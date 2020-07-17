AD

Historian William Appleman Williams wrote: “Read him carefully and he deserves the nickname of Honest Abe. But take him at one glance, or listen to him with but one ear, and you think he is saying something rather different from his real message. And one has to read him that closely, because he wrote that precisely.” For example, in 1848, he said that “any people anywhere . . . have the right to rise up, and shake off the existing government, and for a new one that suits them better.” Sounds as if the South had the right to secede. But Lincoln finished his thought: “Nor is this right confined to cases in which the whole people of an existing government, may choose to exercise it. Any portion of such people that can, may revolutionize, and make their own, of so much of the territory as they inhabit.” Lincoln was saying quite precisely that if you want to secede, you can, but you will be successful only if you can stop me from preventing you. And because of his vision of a new nation dedicated to freedom, he determined to snuff out the South’s idea of an independent slave empire.

AD

Bradley H. Bachtell, Odenton

I object to the portrayal of Abraham Lincoln in the July 3 letter, “Lincoln’s reckoning.” The letter said, “The statue is arguably awful in its depiction of Lincoln lording over a formerly enslaved person.”

AD

Lincoln was the least likely of our leaders to lord anything over anyone. He was a highly moral and a singularly humble man.

I think we can promote Black Lives Matter and all black interests without denigrating the man who is likely our greatest American hero. Lincoln deserves far better.

Meg Chandler, Bethesda

●

A misleading headline

The headline of the June 29 editorial “Why did police drug Elijah McClain?” could have led readers to believe Elijah McClain was drugged by the police. The ensuing editorial posed several pertinent questions about the fatal encounter that occurred in Colorado, but nowhere did the editorial allege or offer evidence that the police administered any drugs to McClain. In fact, the editorial specifically stated that paramedics injected McClain with ketamine, a drug. The police and paramedics in this case should be held accountable if laws and policies were broken.

AD

AD

Accuracy matters. A misleading headline diminishes the credibility of The Post. I noted that the online version of the editorial was headlined “Elijah McClain’s death is an unspeakable outrage.” With that, I agree.

Alan L. Creveling, Arnold

The writer retired as a lieutenant from the Prince George’s County Police Department.

●

Empty calories

Regarding the “Competitive eater” photograph that accompanied the July 4 National Digest:

The message that we give to those living with poverty in our country and the rest of the world is more than shameful when we have eating contests. For years, I would try to explain that wasteful act to my students every time one of these contests popped up, and then I would feel guilty knowing that a number of my students and their families too often did not have enough food on their plates, and that they went hungry growing up.

AD

AD

I am aware that hundreds of hot dogs or pies at these contests are not going to solve the food crises anywhere. But what does it say to our kids about our country and the companies that sponsor these extravagant and needless shows?

Richard Bienvenue, Washington

The writer is executive director emeritus of Our House Youth Home.

●

Integrating important history

For balance and to provide useful information, Theresa Vargas might have mentioned in her July 2 Metro column, “Will private schools hear their black students?,” that Georgetown Day School was founded in 1945 as the first school in D.C. to racially integrate its student body.

Stanton E. Samenow, Falls Church

●

Forgotten again

On June 25, 1950, South Korea was invaded by the Communist North Koreans with the support of the Soviet Union and China. More than 33,000 Americans were killed in action, 103,000 wounded, and countless are still missing in action in a conflict that helped to save the Republic of Korea.

AD

AD

And yet, on the 70th anniversary of the start of that war, I found only one reference to the anniversary, and that was a caption under a photograph buried on Page A14 with the article “North Korea dials down rhetoric against South.”

Now, after all these years, one can better understand why it is still referred to as the “Forgotten War,” which, in my opinion, is a disservice to those who fought, died and went missing some 70 years ago.

Charles W. McGovern, Columbia

●

They wrote the soundtrack of our lives

Ann Hornaday’s always perceptive film reviews and her coverage of film scores are spot-on. This was evident in her appreciation of Ennio Morricone, “Morricone’s compositions were often starring roles” [Style, July 7].

AD

His scores and themes, as well as those of John Williams (“Star Wars,” “Schindler’s List”), Henry Mancini (“Moon River”), John Barry (“Out of Africa”), Charlie Chaplin (“Smile”) and countless others, not only enrich our film experience but also become the soundtrack of our lives — bringing tonal order into an increasingly disordered world.

