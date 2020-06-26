Then I realized such a pose had been used by John Singer Sargent, of a woman dancing the tarantella in his moody masterpiece “El Jaleo.”

Although worlds apart, both images share a context of movement and heightened emotion. The one of Ratti demonstrates innovative use of dance and how beauty can be found in gestures of protest.

Walter Albano, Washington

●

The less divisive way to say it

Regarding the June 11 Metro article “D.C. mayor sends two disparate messages”:

The Post has a public responsibility to avoid treating “Black Lives Matter” as a message that conflicts with messages defending the proper role the police play in ensuring public safety. These are two sides of the same concern about the safety of citizens. The Post should avoid inflaming division with headlines that implicitly endorse either those who say commitment to black lives calls for indiscriminate attacks on all police practices or those who say ensuring public safety requires that we tolerate brutality and prejudice in policing.

A more accurate headline would have been: “D.C. mayor attacked from two sides” (which was, in fact, captured in the headline of the continuation of the article inside the Metro section, “Bowser caught between views of protesters, police”). Or even more neutrally: “Bowser critical of council’s strategy.”

Diane Yeager, Falls Church

●

Lee's rank rankles

Is it appropriate for The Post, and the rest of us, to continue to refer to Confederate officers using ranks granted them by an illegitimate and treasonous government? We still, for instance, refer to “Gen. Robert E. Lee.” Lee’s highest rank in the U.S. Army was colonel.

Mitchell Coffey, Silver Spring

●

Words aren't the problem

Sinclair Im’s June 13 op-ed, “The tech industry has an ugly ‘master’ and ‘slave’ problem,” was an example of political correctness run amok. In computers, it is entirely appropriate to use terms such as “master,” “slave,” “controller,” etc. A computer is a machine. It is supposed to do your bidding. It is not a sentient being with a soul, emotions and aspirations. Rather than change our terminology with regard to machines, we should realize that we have at times treated our fellow beings as machines. That is what needs to stop.

Ben Jones, Bowie

●

How to cover D.C.'s NFL team

In his June 17 Sports column, Barry Svrluga stated that the Washington football team’s name needs to be changed from the racist name it currently has. If the National Football League and the team don’t do the right thing, The Post, at the very least, could refuse to print the racist name and instead refer to it as “the Washington NFL team.”

ESPN and the broadcast media need to follow suit. I am not Native American, but I am deeply offended that our nation’s capital has a professional team with a racist name.

Alan F. Blakley, Rockville

●

How to cover other football teams

The June 17 Sports section contained one sentence about the June 16 European club soccer games. That sentence announced that Bayern Munich were champions of the German Bundesliga but failed to mention the scores of the three other German Bundesliga games that were played on the same day. FC Barcelona, one of the most popular soccer clubs in the world, was in action on June 16, along with five other Spanish Premier League teams, but there was no mention of these games in the Sports section.

The English Premier League, one of the most popular sports leagues in the world, was scheduled to restart on June 17. There was no article announcing that. The English Premier League standings and a complete fixture list for the opening round of games were also missing. With American sports still weeks away from restarting, The Post should expand coverage of the European soccer leagues to include the previous day’s results, league standings and fixture lists for the major European leagues.

Edward Donnellan, Falls Church

●

A D-Day story brings back life-changing experiences

The June 7 Retropolis column “D-Day in black and white” [Metro] reminded me of my 3rd Army escort detachment service, bringing fallen soldiers home to their families. While stationed at the Memphis Army Depot and having just turned 18, I escorted soldiers to Meridian, Miss., Heber Springs, Ark., and lastly, in August 1948, to Johnson City, Tenn.

From the Memphis Army Depot to Nashville, I accompanied a bronze- and American flag-clad casket with the remains of a soldier (whose name, regrettably, I did not record). After snugging up the ropes on the American flag as the casket I accompanied was loaded into the Tennessee Central No. 9 baggage car, we then traveled through the beautiful Tennessee hills until being met at the Johnson City train station by the soldier’s family and funeral director. We traveled by a type of hearse van into more hills and finally across a beautiful mountain stream (without a bridge), ultimately bringing the casket into the family’s living room for a candlelight vigil until the next day’s graveside service. At the service, following prayers, firing of the volleys, playing of taps and folding of the flag, I presented it to the family and offered condolences of the American people. After a congenial reception, I was on my way back to Fort Bragg for discharge.

All in all, quite a life-changing experience for me now reflecting on this at age 90.

Charles “Chuck” Day, Laurel

●

A tasty headline

Kudos to the writer of the June 15 Sports headline gem “In-and-out serves Berger.” The clever reference to the iconic California hamburger chain brought a smile to my face and was, one might say, well done.

Steve Svartz, McLean

●

He should mind his own business

I was dismayed to read in the June 12 front-page article “Markets dive amid renewed virus fears” of Larry Kudlow’s reaction to Jerome H. Powell’s assessment of the economy.

