Michael S. Goldstein, Washington

New news, please

Regarding the April 11 front-page article “Plans to contain virus emerge in bottom-up effort”:

The emergence of a fledgling national strategy to fight the pandemic was big news — and not just because it gives us all hope in these difficult times. It also shows that government, experts and civil society can still work together to address our society’s needs despite the crippling partisanship and incipient authoritarianism in Washington.

So it was disappointing that The Post has not aggressively followed up on this story. The Post’s continuing coverage of the dysfunction in Washington is important and much appreciated. But that is an old story. If a new national policy really is emerging, readers need day-to-day coverage of it. Who are the leaders of this new policymaking process? What are their strategies, obstacles, successes and failures? What can we do to support them? And what lessons can we learn from their efforts about effective governance and problem-solving? Maybe state and local reporters should be elevated to help the national team focus more on these questions. Our health — both medical and political — may depend on it

Christopher Conte, Silver Spring

A fine balance

I attended John Prine’s 2017 DAR Constitution Hall concert. I’m glad Steve Kolowich mentioned it in his April 9 Appreciation essay, “John Prine could balance tragedy and comedy in a single line” [Style]. I appreciated the beautifully written article that captured well the complexities of the man who understood human emotions and who entertained while sharing profound and universal tales.

Robert Navin, Vienna

A return to 'normality'

It has come to my attention during this pandemic the odious infiltration of the term “normalcy” into the English lexicon. I suppose to advocate its elimination from everyday usage (apart from its origin in mathematics) would be to fight a losing battle, given that Merriam-Webster now classifies this invented word as an acceptable synonym for “normality,” but I would ask: Are we currently living a state of abnormalcy? Perhaps our ablcy (ablecy?) to distinguish between realcy and idealcy has been impaired.

Perhaps linguistic noblcy (noblecy?) is no longer considered a necesscy. Or has our logical perceptivcy (perceptivecy?) failed us once again?

Nathaniel T. McMaster, Washington

A perfect pairing of artist and subject

As a photographer, I can aver that Post photographer Jabin Botsford is a bona fide graphic genius when it comes to covering the White House beat.

His compositions are amazing by themselves, and the expressions he captures of the president are amazing as well. But not just that. His perspectives and angles are wildly creative: reflections caught from a video camera lens? Genius! A close-up of wrung hands? A view of a stressed president caught between the out-of-focus fabric of staffers’ suits? All brilliant. Artistic, even.

The man is a real treat and a treasure, especially for readers stuck at home during this novel coronavirus crisis.

Botsford is much appreciated and deservedly so.

Allen Johnson, Columbia

American masterpieces

Though I wholeheartedly agree with Dennis Drabelle’s plea for the dramatization of American fiction, as he wrote in his April 5 Sunday Arts article “How about an Americanization of ‘Masterpiece’?,” I’m afraid he overlooked a crucial point: I am sure PBS and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting would love to support more dramatizations of American fiction, but the question is: Where will the financing for such programs come from?

One reason we have such an abundance of BBC imports on our airwaves is that the BBC and British taxpayers have supported the production of both classic adaptations and modern novels for decades; the BBC needed content, and the availability of a steady stream of funding has made it possible to build a formidable library of film and video that we can only envy. Or buy and stream.

I also can’t resist pointing out that American public broadcasting has shown some outstanding U.S.-made films based on the works of American authors. The recent death of Chloe Aaron reminded me that at one point, both the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities (where I worked) provided substantial but still inadequate grant support for series dramatizing American novels and short stories. The NEH (and perhaps the NEA, too) provided support for an outstanding series, “The American Short Story,” that filmed adaptations of 17 short stories by such writers as William Faulkner, Nathaniel Hawthorne, Ernest Gaines, James Thurber and Katherine Anne Porter. The NEH also provided major support for a filmed version of Saul Bellow’s “Seize the Day.” It won awards from prestigious festivals in Berlin and Telluride and was named one of the Los Angeles Times’s 30 best movies made for television.

