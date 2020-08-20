AD

Named on the same facade, however, is Louis Agassiz, a 19th-century Harvard zoologist whose contributions to scientific racism must be addressed alongside Linnaeus’s. A staunch opponent of Darwinian evolution, Agassiz believed that humans of different races were so radically different in appearance and mental ability that they could not possibly have a shared ancestor (polygenism). In 1850, he commissioned daguerreotypes of 13 enslaved people in South Carolina, including Renty and Delia Taylor, to provide his students with pictorial proof that the appearance and skull shape of enslaved Africans proved their inferior minds. While Agassiz’s photographs are a chilling reminder of the scientific community’s support of slavery, they also outstrip Agassiz’s racist intentions, providing an at-once haunting and humanizing archive of the people who built this country. These are the earliest known photos of enslaved people in America.

When I was an undergraduate at the university, the horrors of slavery felt like a vicious yet invisible force stalking the picturesque gardens and bloodying the white colonnades. I hope this memorial is the first step of many toward a reckoning.

Drew V. Kiser, Arlington

A self-serving project

I was glad to read a slightly more fact-based representation of the Lincoln Project in Gary Abernathy’s Aug. 7 Friday Opinion column, “The Lincoln Project feels scorned, but the GOP never loved it back.” He presented the group as a band of disgruntled ex-GOP ad-makers seeking relevance. This was several steps closer to the truth compared with the Aug. 3 Style article “Their goal: Troll Trump,” which failed to disclose that Lincoln Project co-founder George T. Conway III is a Post contributing columnist, that the bulk of the group’s donations come from Wall Street millionaires or that the bulk of their money goes to the founders’ own companies.

Members of the Lincoln Project boast about trolling the president, meanwhile they generate clicks for their videos to enrich their own companies — $5.8 million to Summit Strategic Communications, $2.7 million to Tusk Digital.

The Lincoln Project is not a grass-roots group seeking to save the union or the Constitution.

Jim Caron, Silver Spring

His body of work!

The headline on Lawrence Downes’s Aug. 9 Outlook essay was abhorrent: “How to turn Sean Hannity into food for worms.” Downes made clear that he was referring to Hannity’s writing, not Hannity’s body, but the headline suggested just the opposite.

While Hannity’s opinions often disgust me, and his on-air demeanor is almost always horribly nasty, a publication such as The Post should not be making jokes about murdering the man. Imagine if Fox News ran the same headline substituting “Rachel Maddow” for “Sean Hannity.”

Stephen A. Weisbrod, Washington

Seen at last

Being seen matters. The Aug. 9 Metro article “24 candidates are vying for 1 D.C. Council seat” named four top contenders for the open at-large D.C. Council seat. But why did the print edition include photographs of only the men? Christina Henderson, the only woman in the group of four, is a strong candidate. As a Black woman, she would bring a much-needed perspective to the council. She deserves to be seen.

Joy McGlaun, Washington

A once and future Islamic state?

In his Aug. 12 WorldViews column, “A 100-year-old treaty haunts the Mediterranean,” Ishaan Tharoor got hold of the wrong end of the stick. It is not the Treaty of Sèvres from 1920 that acts as an impediment to Turkey’s expansion, but its successor, the Treaty of Lausanne from 1923. It was this treaty that defined the borders of modern Turkey and renounced any claim to a number of Aegean islands and the Dodecanese as well as Cyprus, which has since become a bone of contention.

It is no coincidence that the reconversion of the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul took place on July 24, which is the anniversary of the signing of the Lausanne Treaty. Instead, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has often argued, this should be replaced by the Misak-i Millî (National Pact), which was passed by the last Ottoman parliament in 1920. This included Cyprus, the Aegean islands, Western Thrace, Aleppo, Mosul and Kirkuk in the borders of postwar Turkey. In fact, the National Pact is the template for Turkey’s irredentist ambitions, which are now being played out with full force in Syria, Libya, northern Iraq (Kurdistan) and the Eastern Mediterranean. According to this plan, by 2023 the Republican period established by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk will be “a parenthesis” to be replaced by an Islamic state.

Robert Ellis, Brussels

The writer is a member of the Advisory Board of Vocal Europe.

Forever a pest

Well, some things never change. Although it has been months since I have taken MARC from Baltimore to Union Station, I see that management of Union Station still has not figured out a way to keep out the rats with wings. Thanks for the memory of what appears to be a reliable nuisance under foot and in the air with the photograph that accompanied the Aug. 10 front-page article “Asymptomatic virus carriers could be clue for immunity.”