Kudlow, President Trump’s top economic adviser, said that Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, should “smile now and then,” and that “we’ll have some media training at some point.” Powell is not a circus act; he is a highly knowledgeable economic expert who is tasked with maintaining a stable monetary and banking system. Kudlow should leave Powell alone and concentrate on doing his own job. Based on his recent performance, it seems he could use a little help.

Susan Weinmann, Rockville

●

Give credit where it is due

While I enjoyed the June 15 Style article “Out of Floyd protests, an outburst of powerful art,” I was shocked and dismayed that no credit was provided for the wonderful Houston mural pictured with the article.

The artist, Alex Roman Jr., goes by the name “Donkeeboy.” I suggest The Post research him and publish an article on his work. I think the readers would find him interesting, and it would provide atonement for publishing his work without credit.

Jan Gibson, Rockville

●

Elitism is unhealthy

Tom Frieden’s June 11 Thursday Opinion essay, “The problem with amateur epidemiology,” came across as insulting, self-serving, elitist and confusing. He belittled amateur epidemiologists and described six of their most egregious errors: obsessing about case counts, tracking the number of tests, using models to predict the future, believing that the reproductive rate tells whether control measures are working, criticizing experts for changing their recommendations and focusing on the number of staff doing contact tracing.

It is more than a little difficult to read this type of academic disdain for the common man and woman when it comes from a leading member of a profession — the public health community — whose advice, adopted by political leaders, has destroyed the livelihoods of tens of millions of common men and women. As a professional, fully informed epidemiologist — one who clearly thinks he is incapable of making an egregious error — Frieden recommends tracking other things: the number of unlinked infections, the speed of isolating infected people, the proportion of cases arising among quarantined contacts, the number of health-care workers infected and the trend in excess mortality.

It seems Frieden’s main point was that public health workers should be allowed to focus on what he described as the “hard, meticulous work of field epidemiology and tracking meaningful indicators.” Fine, go ahead and track all that stuff if you think it will be useful, or more useful than what has been done so far. Don’t consider it stupid when people want to know how many people are infected near where they live, or whether a lot or a little testing is happening there — they want to know how safe their neighborhood is. Don’t blame ordinary people for thinking a predictive model might actually be intended to predict the future rather than change the future — they want to know as best they can what is going to happen in their lives. Don’t tell ordinary people they are clueless because they want to know how fast this thing is reproducing itself and spreading — they want to know how dangerous this thing is. Don’t tell them they shouldn’t worry about the number of contact tracers when you have been busy telling them that contact tracing is really important — they know that if you don’t have enough contact tracers, the tracing will not get done.

Infallibility is a religious doctrine in the Roman Catholic faith; it is not a scientific principle and it is certainly not a defining characteristic of a professional epidemiologist or public health professional.

Denis Cotter, Middleburg

●

A telling lack of quotes

I thought it was telling that the June 11 The World article “Netanyahu plan faces unlikely opposition” did not quote a single Palestinian whose land would be annexed under the plan proposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump adviser Jared Kushner. Yes, the story was about Jewish settlers’ unlikely opposition to the proposed annexation, but why are the Palestinians invisible?

Isn’t it their land, after all?

Camille Grosdidier, Washington

●

No time for sadness here

Regarding the June 14 news article “Finding respite in radio memories”:

How uplifting to see older ladies flourish as they speak on the new online radio station Radio Recliner and listen to the music. They have learned to overlook being “stuck in rooms where the TV delivers a diet of disease and fear, and the phone cannot replace the hugs and laughs that used to be just down the hall.” These ladies have soaring spirits and attitudes we should emulate.

Their attitude gives lie to the popular misconception that older people are unhappy and lonely in their nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and retirement communities. It gives lie to the popular misconception that older ladies cannot find ways of being creative and useful to society as well as to enjoy life. As one disc jockey says, “We don’t have time to be sad, not at our age.” Kudos to the elderly people in their various communities!

Carol Morgan, Washington

●

No deference due here

“Defer,” according to my dictionary, means “postpone, suspend or stay,” as in “a deliberate putting off to a later time.” The June 14 news article “Trump salutes West Point traditions” should have used another word — “dodged,” “avoided,” “shirked” come to mind — when it said President “Trump, who attended a military high school, deferred service in the Vietnam War citing bone spurs.”

There were several legitimate ways to have “deferred” induction into the military during the Vietnam War years, but for most of us draftees, they were only temporary.

T.H. Otwell, Silver Spring

●

Nobody does it better

Is there a more interesting and informative writer at The Post than Sebastian Smee? Not as far as I’m concerned.

I look forward to his pieces, and his June 8 Critic’s Notebook, “Art for these times: More public and more pointed,” was prize-worthy. Keep these pieces coming, please.

Elinor Dickinson, Fairfax