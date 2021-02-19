T.H. Otwell, Silver Spring

Bonnie Jo Mount’s photograph of a vandalized statue in the Capitol summed up the dark day of Jan. 6 [“Trump’s election falsehoods a blow to taxpayers,” front page, Feb. 7]. The photo showed a deathlike face cloaked in an opaque tarp, symbolizing the tragedy of that date. As with the statue, the fog will eventually lift, and taxpayers will foot the bill for its restoration.

AD

AD

Mount perfectly captured the essence of the destructive aftermath.

Margie Tompros, Woodbridge

●

Rain on 'storm's' parade

Let’s find another way to refer to the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 than “storming” it, as in the Feb. 8 front-page article “Trump’s words key in cases tied to riot.” In a Jan. 8 New Yorker article, “What Should We Call the Sixth of January?,” historian Jill Lepore argued that white supremacists find this language “thrilling.” Consider the use of “storm” in Hitler’s paramilitary Sturmabteilung (“Storm Detachment”), the Nazi newspaper Der Stürmer (“The Stormer,” which inspired the name of a neo-Nazi website), and the coming QAnon “Storm” that will eliminate the fictional satanic cabal controlling the United States.

AD

Lepore suggested using “blandly descriptive” phrases like “The attack on the U.S. Capitol,” or “The Sixth of January.” Perhaps “storm” sounds more exciting than “attack” to journalists, but the word is freighted with exactly the kind of validation we do not want to grant domestic terrorists.

AD

Andrew H. Baldwin, Bowie

●

A new county

How do you devote six full pages of the Feb. 7 Washington Post Magazine to the plight of disenfranchised D.C. residents and not once mention the time-tested and the politically easiest solution: retrocession [“Is D.C. Finally on the Brink of Statehood?”]. The citizens of Arlington County have enjoyed “statehood” since the early 19th century when Virginia’s contribution to the new federal district was returned, with thanks, no doubt, to the commonwealth. The same could easily be done on the other bank of the Potomac.

AD

D.C. could stand for Douglass County, Md. We Marylanders would be delighted to welcome home our long-departed brethren!

John McNamara, Derwood

●

An old county

The Feb. 7 Metro article “The vaccine divide,” which highlighted the disparity in vaccination rates between Prince George’s and Talbot counties, overlooked a key underlying factor in that disparity: the age demographics of the two counties. A quick search on the Internet yielded the following data: 12.9 percent of Talbot County’s population is over the age of 75, compared with 4.9 percent for Prince George’s County. Talbot County’s population between the ages of 65 and 74 is 15 percent, compared with 8.3 percent for Prince George’s County. Because priority has been given to older people in the 1B and 1C categories of the vaccination campaign, the disparity between the two counties can be largely explained by their age demographics.

AD

AD

The vaccine campaign has been a problem of overpromising and under-delivering starting at the national level, and all states and counties have been struggling to catch up. The Post needs to research and present all aspects of the vaccination issue and not just highlight gross percentages, which might make for a good story but overlook key reasons for disparities among the various Maryland subdivisions. All the facts matter.

George Barth, Easton, Md.

●

A scandal older than 'Doom'

In reading “Lawyer emerged as video game CEO after bank scandal,” the Feb. 7 obituary of my brother-in-law Robert A. Altman, I could not help but wonder whether The Post has some strange, undisclosed obsession with the Bank of Credit and Commerce International scandal from almost 30 years ago.

AD

Altman, like many in our extended family, was a highly productive and successful member of the D.C. community over many decades. And he was acquitted of wrongdoing in connection with First American Bank’s relationship with BCCI. Yet the headlines of his obituary all emphasized the scandal; 12 of the 27 paragraphs discussed the scandal; and, weirdest of all, The Post chose a photo of Altman from 1991, when he was 44 years old and president of First American Bank, to illustrate the obituary of a man who died at age 73.

AD

Altman had a wonderful family, to which he was deeply devoted, and tremendous success in the video game business. I am confident The Post’s editors care far more about the BCCI story than the newspaper’s readers.

Ira C. Lupu, Bethesda

AD

●

Virginia's past is history

I am dismayed by recent articles in The Post regarding the proposed abolishment of the death penalty in Virginia, most recently in “Va. shift on pot, death penalty all but certain” [front page, Feb. 6]. Every Post article apparently must mention that Virginia, in its history, has executed more prisoners than any other state. I’m not surprised if you start counting in 1608, when there were no other established English settlements in North America or consider that Virginia was the most populous colony and state for 200 years. I am disturbed that every article must mention something about Virginia and the Confederacy, monuments or “massive resistance.” The Post is also astounded that Virginia will be the first state in the South to abolish the death penalty.

AD

AD

I understand the connection between the death penalty everywhere in the United States and the connection to racial justice (or lack thereof), but I do not find the abolition in Virginia to be unexpected. Virginia has only two prisoners currently on death row and has not held an execution in almost four years. I think that in view of current, and not necessarily even new, politics in Virginia, the proposed abolition of the death penalty is not surprising. I think The Post is making too much of Virginia’s long history and straining to make much more of it than is justified.

Virginia today has much more in common with its fellow commonwealth Massachusetts than with Mississippi. Virginia cannot shift the lines of latitude to move out of the bias against Southern states. Fortunately, the residents of Virginia can move past its history with more ease than the writers at The Post.