Timothy Schoepke, Baltimore

We can write more than prescriptions

The Aug. 4 Health & Science essay “An odd headache for patient led to difficult diagnosis” was written by a physician. The perspective of this astute doctor and the level of detail he provided were a refreshing change from the more general columns written by journalists, or occasionally by patients or their families, which don’t provide much of the physician’s thinking.

As a physician, I particularly enjoyed the details provided about how he reached the correct diagnosis on this case and how he described the surgeries. Even for nonmedical readers, it gave a more realistic and detailed description of the paths one often has to follow to arrive at the right diagnosis and then to arrive at the optimal treatment. I hope The Post will continue to publish medical mysteries written by physicians or other health-care providers.

Bert Spilker, Bethesda

Ike's complex — and Kennicott's

From the Aug. 7 front-page Critic’s Notebook, “Tortuous road to a memorial gem,” one would assume Philip Kennicott’s charge was to review architect Frank Gehry’s design for the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial and not provide his politically biased critique of the United States today as a “pathetic object, mocked and pitied around the world” and end his article by calling Washington a “failing city that was once the capital of the free world.” What! These comments were inappropriate and have no place in an art and architecture review.

Steven J. Anlian, Washington

I was happy to read that Philip Kennicott thought the Eisenhower Memorial on Independence Avenue a great success, but I was somewhat curious to find no mention was made of Eisenhower’s words. He imparted invaluable wisdom to the world and our nation during his military career and both of his terms as president of the United States.

I had the honor of carving his words into those limestone walls. Although much of my attention, when doing such work, is focused on not misspelling words or misstroking the chisel when carving, this memorial offered tremendous insight into the man and the morality that drove his leadership. The Eisenhower Memorial Commission chose to include a large excerpt from the president’s farewell address, the famous speech in which he coined the term “military-industrial complex” and warned of undue influence such power could hold over our nation. Many feel his prediction has come true.

As I pondered these words, and many others on the site, I could not help think how very topical they are. On the lintel stone above the bronze figure of Eisenhower are two lines from his second inaugural address: “We look upon this shaken earth, and we declare our firm and fixed purpose — the building of a peace with justice in a world where moral law prevails.” This quote quite literally faces the White House, and one would hope that those reading it would apply such a noble goal to the world we live in today.

Nicholas Benson, Newport, R.I.

Dancing across the page

Every time I read a Sarah L. Kaufman piece, I am moved not just to watch what she has described but to wonder at how she makes her dance observations so relevant to life. Her Aug. 2 Arts & Style review, “ ‘World of Dance’ offers insights into the art — especially its human side,” was revelatory, astute and engaging. She offers a fresh perspective informed by a deep knowledge of her subject. When I see her byline, I smile and head right for it. I am never disappointed and always educated.

Carol Light, Washington

No bones about it, Smee is great

Please continue to give us Sebastian Smee’s marvelous commentary on art from around the world, with the large color photographs we can study and enjoy. I do love his descriptions, including this, in his Aug. 2 Great Works, In Focus essay, “A portrait that’s pretty in pastel, not paint” [Arts & Style], of “Portrait of Maria Frederike van Reede-Athlone at Seven Years of Age”: “And the set of the child’s lips against her skin is realized so sensitively that you cannot conceive that so much soft, dimpled vitality depends for its underlying structure on something as ghastly as a skull.”

Barbara Howell, Chevy Chase

Countless pitches

Thomas Boswell, in his Aug. 8 Sports column, “While gimmicky, MLB’s rule for extras is worth keeping,” left out the most amazing extra-innings game. In 1963, Warren Spahn of the Braves and Juan Marichal of the Giants both pitched into the 16th inning of a game finally won 1 to 0 by the Giants.

Because of the focus on pitch counts today, we will probably never again see any pitcher go anywhere this distance.

Mitchell E. Davis, Washington

22 catches

E.J. Dionne Jr., in his Aug. 10 op-ed, “A Providential moment for Democrats,” wrote, “By devoting effort to ending the Catch-22 around religion, Biden would do more than prove he has no interest in hurting God.”

Arghh! That construction grates my grammarian soul because it is a misuse of the term “Catch-22.”