AD

Yolan LaPorte, Fairfax

●

Underage girls, not women

The July 3 news article “Associate of Epstein, accused of recruiting women, charged in sex abuse case” was egregiously headlined. There was only one woman referenced: Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged recruiter, groomer and abuser.

The alleged female victims were not women; they have been variously described as underage girls and minors some two dozen times. They all were children.

AD

Anna Guido Perrone, Burtonsville

●

Ageism is no joke

The July 4 Drawing Board cartoon showing President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, having a loony conversation raised my concern that a necessary conversation about the mental and physical faculties of presidential candidates could slide from specific observations of two people into easy and dangerous stereotyping of the elderly.

AD

As we get older, some of us do fall prey to debilitating illnesses or injuries that send us to nursing homes, and some suffer from lessened mental capacity. But, as a newly minted octogenarian myself, I have many friends (and a spouse) who are still very sharp and active, mentally and physically. Our expected “health span” is growing ever longer, and many of us still contribute our knowledge and skills to society.

AD

What presumably made the cartoon “funny,” but not to me, was that it played on an image of seniors as dotty. But the issue of the candidates’ fitness to govern has little to do, in this case, with their ages.

By now, we know that the president has been a narcissist and racist most of his career. Biden has had a tendency all his career to say things he later needs to explain. Age has nothing to do with it, except that, ironically, the president repeatedly throws the ageist stereotype at his opponent to see if it sticks.

AD

If the candidates were in an ethnic or religious minority, you wouldn’t run a cartoon showing them behaving like stereotypes, and I urge you to show that restraint in discussions of age.

Fred Weingarten, Annapolis

●

Retire this tired trope

Whenever The Post mentions Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), it virtually always refers to him as “the only black Republican senator.” One example: “Trump promotes video of supporter saying ‘white power’ ” [Politics & the Nation, June 29]. It’s as though The Post has some kind of auto-correct that automatically inserts this phrase every time Scott’s name is mentioned. The implications seem to be that this fact says something scandalous about Republicans, and that, in contrast, the Democrats have many more black senators. In fact, the Democrats have “only” one more, for a grand total of “only” two. If there is anything scandalous, it is the latter figure. Given the percentage of the Democratic electorate that is black, one would think there would be five or more black Democratic senators. Nor is the present total an aberration. New York has never had an elected black senator. Famously liberal Massachusetts has had one elected black senator, but he was a Republican. Maryland has never had an elected black senator. Nor has Connecticut. Sen. Cory Booker is a first for New Jersey. Likewise Sen. Kamala D. Harris from California. Only Illinois has had two elected black senators, though none now. I think it’s long past time for The Post to retire the phrase “only black Republican senator.”

AD

David W. Stanley, Washington

●

Millions of Betty Crockers

Megan McArdle’s July 6 op-ed, “Betty Crocker, pandemic muse,” brought back sweet memories of my mother-in-law, Ruth Silcox, a very early Betty Crocker and one of the women who pioneered the acceptance of working women. She earned a master’s degree in foods (and minored in chemistry) and worked in the test kitchen for General Mills from 1934 to 1935, testing hundreds of submitted recipes and holding classes as a Betty Crocker.

She said many people submitted “Mother’s” recipes, complaining that they did not taste good — like Mother’s. When they were tested, my mother-in-law said many of these recipes did not taste good, probably because the mother had left out a necessary ingredient — a favorite trick of many cooks.

The Betty Crocker cookbooks were developed by professional women in a male-dominated business, sometimes without the appreciation they deserved. Two of the women who developed the 1950 cookbook were Janette Kelley and Marjorie Child Husted, and they had to fight a good battle. Many young cooks thank them for their efforts.

Judie Silcox, Montclair

Comfort and joy were my immediate responses when I opened the July 6 newspaper and saw a photograph of Betty Crocker’s Picture Cook Book! Megan McArdle’s recollections about Betty Crocker history and her wonderful recipes stirred up lovely memories of my own. Before I knew it, I was transported back to the 1960s in Griffith, Ind., to our turquoise kitchen equipped with a Formica-and-chrome table. There, my 6-year-old self was at my dear mother’s side as she lovingly prepared another meal from her trusted daily companion — her Betty Crocker Cook Book.

Thanks for giving me such a sweet recipe to escape our current reality even for a bit. I think Betty Crocker would highly approve!