Unfortunately, the fractured system of support for public television and the arts in this country plays a part in the continuing underrepresentation of American fiction by American producers. The combination of several different underfunded public sources and no overarching strategy has not served U.S. audiences well. You can get a sense of the quality and variety of work supported in the not-so-distant past by looking through the NEH’s now outdated (and hard to find) Media Log. This guide was an effort to make that inventory of funded work more readily accessible, but the sad truth is that much of this backlog is virtually unknown today and largely inaccessible. But it is not impossible to imagine that with some legal work identifying the rights holders and some creative packaging, both backed by a little bit of philanthropic support, we could begin to build a distinct channel focused on the riches of American literature.

And then we could get on with the exciting prospect of filming Drabelle’s wish list.

Malcolm Richardson, Washington

Because grammar

As a professional writer, I read Mitch Daniels’s April 9 Thursday Opinion essay, “Fighting the epidemic of poor writing,” with great interest. And he had me up until the penultimate paragraph: “Because all the evidence says that we just don’t have many Nina Heckles [great English teachers] anymore.” If I’m not mistaken, that is a sentence fragment, and I believe Heckle would have disapproved. I certainly do.

Eric Glick, Washington

Toeless. Peerless.

Regarding the April 8 obituary “Toeless kicker hit a record field goal”:

Tom Dempsey’s death from complications from the novel coronavirus brought back some vivid personal memories. In 1970, I was a freshman at Tulane University, residing on the sixth floor of a dorm that was a short distance from Tulane Stadium, where the New Orleans Saints played their home games. I was in my room listening to the game on the radio the day that the toeless Dempsey kicked a desperation 63-yard field goal to turn a one-point deficit into a two-point win. But I never heard the live broadcast of that miracle kick. A swarm of bees had somehow gotten into the radio transmitter and cut off the signal to the entire region just as Dempsey was lining up for what was to become the most significant sports moment in Saints history, at least until they won the Super Bowl 40 years later.

What I did hear was a cascading human roar that seemed to physically shake my high-rise dorm as though from a tremor. I looked out my dorm room window and saw streams of fans crossing the campus below me. I yelled out to ask them what had happened. But they had left the game a couple of minutes early and were looking up to me for an answer. All I could do was shrug my shoulders; I was as clueless as they were.

The iconic Tulane Stadium lasted only nine more years before it was torn down in favor of the Louisiana Superdome. Dempsey lived 50 more years. But my memory of the killer-bee field goal will never die.

Stephen Samuels, Washington

Heedless. Needless.

The April 11 front-page article “With public’s money, Trump casts himself as crisis patron” was very informative about President Trump’s use of the government during this crisis as a reelection tool, but it missed one major example of this abuse. In March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent out a postcard with one side emblazoned with the following text in all capitalized, bold and oversize print: “PRESIDENT TRUMP’S CORONAVIRUS GUIDELINES FOR AMERICA.” The text was so large that other than the small CDC and White House logos at the bottom and the mail permit at the top, nothing could fit on it. The back of the card had some tips on slowing the spread of the virus.

On the version of that postcard displayed on the CDC website, the front makes no mention of Trump but says “30 Days to Slow the Spread” and provides useful information on slowing the spread that continues onto the back.

It was obvious that some political appointee in the CDC, after seeing the draft, decided to remove the helpful information from the front and turn it into an illegal, taxpayer-funded Trump reelection mail piece. One can only imagine how many tens of millions of these cards were discarded by people who thought it was something from the Trump campaign before flipping it over to see the helpful CDC information.

Christopher Ambrose, Lorton

At right, at last, is Joanne Bland

The April 11 Free for All letter “At left, at least, is Lowery’s wife, Evelyn” chastised The Post for not naming two women in a photograph with the Rev. Joseph E. Lowery and then-Sen. Barack Obama, and identified one of the women. The other woman in the picture, linking arms with Obama, is Joanne Bland, co-founder and former director of the National Voting Rights Museum in Selma, Ala., an icon in her own right.

