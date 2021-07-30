Sharlene Kranz, Washington
An impact off the bench
It was a great joy to read the excellent profile of Judge David Tatel, who plans to retire from the federal bench this year [“A tremendous impact,” Metro, July 14]. Tatel has truly been one of the nation’s most outstanding jurists.
Little known to many is that Tatel has been a major supporter of the nation’s public historically Black colleges and universities. His support dates to when he served as director of the Office for Civil Rights in the U.S. Department of Health, Education, and Welfare. As director, Tatel oversaw the implementation of the Adams v. Califano litigation, which overturned the vestiges of the dual system of public higher education that negatively affected public HBCUs in Southern and border states (Delaware, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia).
The nations’ citizens and public HBCUs in particular owe Tatel a debt of gratitude for his tireless efforts to ensure these institutions be treated fairly and equitably in expediting their important missions. History will record that Tatel has always done his best to make a positive contribution in advancing the common good for all Americans.
Leonard L. Haynes III, Silver Spring
The writer is a former senior adviser in the Office of the Undersecretary of the Education Department.
Thank you for the beautiful tribute to Judge David Tatel, a true visionary and champion of educational justice and opportunity. Tatel was elected to the National Academy of Education in 2003, and though not a researcher in the conventional sense, helped so many of us see, understand and work to overcome the complex barriers to educational improvement, especially for disadvantaged and minority youths. He and his wife, Edie Tatel, are exemplars of the idea that evidence can and should inform policy and practice. Whenever we met, Tatel would open with “It’s great to see you.” Indeed, he saw (and continues to see) so much.
Michael Feuer, Washington
The writer is immediate past president of the National Academy of Education.
It's bad, but not that bad
Although I join Karen Attiah in opposing Oklahoma’s campaign against critical race theory, I must protest one of the key allegations in her July 15 op-ed, “Two voices of resistance to the critical race theory backlash in Oklahoma.” According to Attiah, new rules promulgated by the Oklahoma Board of Education include “chillingly harsh” penalties for instruction that “makes” anyone feel “discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex.”
The relevant clause, however, merely bans teaching that someone “should feel” discomfort et al. “on account of his or her race or sex”; like the remaining rules (and the state law they implement), it says nothing about how students might react to learning about racism or sexism. Without the distorted rendition, Attiah would have a harder time arguing that Oklahoma will be inflicting harsh punishment for “making White people uncomfortable.”
Attiah’s misinterpretation is even more significant because Kimberlé Crenshaw (in the July 4 Outlook “Unlearning history” package) erred similarly regarding a very similar statute in Texas. According to Crenshaw, Texas now prohibits teachers from exploring the state’s history of enslavement “if any student should ‘feel discomfort, guilt, [or] anguish . . . on account of the individual’s race or sex.’ ”
Because Crenshaw’s “should” means “happens to,” she greatly exaggerated the impact of the actual proscription.
Peter Minowitz, Palo Alto, Calif.
A shot with some real grit
The photograph of Jordan Spieth blasting out of a sand trap that accompanied Sally Jenkins’s July 19 Sports column on the British Open, “Young magic such as this is incredible but ephemeral,” was eye-catching.
Bill Cowdrey, Alexandria
Weather talk that's not exactly small
Many thanks to Philip Kennicott for inviting Matthew Cappucci to discuss paintings with him. The result, “Examining the elements of breathtaking art” [Arts & Style, July 18], was a wonderful piece, full of new insights for art lovers. Kennicott’s creativity in considering new ways to bring art alive brought much joy to my Sunday morning coffee.
Margery Leveen Sher, Washington
A discarded chance for Paros poems
I was very surprised that Sara Lieberman’s July 18 Travel article, “Sampling beaches and tavernas on the Greek island Paros,” omitted Paros’s importance in antiquity as the birthplace of Archilochus, Greece’s first noted poet after Homer.
Archilochus is said to be the originator of iambic verse and beast fables (“The fox knows many things, the hedgehog one big thing”). He was a satirist who wrote moving love lyrics and raunchy marching songs. His work was well known and widely quoted throughout the Greek and Roman eras.
Had I been on Paros, I would have been reading Archilochus on all those beaches and in all those tavernas.
Carol Coffman, Arlington
Dealt a bad hand
Whenever I read a story about baseball card collections, including in the July 15 front-page article “On the hunt for cardboard gold,” I roll up into a ball, sit in a corner and search for a support group for “grown boys whose mothers threw out their valuable baseball cards”!
My story: I was a baseball-player-costumed 8-year-old on a Halloween night, when I saw dozens of boys running past me yelling, “Go to the house on Shenandoah Street; a lady is giving away baseball cards!” Because I lived on Shenandoah Street, I ran home with a pit in my stomach and discovered that my mother was handing out handfuls of my extensive baseball card collection that was bequeathed to me by my uncle.
“I ran out of candy,” was my mother’s weak excuse, “and besides, they are a fire hazard,” she defended.
Clearly scarred for life, I never looked at or touched a baseball card again, nor have I collected anything of value.
Is there a support group for people like me?
Glenn S. Easton, Chevy Chase
Let's do away with 'Dilbert'
The “Dilbert” comic strip has been junk for a long time, but the transphobic strip on July 21 hit a new low.
The comic equated requesting someone’s preferred pronouns, a considerate and respectful question, with the destruction of civilization. This is an absurd and hurtful comparison.
It’s long past time to dump “Dilbert.”
Justine Manning, Alexandria
As a parent of a nonbinary young adult, I was greatly offended by the mean, malicious “Dilbert” comic of July 21. To suggest those who don’t fall into Scott Adams’s notions of gender norms are ruining civilization by simply asking to be understood and accepted is hate speech that does not deserve to be printed in The Post. It seems time to reconsider the ongoing relationship between The Post and Adams.
