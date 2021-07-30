Thank you for the beautiful tribute to Judge David Tatel, a true visionary and champion of educational justice and opportunity. Tatel was elected to the National Academy of Education in 2003, and though not a researcher in the conventional sense, helped so many of us see, understand and work to overcome the complex barriers to educational improvement, especially for disadvantaged and minority youths. He and his wife, Edie Tatel, are exemplars of the idea that evidence can and should inform policy and practice. Whenever we met, Tatel would open with “It’s great to see you.” Indeed, he saw (and continues to see) so much.