Hardly a week passes when I don’t hear a reporter or read a news article improperly using the title term from Joseph Heller’s 1961 novel. Most use it to mean a dilemma or a difficult choice, though I’ve also heard it used for a no-win situation or a case of chicken-or-egg causality. Wrong on all counts. Please read the book. Catch-22, as set out in the early chapters, is a rule that insane pilots do not have to fly missions. Asking not to fly, however, is a sane act — and thus you must fly your bombing runs.

Catch-22 is not your casual tough choice (e.g., hop out for groceries or quarantine at home). Catch-22 is a paradoxical rule containing the seeds of its own contradiction, a nuanced but important distinction. Dionne was close, but not close enough, to that standard when he wrote that progressive criticism of religion being associated with right-wing politics only makes it easier for right-wingers “to cast liberals as hostile to faith.”

A scholar wrote in 1976 that Catch-22 really was a linguistic construct that requires people to do whatever their superiors wish. The central character comes to realize Catch-22 did not exist but that people continued to bomb and kill because they believed it did exist.

Yet, neither the early-novel invocation of the self-contradictory rule nor the late-novel revelation of false constructions to exert power are what we find in contemporary journalism.

The challenge (decidedly not a Catch-22) now is teaching journalists, writers, scholars and the general public about how to use this literary reference properly.

Mark D. Harmon, Knoxville, Tenn.

A Hindu state

The Aug. 6 World article “In Modi’s quest to transform India, a Hindu temple rises” dealt with a very complex issue in a very diverse country in an interesting and relatively balanced way.

However, I took issue with two points:

First, that the mosque stood on the site of an ancient Hindu temple is based not just on a “belief” by Hindus as stated in the article but also on an archaeological finding. This could have been usefully noted.

Second, in my opinion, political scientist Christophe Jaffrelot’s quoted view that Hindu nationalism expects minority communities “to give up their separate identity and pay allegiance to the dominant culture” was naive.

There are, and have been for decades, people of several religions: Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Jews, Buddhists, Jains and Zoroastrians, to name a few, living together in that vast country, and their separate identities are clearly visible even today to anyone who has visited or knows India. No Hindu nationalist expects them to “give up their identity” or religion. Why would they? And why would they expect allegiance, as Hinduism, unlike many other religions, does not believe in conversion? But all Hindus, including myself, do expect respect for our beliefs, some of which, like reincarnation, may appear weird to outsiders.

Admittedly, extreme Hindu nationalists are not as tolerant as they could be of comical representations of various Hindu Gods which Hinduism believes to be representations of the many qualities of the One God, Brahman. These forms of representations are evident in many American indigenous cultures as well.

All that said, I admit Hinduism has been used as a tool for power by different political parties and, as lawyer A.G. Noorani correctly concluded in the article, it is “no longer the same India” and Modi, in his quest for political power, is trying, with measurable success, to make it a Hindu India.

Ritha Khemani, Washington

The ones jeering Hillary Clinton

The photograph of an effigy of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton that accompanied Margaret Sullivan’s Aug. 11 Style column, “Journalists need to be on guard when they cover Biden’s VP pick,” was misleading and erroneous. The column was all about the sexism and racism faced by female politicians. But the effigy is obviously a critique of Clinton from the left, not the right. It blasts her for supporting the Iraq War, big banks and the coup in Honduras; in other words, her actions and political positions and not her gender. Please be more careful in photo selection.

Laura Mills, Washington

A cryptic misattributed phrase

I endorse William Peter Hettinger III’s Aug. 7 letter questioning some of President Trump’s suspicious doings, “Less secure than ever,” but he misattributed the phrase “The world wonders” to World War II Adm. Chester Nimitz.

In the 1960 naval history textbook “Sea Power,” co-written by E.B. Potter and Nimitz, the notorious incident is recounted wherein, in the desperate battles for Leyte Gulf, Nimitz sent a coded message to Adm. William F. “Bull” Halsey Jr., asking the location of Halsey’s task force. The officer who encrypted the message, following normal procedure, added at the end those three random words as “padding” to complicate enemy cryptanalysis. They were supposed to be removed before giving the message to the recipient but were mistakenly left attached. Halsey was annoyed by the inquiry but enraged by the seemingly sarcastic phrase at the end. Stung by the supposed insult, Halsey reversed course and ended up left out of the day’s action, his efforts later unfairly mocked as “the Battle of Bull’s Run.”

Those three little words had a measurable and negative impact on U.S. history, but they were not the words of Nimitz.

Daryl P. Domning, Silver Spring