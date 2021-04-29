I was struck by something I noticed in the bottom photograph that accompanied the April 19 Style article “Reaching the end of the line — and our rope.” The photo was taken in 1999 of people camped out in New York waiting to see “The Phantom Menace.” What caught my eye was not only what they were doing but what they were not doing: The man and woman in the foreground were both reading from what looked like actual books. The man with his head turned away from the camera appeared to simply be sitting with his hands folded. The woman (I think) leaning forward farther in the background was talking to the man sitting next to her, and they were looking at each other. What no one was doing was looking down at a cellphone, hunched over and oblivious.