Civil War reenactments of this kind minimize the terrible nature of war in general and the terrible legacy of the Civil War on our country in particular. They trivialize and romanticize the Civil War. Further, they inevitably lend a sense of legitimacy to the so-called Lost Cause theory that the opposing sides killed countless thousands of their fellow countrymen in furtherance of morally equivalent goals. As The Post knows full well, this claim to moral equivalence is totally false; further, perpetuation of this noxious idea silently and insidiously permeates our current political discord on the subject of race. Shame on The Post for promoting such reenactments.
Lawrence N. Cohn, Washington
Robyn Thomas’s April 25 Outlook essay, “Five Myths: Red-flag laws,” mischaracterized laws in ways that helped her advance the Giffords Law Center’s gun-control effort. She attacked my work showing that Baker Act/involuntary commitment laws are more effective than red-flag laws at dealing with people who are a danger to themselves or others. They offer judges a broader array of tools than just taking away a person’s guns, and provide the accused more legal protections, such as covering the cost of hearings for those who can’t afford it.
Thomas claimed that alternatives to red-flag laws “typically apply only after a violent act has been committed.” But 50 states have Baker Act-type laws, and all allow individuals to be evaluated before a violent act is committed. Both Baker Act and red-flag laws try to anticipate whether someone will commit harm.
Red-flag laws are overwhelmingly used when someone is seen as a suicide risk, yet the process doesn’t include mental health experts. Nor are these experts included when evaluating the risk to others.
John R. Lott Jr.,
Missoula, Mont.
The writer is president of the Crime Prevention Research Center.
They were two different laws
The April 25 Politics & the Nation article on an Arkansas law banning “gender-affirming” surgery, “Parents fear for transgender children,” was critically misleading.
It featured a photograph of Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), the caption on which stated that he had signed “a law banning transgender women and girls from competing on school sports teams consistent with their identity.”
This caption implied that Hutchinson, a conservative, also supported the law banning the availability of gender-affirming medical care for kids in Arkansas. In fact, that law was passed over Hutchinson’s veto.
D.E. Wilson Jr., Arlington
They were two different times
I truly enjoyed the April 26 news article “In the tombs of Saqqara, ancient history is being rewritten.” But I found the statement near the end of the article about trade between ancient Egypt and Palestine to be rather peculiar. During the era that is the subject of this article, Palestine did not exist. That name did not appear in any official capacity until the Romans destroyed Judea, expelled the Jewish residents and renamed the region Palestine in what some believe was an effort to erase the Jewish connection.
In fact, even calling any part of the region Judea during this period would be an anachronism. It would be more correct to use the name Canaan if one wanted to use a term familiar to modern readers.
Fred Rednor, Arlington
Jousting Joshes generate joy
What a delight to read the April 29 Style article “He was just Joshing. Then hundreds converged for a pool-noodle duel.” I grinned until my cheeks hurt and felt a buoyancy in my spirit as I read the refreshing, wholesome story of young people with imagination, spirit and heart: All those joshing Joshes raised money for a children’s hospital, donated food to a food bank, encouraged mask-wearing and ruled out violence in the Josh Battle Royale.
Equally heartening was the outcome of the battle. The winner, acclaimed by all and hoisted into the air, was 4-year-old Joshua Vinson Jr., “Little Josh.” It attests to the basically nice and generous character of Little Josh’s opponents, who most likely pulled their punches a bit in their pool-noodle duel with the young champ.
Kudos for a sprightly, well-written piece.
Barbara Morris, Falls Church
All rifled up
The April 25 obituary for British historian Lyn Macdonald, “Author chronicled WWI through soldiers’ eyes” [Metro], was a fitting tribute to one whose work is credited with helping pioneer a new approach to writing military history.
Although Macdonald dated her interest in the Great War to 1973, when she accompanied a group of British veterans to a battlefield commemoration in Flanders, the old soldiers she traveled with were not veterans of “a British rifle brigade,” as stated in the obituary, but rather members of the Rifle Brigade, a regiment of the British Army, specifically, members of the Old Comrades Association of the 13th (Service) Battalion, the Rifle Brigade. A minor detail, perhaps, but just the sort that Macdonald, “the recording angel of the common soldier,” sought to get right in her books so that those whose stories she preserved would be remembered at the going down of the sun and in the morning.
Charles R. Steuart, Dickerson
All cheesed off
Monica Hesse’s April 26 Style column, “A Philip Roth biography and how misogyny gets codified,” which discussed “Philip Roth: The Biography,” by Blake Bailey, was a sad testimony as to the state of criticism.
Hesse seemed to overlook that this is Roth’s biography and not that of his wife, his mistresses or his girlfriends. Wasting words on the unfairness of Roth not wanting to stop his work to go buy cheese is ludicrous. I’m a writer. I don’t like to be disturbed when I’m doing my job — writing. Perhaps Hesse is willing to stop her efforts to — on demand — perform a household chore.
Roth was not a nice guy. He was a philanderer, very possibly a sexual predator, and a monstrous talent with an ego to boot. He was not, and never claimed to be, politically correct, and this was one of his strengths.
So Hesse didn’t like him and doesn’t respect his biographer. Neither fact has anything to do with the validity of Bailey’s work.
Thierry Sagnier, Vienna
Talk about a long read
Bethanne Patrick wrote in “Michigan-set comedic novel rises to the occasion,” her April 21 Book World review of Katherine Heiny’s “Early Morning Riser,” “Over the course of 17 years, readers will learn what choices Jane makes next.” Evidently, it’s a book that readers will want to savor very slowly.