Mark Kane, Sterling

AD

AD

●

A soft focus amid the hard stuff

The Feb. 6 Free for All letter “Wearing on readers’ patience” criticized The Post for devoting one post-Inauguration Day page to what “women of power, intelligence and incredible accomplishment wore for [President Biden’s] swearing-in.” Lighten up. Laudably and appropriately, The Post, as a leading national newspaper, devotes something like 20 pages a day, in the A section alone, to hard news. The post-inauguration edition certainly did not ignore the accomplishments of those women in its reporting on the inauguration, nor did it ignore other important issues. And guess what? Some of us take an interest in fashion, even seeing it as a form of self-expression. Moreover, reading about what notable and accomplished women chose to wear at a national celebration provides respite from all the sadness and challenges.

AD

Should we be begrudged that momentary relief?

Ronnie Jill Kweller, Washington

●

Paris's singular nickname

Regarding the Feb. 6 Free for All letters “The Windy City’s portals to the City of Lights”:

I know this is just a nit, but Paris, while illuminated by many lights, has really been known more accurately as the City of Light, literally La Ville Lumière, which can be translated more properly as the “City of Enlightenment.”

When standing on the Trocadéro watching La Tour Eiffel twinkle in its glorious light display or strolling up the Champs-Élysées with its beautifully lit stores toward the Arc de Triomphe at Charles de Gaulle-Étoile bathed in its evening illumination, one can certainly describe Paris as a city of many lights. Lights everywhere. Ronald C. Rosbottom aptly described the juxtaposition of Paris in light and dark in his illuminating book “When Paris Went Dark: The City of Light under German Occupation, 1940-1944.”

AD

Paris will always be known as a city of many lights but, when described in capital letters, is better known simply as the City of Light.

Gordon K. Soper, Alexandria

●

Corona romance isn't just for quaranteens

It was refreshing to read a positive article amid so many negative ones. The Feb. 8 Style article “50 years and a pandemic later, high school friends become something more” was as touching as it was heartwarming. Betty Conner and Peter Nickless, age 71, reunited after knowing each other in high school. Reconnecting, they discovered they belonged together, where they’ve now been for six months. At the end, I was in tears.

Robert G. Scharf, Chevy Chase

●

Sometimes a cat is just a cat

Date Lab, a regular feature in the Sunday Washington Post Magazine, has long been one of my guilty pleasures. But my pleasure at reading the Feb. 7 installment of Date Lab, “He didn’t mind asking most of the questions,” was mixed with astonishment when I came upon the snarky editorial comment inserted (parenthetically) into the penultimate paragraph. The reporter’s suggestion that “petting her cat” might constitute euphemistic language was entirely gratuitous and vulgar, not appropriate for a respectable publication such as The Post.

Elliot Wilner, Bethesda

●

The Big Apple runs on Big Oil

Blowing smoke is not the way to announce a clean story about renewable and sustainable energy. The headline of the Feb. 4 Politics & the Nation article “Empire State Building, 13 others now powered by wind” did a disservice to the reporting and harmed the credibility of renewable energy efforts and The Post.

The article was really about a creative business strategy among three companies (Empire State Realty Trust, Green Mountain Energy and Direct Energy), none of which seem to produce electricity, and their path to push the sustainable-energy brand into public marketplaces. If true, the literally bold title would be a great lead, but midway through the article, one discovered, “The realities of the U.S. electric grid mean that the electrons powering ESRT’s lights and elevators don’t necessarily come directly from renewable sources.” The article further stated that the majority of New York state’s power currently “comes from natural gas-fired and nuclear power plants.” So, in fact, the Empire State Building is not “powered by wind.”

The article also said the increased premiums reaped from the buildings’ renters are funneled by the energy brokers to Texas, where they reportedly “go toward solar and wind facilities.” So, is this as truthful as the headline?

Perhaps more careful editing and the saving of such a great headline for the time when it becomes a fact might help preserve The Post’s own credibility in the future.

Fred Roggero, Burke

●

Look alive, obit writers

How woefully The Post covers necrology news, the dead beat. It hardly matters that this beef should have been filed days ago. February had already begun and the day’s stingy coverage listed the deaths of half a dozen local folks — all of them in November, more than two months ago! Time was that the platoons of cub reporters manning the Obit Desk (me included) would be chastised by the venerable Night City Editor John J. Riseling Jr. for handing in pieces that didn’t say so-and-so “died yesterday.” And heaven forfend that we report deaths occurring more than two days before. “This is a daily newspaper, not the World Almanac for 1963” was Riseling’s dictum. “Would you report ball scores so many days after the fact?”

How ’bout it? Are our mortal neighbors less deserving than the Washington Wizards? Or Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton’s (D-D.C.) latest litany for D.C. statehood? As “all politics are local,” a newspaper’s health depends on its local readers at home, and we are best served with timely reporting of vital matters, such as the lives of people around us — and their deaths.

Philip Kopper, Chevy Chase

●

An unsightly 'but'

The headline on the continuation of the Feb. 8 front-page obituary for former secretary of state George P. Shultz, “GOP force aided in Cold War’s end,” read “Policy maven recalled as conservative but curious, patient and determined.” In trying to explain his attributes, the heading writer, with the mere substitution of “but” in lieu of a comma, not only conferred an undeserved backhanded compliment to an admirable public servant but also offered more proof to critics who see The Post as having a decidedly liberal bias. Would a tribute to a liberal Cabinet secretary have said “liberal but pragmatic and nonjudgmental”?

In our polarized society today, too many use “conservative” and “liberal” as insults. Is it too much to expect The Post would rise above this fray?

George Mino, Columbia