Grace Cummings, Annapolis

You know something, John Snow

By focusing solely on John Snow’s study of London’s Broad Street pump in describing the cholera pandemics, the April 12 Retropolis column, “History’s deadliest pandemics, from ancient Rome to modern America,” left out the story of John L. Leal, a physician and water treatment expert who pioneered chlorine disinfection in the United States.

At two milestone trials in Jersey City in the early 1900s, Leal overcame many professional skeptics and demonstrated that chlorine could successfully remove bacteria in a major city’s water supply. Afterward, the use of chlorine to treat drinking water spread throughout the nation. By 1940, deaths from cholera and typhoid fever had virtually disappeared in the United States as a direct result of Leal’s courageous work.

Michael Nardolilli, Arlington

The writer is executive director of the Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin.

The April 12 Retropolis column missed the devastating plague that nearly ruined ancient Athens. It was a democracy, strong and independent, heroic in its defense against all enemies and expansive in its occupation of kingdoms near and far. With its ally Sparta, it defeated two magnificent Persian armies under Darius and Xerxes. It had developed the best navy in the world and proudly boasted an outstanding group of philosophers and statesmen. In 430 BC, Athens appeared invincible. Then the plague struck. It devastated the city, ruined its economy and took the lives of an estimated 1 in 4 citizens. Athens’s position as a great world power was at an end.

Whether the United States succumbs to Athens’s fate or resurrects itself by resilient determination depends in no small part on the courage of a people whose motto “In God We Trust” should propel us to solidarity with our fellow countrymen in patient resolve in using all our abilities to bring this crisis to an end.

Henry Kenny, McLean

Thanks for the informative Retropolis summary of pandemics in world history. But, in the interest of clarity, The Post probably should not have cited the Journal of Economic Perspectives’ characterization of the effect of New World smallpox.

By stating that “upwards of 80-95 percent of the Native American population was decimated within the first 100-150 years following 1492,” the journal must have either under- or overestimated the impact. To decimate is to kill 1 in 10. The percentage suggests the exact opposite: that only 1 in 10 survived. But even that interpretation is dubious, for who would have been expected to live more than a century in the 150 years following 1492?

Dian Seidel, Chevy Chase

Red and gray

John Kelly’s April 12 Metro column on squirrel DNA in Britain, “The DNA of two dead squirrels in Britain will live on forever,” has a backstory. “Grey” squirrels from America invade and overrun native red squirrels. Seems the gray squirrel population has overwhelmed the host red squirrels. Poetic justice.

Rico Newman, University Park

'Lio' blows it

It’s time for “Lio” to go. The gin-swilling, gun-toting cat is hardly a positive role model; she’s not even amusing. Lio constantly pursuing his would-be girlfriend despite her constant rebuffs is a study for the #MeToo movement. Yet The Post continues to carry the comic strip. Would Lio’s action on April 11 be the final straw? While a playmate blows bubbles, Lio blows ones resembling the coronavirus. This is supposed to be funny?

Christine Stelloh-Garner, Huntingtown

A redhead and brownbeard

I found no caption for the four digital faces relating to “Our world is filled with drama, but Tyler’s isn’t,” the April 8 Book World review of Anne Tyler’s latest novel, “Redhead by the Side of the Road.” If the four pictures were self-explanatory, the explanation escaped me. In the third picture, there are little smoke clouds behind the face, indicating to me that the male lead, Micah, is traveling, but according to Ron Charles’s text, it is the female lead, Cass, if anyone, who does the traveling. There must be some explanation for the heavily bearded faces to be there.

Richard Lampl, Rockville

Seeing red

The captions with the photographs that accompanied the April 12 Washington Post Magazine article “The deadly spring” were printed in red. Against a white background, they might have been easy to read. Printed, as they were, against a black background, the captions were nearly impossible to comprehend. Black text on white or white text on black may seem boring after a while, but this artsy graphics choice spoiled a timely story.

Bill Cowdrey, Alexandria