Linda Glumac Carey, Spencerville

●

He didn't deserve 'it'

The July 4 National Digest included a short article about a cougar captured in San Francisco last month and released only to be hit by a car [“Cougar that roamed streets is found dead”]. Although the item noted that the cougar was “a young male,” the article referred to him as “it,” except once when it mentioned that while in the city he was seen “looking at his reflection in the glass of office towers.”

Any animal sentient enough to recognize his own reflection is not simply an object but a thinking, self-aware life form that deserves more than to be hit by a thoughtless speeder who didn’t even bother to stop. And he deserved to be called “him,” not “it.”

There is great power in journalism to shape attitudes, and the language used is important. Humans may never evolve to fully respect nonhumans as much as they should until we stop thinking of them as mere objects.

David Bernazani, Ashburn

●

A newspaper that feels like home

The June 28 Washington Post Magazine article on Stars and Stripes newspaper, “Stars and Stripes has long supported the troops. Will Congress support the paper?,” took me down memory lane. My first overseas Foreign Service posting was to the U.S. consulate in Adana, Turkey. In those days, State Department “cables” really went by undersea cable. My best news sources were two-day-old Herald-Tribunes airmailed from Paris, BBC World News shortwave from Nicosia, Cyprus, and the daily Stars and Stripes from Incirlik Air Base, six miles away. Only Stars and Strips felt like home. On subsequent tours in Ankara, Turkey; Athens; Saigon; and Istanbul, Washington was an official phone call away. But still, only Stars and Stripes felt like home. It would be a true tragedy for official American families assigned abroad, and stupid, if its funding were cut.

Terrence G. Grant, Potomac Falls

●

She has a name

I thought The Post knew better by now. Her name is Nancy K. Kopp, and she is treasurer of Maryland.

The photograph that accompanied the June 30 Metro article “Hogan outlines budget revision” depicted the three members of the Maryland Board of Public Works. Perhaps The Post thought name cards visible in the photograph were sufficient for identification purposes, but there was plenty of room in the caption to identify all three people in the photograph. For the record, they were: Maryland Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp (D), Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Comptroller Peter Franchot (D).

S.C. Hudson, North Bethesda

●

Monumental achievements

The July 5 Retropolis article “Start of Washington Monument drew 40,000 on Independence Day 1848” [Metro], about the idea for, construction and dedication of the Washington Monument, was a masterful telling of that long 86-year period (1799-1885), especially interesting these days, when monuments are coming down so quickly. More information about architect Robert Mills, however, would have enhanced the back story. Mills was born and educated in South Carolina, moved to Washington in 1800 and worked for Benjamin Latrobe, the architect of the Capitol. Mills is one of the earliest American-born and -trained architects. The “grandiose vision” of Mills’s first design proposal for a monument in Washington can be traced to the design of the Washington Monument in Baltimore, completed in 1829 and the first major monument to George Washington. The monument in Baltimore is a 178-foot Greek Doric column with a square viewing platform near the top. At the top, it has a 16-foot marble statue of George Washington by Enrico Causici, who also worked on the U.S. Capitol.

Despite the many artistic qualities of the monument in Baltimore and the relative plainness of the tall obelisk in Washington, the Washington Monument in D.C. has overshadowed the monument Mills designed for Baltimore. Mills died in Washington on March 3, 1855, less than two weeks after the dedication of his more famous Washington Monument.

Francis J. Gorman, Baltimore

●

The heart of the matter

I had a great deal of trouble with the June 30 Politics & the Nation article “House passes major ACA expansion.” I was surprised by the headline and eagerly read the first, then the second and subsequent paragraphs to see what bill had been passed and what Affordable Care Act items were “expanded.”

The sixth paragraph finally stated three ways in which the new legislation would affect the ACA. A further six paragraphs later, more detail began to flesh out the matter. I must also say that, throughout the article, it was a bit challenging to decipher whether the text referred to the original ACA or to this new bill.

I am sorry to be citing dissatisfaction here, but when one has to plow through so many paragraphs to get to the news in the headline, it is just not right. An earlier statement of the essence of the article should be a standard reporter template. Many reporters manage to do this. It is a courtesy to the reader. It would also be helpful to give the name of the bill and its number when writing about bills in Congress or in a state legislature.

Elaine Emling, Silver Spring