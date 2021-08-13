It is sad and shameful that the politicization of the virus has put herd immunity out of reach, but we can and should be supported and guided in learning to live with the coronavirus as a virus that is here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future. It is unfortunate that unvaccinated adults continue to die from this disease, for some as a result of forces outside their control and for others mistrust of science and government, and we should not ignore them in this process, which only increases the need to put as much focus on treatment as we put on prevention. We need to work harder to educate the public about these treatments and to reduce the panic associated with the coronavirus.