Bob Loeb, North Bethesda
Giving credit to cartography
I was grateful for the map that was included with the July 20 front-page article “Syria’s camps harden into cities.” It helped me a lot. In fact, I wish The Post would adopt as a policy using maps with many of its articles. As we know, many Americans are ignorant of geography, and I have often wished for a map to orient me about the location of states and countries.
Virginia Q. Anthony, Chevy Chase
This firebrand didn't fire first
As one who was a volunteer with the Cambridge, Md., Nonviolent Action Committee (CNAC) at the height of its activities (1963 to 1964), and who stayed in Gloria Richardson’s house on Muir Street for much of that first summer, I take strong exception to a throwaway line that was contained in Richardson’s July 18 obituary, “Firebrand rights activist on Eastern Shore of Md.” The obituary reported, “She was working in her father’s drugstore when the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, a nationwide civil rights group known as SNCC, and the Freedom Riders, who rode interstate buses to confront segregation, targeted Cambridge in 1961. When another relative left the role, Ms. Richardson assumed the chairmanship of a SNCC affiliate, the Cambridge Nonviolent Action Committee — a misnomer, given the organization’s belief in violence as an agent of change.”
At the height of that movement, when Richardson was the public face of CNAC, John Lewis was the chairman of SNCC, and the only gunfire by anyone associated with that organization as long as he was its leader was strictly in reply to armed assaults initiated by Whites.
On the night of July 11, 1963, following an early evening march by local Black residents to the Dorchester County Courthouse in which they were assaulted repeatedly with bottles and rocks, successive groups of White night riders drove down Pine Street, the main street in Ward 2, firing indiscriminately into houses and businesses. In reply, many Black homeowners returned the fire, and eventually the night riders knew they’d met their match and retreated. That night of gunfire — wholly initiated by Whites — brought about the return of the Maryland National Guard, after a withdrawal that had lasted for all of three days.
Earlier that day, a group of protesters, me among them, attempted to be served at a downtown restaurant (Dizzyland) and were beaten and thrown out onto the sidewalk, while the local Cambridge police stood by and did nothing. Not one of us retaliated in any way, nor did any of the Black onlookers who witnessed the beatings. Newspapers all over the country, including The Post, reported on the incident.
In 1966, three years later, the public image of SNCC took a turn when Stokely Carmichael replaced Lewis as chairman, and “Black Power” became the catchphrase most associated with the organization. But even then, its alleged “belief in violence” was in practice limited to self-defense. I challenge anyone to find examples of violence being initiated by members of SNCC, either during the “Black Power” phase or, even more emphatically, during the years when Richardson was the public voice of the Cambridge movement and Lewis was the chairman of SNCC.
It gets tiresome to keep reading accounts of the Cambridge movement that constantly imply that the violence that accompanied it was somehow caused by “both sides.” If you invade my house and start shooting at me, and I shoot back, does that make me equally responsible for the incident?
Andy Moursund, Kensington
Misplaced priorities
A shootout Saturday in D.C. involving multiple gunmen in two cars injuring three people, including a female bystander, takes place near Nationals Park, causing people to flee in panic and closing down the stadium, and The Post puts that in its Sports section [“Fans flee shooting outside ballpark,” July 18]?
Perhaps The Post, unlike many of us, has become so inured to the country’s and the city’s frightening shooting sprees, one of which recently left a 6-year-old girl in D.C. dead, that it deems it more important that the Nationals game got suspended.
Dina Modianot-Fox, Washington
A standard of systems
I enjoyed Jack D. Smith’s July 11 Travel essay, “Getting a feel for the electric ride.” However, I thought the comment, “And Tesla’s system is the Apple of the EV world (literally ‘my way or the highway’) and has its own proprietary system” was unfair to both companies.
Tesla paid to install its network of charging stations before any significant investment by other car companies. Now that competitors are finally moving into the electric vehicle market in a big way, what incentive would Tesla have to open its charging network investment to companies that have not made a similar commitment? While I think it would be in the country’s best interest to require interoperability of charging stations, there would have to be reimbursement to Tesla from the other companies to make up for Tesla’s investment. Or non-Tesla cars would have to pay an additional user fee.
I have had one computer operating system at home and another at work and have had few, if any, problems moving files back and forth. Microsoft and Apple have their own disk formatting systems, but Apple can read MS-DOS, while Windows cannot read any Apple file systems. Mac can run Unix programs, and Windows cannot. An argument could be made that MacOS is more open than Windows. And don’t forget that Windows is its own “proprietary system.”
Google’s Android and Apple’s iPhone both are proprietary, and neither seems to be more open than the other. (Google licenses Android to other companies but remains a “proprietary system.”)
An exception could be the Apple App store vs. Google’s store, but Google is trying to make it harder to download apps from outside its store. And Apple developed its own connectors, partially because USB micro connectors are terrible. Apple appears to be moving away from its “lightning connector” to the newer USB-C, an industry standard. Macs use USB-A, USB-C and Thunderbolt (an Intel product), which are also widely available and used by other companies.
Perhaps Smith owes Tesla and Apple an apology?
Larry Hammer, Lexington, Va.
A balanced account
Thanks for the beautifully written article about Algerian freedom fighter Zohra Drif, “ ‘No option but an armed struggle’ ” [news, July 11]. It clearly captured the dreadful costs of European colonization without ignoring post-independence challenges. Ms. Drif’s optimism about the peaceful demonstrations against the now-ossified ruling revolutionary party was particularly heartening.
Rosemary Sokas, Silver Spring
