The essence of the reserve clause was a provision in the standard player’s contract that said if a player did not sign a contract for the next season by March 1, his team could renew that contract for one additional season. The owners long maintained that the renewal included this one-year renewal provision, which, in essence, bound the player to his team for perpetuity if the team kept renewing the contract. Flood challenged this provision as a violation of antitrust laws, and the case made its way to the Supreme Court in 1972, as the article noted. The Supreme Court upheld baseball’s right to operate this way because it had explicitly granted baseball an exemption from the antitrust laws in 1922 on the grounds that baseball was a sport, not a business.