July 18 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.)

Sean Neary, Kensington

●

We no longer have to conduct ourselves by George

The July 12 “Flashbacks” comic strip about Thomas Jefferson’s early draft of the Declaration of Independence sent me looking at the final version to see if the Continental Congress had indeed stripped out criticism of King George III’s support of slavery.

While there, I noticed this harsh criticism of King George’s immigration policy: “He has endeavoured to prevent the Population of these States; for that Purpose obstructing the Laws for Naturalization of Foreigners; refusing to pass others to encourage their Migrations hither, and raising the Conditions of new Appropriations of Lands.”

When word gets out that King George is no longer holding us back, Congress and the president can do something to improve the broken immigration policy we complained of more than two centuries ago.

Nicholas Carrera, Frederick

●

There's a new sheriff in town: No one

In her July 17 Metro column, “They wanted their stories told. What they heard back was ugly.,” Petula Dvorak mixed apples and oranges. In the paragraph noting Frederick’s population, she claimed it has a sheriff who works with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Actually, the law enforcement agency for Frederick is its police department, which is headed by a chief appointed by the city’s administration. Frederick County’s law enforcement agency is the sheriff, who is an elected official over which neither the city nor the county government has meaningful control.

Dvorak maligned a city that does not work with ICE and furthermore was not mentioned by anyone as being responsible for racial profiling. If Frederick can be considered Western Maryland, it is the most liberal community in that part of the state.

Sam Ketterman, Timonium, Md.

●

Duty, honor, country

I was disappointed to see that the July 12 news article “As racial reckoning reaches West Point, black graduates recall experiences” did not mention Simone Askew, a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Askew graduated from the U.S. Military Academy in 2018 and was named a Rhodes scholar. In 2017, she became the first African American woman to earn the role of first captain, leader of the Corps of Cadets at West Point.

“Simone truly exemplifies our values of Duty, Honor, Country,” then-Brig. Gen. Steven W. Gilland, commandant of cadets, said in a statement. She has an inspiring story of how she worked to rise to these honors.

Patricia Turner, Sterling

●

A fitting bookend

Philip Kennicott’s July 19 Arts & Style article “Renovated MLK Library is a beacon of hope” was an excellent review of the renovation of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. However, I’d like to correct a major omission.

Whatever the exact delineation of responsibilities, let’s give credit where it is due: Years ago, Martinez+Johnson of D.C., together with the Dutch firm Mecanoo, presented its design before the Historic Preservation Office and the public. Among the shortlisted D.C. architect presenters, it certainly was the most thoughtful, civic and community-minded. I remember the focus clearly: It ran counter to other proposals, which emphasized commercial add-ons and showy, less usable use of library-purposed space. Martinez+Johnson deserves mention for our flagship library’s rewarding finale.

Volker Zinser, Washington

●

Purple prose? Ditto.

I enjoyed the July 19 “Doonesbury” on the subject of virtual diplomas — until I reached the last panel that called the diploma a mimeograph because it was purple.

Mimeograph used almost exclusively black ink. Purple was usually as a result of using a 20th-century spirit duplicating system called Ditto.

Leon Steinberg, Bowie

●

A crumbling view of architecture

I find it truly bizarre that the 5,000-word July 19 Washington Post Magazine article “Designing to survive” — however beautifully written — never once substantively acknowledged the thundering herd of elephants in the architecture “studio.” Racism, white supremacy, white terrorism, artificial intelligence, construction technology revolutions, politics, etc., just never come up as embedded parts of architecture.

The author compounded matters by reinforcing the ideas of architecture being a disjointed collection of strange-looking, free-standing buildings (often vanity expressions of excess capital) and the “great man” theory.

Without giving full weight to restructuring life, systems and built environments around the achievement of social, cultural and economic justice and parity for people of the African diaspora, esoteric musings about detached buildings are laughable. The issue equally deserving of our attention is neighborhood, community and city design, and building for justice and parity.

There appears to be a rising majority of people of all persuasions who are truly committed to hearing and reading about how architects and architecture might fit into this agenda. Building millions of new affordable houses and homes would have to be at the center of such articles.

Melvin L. Mitchell, Washington

The writer is an architect.

●

Sweet harmony

I enjoyed Carlo Rotella’s July 19 Washington Post Magazine article, “They’re bringing back cheatin’ songs.” I would not have thought that I would read to the end, with so much appreciation of the writer’s skilled, engaging prose, a piece that at first glance had no appeal to me. A great writer at the top of his form and a subject well worthy of him: What a treat.

John Leo, Eden, Md.

●

Once bitten, twice reckless

The July 13 National Digest item “Metal band apologizes for mask-less concert” reported that Great White (a faded rock band) apologized for performing before a packed mask-less crowd in North Dakota. According to the Associated Press, the band is best known for a forgettable song called “Once Bitten, Twice Shy.” Really? Isn’t the band better known for the Station nightclub fire in West Warwick, R.I., in 2003, which killed 100 people, including a band member, when pyrotechnics lit the acoustic foam insulation ablaze? And now it went ahead with a packed performance before unmasked fans. I am just speechless.

Leslie Miles, Bethesda

●

Spell out the bullying

The July 15 Style article “NYT writer at center of firestorm resigns” publicized New York Times opinion writer Bari Weiss’s claim that she was bullied for her views.

It stated that she claimed that some Times colleagues “openly demeaned” her on the company’s internal Slack messaging platform. It quoted Times correspondent Rukmini Callimachi as saying, “But the fact that she has been openly bullied, not just on social media, but in internal slack channels is not okay.” And it reported that Atlantic staff writer Caitlin Flanagan tweeted that the way the Times treated Weiss “is unconscionable. It’s not civil.”

I write on workplace bullying policy, so I know policies address this. The National Institutes of Health’s “Civil” policy states: “Remember that factual, civil, professional criticism of your work is not bullying.” (Some others have similar language.) Minnesota’s “Respectful Workplace” policy states that “disrespectful and/or unprofessional behavior does not include . . . disagreements, misunderstandings, miscommunication or conflict situations where the behavior remains professional and respectful.”

With the many column inches allotted to this, there was room for some examples to show what happened. Yet the article did not provide a single example of criticism, civil or uncivil, of Weiss. If she was bullied, the article showed no evidence of it. It missed an important part of the story.

Edward Stern, Bethesda