Perry Beider, Silver Spring
Not enough dissent from Down Under
The April 22 news article “U.S. push to save kangaroos lands with a thud in Australia’s outback” delivered a wet kiss to the kangaroo-killing industry with a report ostensibly about our campaign to stop the commercial slaughter of kangaroos for soccer cleats made by Nike and Adidas.
The article did not quote a single Australian-based scientist, animal welfare group, wildlife rehabilitation center or aboriginal leader critical of the annual commercial killing of 2 million kangaroos in their native habitats. Instead, it quoted a half-dozen pro-commercial kill enthusiasts: the nighttime commercial shooters expressing love for kangaroos, even as they mount a daily body count of dozens of kangaroos, including joeys in the pouch; self-described wildlife scientists who say, without any foundation, that a native species that has lived on the landscape for a million years is a threat to itself; and Aboriginal people who profit from the killing, even though just a handful of Aboriginal people are involved in the trade because commercial slaughter is at odds with their traditional relationship with the animals.
The problem with the piece is the absence of any countervailing voices from Australia — the disinterested scientists, Aboriginal people and animal welfare professionals who are outspoken on the ground against the killing and informed on the costs of the kill, including the massive collateral toll of juvenile animals. The result is not insight or information for the reader but propaganda from the government and the commercial traders in kangaroo parts.
Mitchell Fox, Seattle
The writer is director of advocacy for the Center for a Humane Economy.
The fight for free agency
Regarding the April 27 Sports article “A 13-game stay. A legacy that endures.”:
Curt Flood was my first “favorite player” when I was growing up in El Dorado, Ark., where KMOX radio came in loud and clear in the heart of Cardinal Country. The skill and grace with which he played center field were not as apparent to me as a 6-year-old in 1968, but I loved watching him, and I still own the Sports Illustrated cover from Wrigley Field highlighting his defensive talent.
When Flood challenged the reserve clause, my father — whom I adored and will always thank for introducing and making Major League Baseball a huge part of my life — told me that Flood may have “ruined baseball as we know it.” As a 10-year-old, I was heartbroken and, like many, I guess, I chose another favorite player — someone with whom my dad shared his May 6, 1931, birthday: Willie Mays.
I never forgot Flood. I believe, after reading the article, that I may have been wrong about one thing regarding his life. I was once told that only one player — and maybe it was just one “active” player — attended Flood’s funeral: Steve Garvey. I only hope that many retired players were on hand and that Garvey represented a multitude of players for whom Flood paved the way for tremendous prosperity. He will not only be the favorite baseball player of this now-59-year-old but also a favorite man.
I hope to be in Cooperstown the day Flood is rightfully inducted.
Berry Trimble, Bethesda
It is not clear that Curt Flood’s attempt to secure free agency led to the ultimate success of baseball players in obtaining free agency. And it is incorrect to say that baseball players bargained the reserve clause out of existence.
The essence of the reserve clause was a provision in the standard player’s contract that said if a player did not sign a contract for the next season by March 1, his team could renew that contract for one additional season. The owners long maintained that the renewal included this one-year renewal provision, which, in essence, bound the player to his team for perpetuity if the team kept renewing the contract. Flood challenged this provision as a violation of antitrust laws, and the case made its way to the Supreme Court in 1972, as the article noted. The Supreme Court upheld baseball’s right to operate this way because it had explicitly granted baseball an exemption from the antitrust laws in 1922 on the grounds that baseball was a sport, not a business.
Andy Messersmith and Dave McNally challenged the reserve clause in a different way. They argued that if they played an entire season based on their teams’ having renewed their contracts and did not sign new contracts, they would become free agents at the end of the season because renewing their contracts did not renew the renewal clause. They did not sign new contracts for 1975, and on Dec. 23, 1975, arbitrator Peter Seitz ruled that they were entitled to be free agents. The bargaining took place to reduce the extent of free agency.
Marvin Miller, the head of the players union, knew that if every player could become a free agent by playing for a season without a signed contract, the supply of free agents would be so large as to depress offers. So the players negotiated terms that included a provision that players needed six years of service in the majors before becoming eligible for free agency.
Jay Cherlow, Arlington
Art appreciated
Since my arrival here nearly 50 years ago, I’ve been a daily reader of The Post. The kids’ poetry featured in the April 28 KidsPost article “Meet young laureates in the making” was, hands down, the most moving, most meaningful and most encouraging piece published by The Post in all that time. It supports my trust and confidence in the generations now coming up. Our nation, I am certain, will be in good hands.
Bill Coe, Washington
Kudos to Vikki Zhang for her illustrations on the April 28 KidsPost special section. They were as wonderful as the written words on the pages.
Nancy Schallhorn, Takoma Park
What makes an icon
Thanks for the article about what has happened to Mary Ann Vecchio and the photographer John Filo [“The girl in the photo,” Washington Post Magazine, April 25].
I was a young 26-year-old mother in Greenbelt when National Guard troops descended on the local armory and fires flamed in downtown Washington. We smelled the smoke when Bobby Kennedy and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. were killed.
She was my hero then and still is. Filo has definitely won his honors, too. His photos over the years continue to tell our nation’s story.
Martha Glass, Cary, N.C.
An iconic photo does not make an icon. The majority of Kent State students who demonstrated on May 4, 1970, had a purpose; they were protesting what they believed was an immoral and unjust war. Though some of the students shot that day were simply on their way to class when the National Guard opened fire, many of the students had been protesting for days in response to the U.S. invasion of Cambodia.
Their deaths, as senseless as they were, stood for something. Jeffrey Miller , William Schroeder, Sandra Scheuer and my freshman classmate Allison Krause were all caught in the cross currents of a time of great political and social upheaval. They are the icons.
Shelley Reich, Tenafly, N.J.
