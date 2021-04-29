Striving for “less” is difficult and unsafe when there is no sidewalk for walking, or for a child on a balance bicycle, and when the only safe option is driving.
Richard Reis, Baltimore
●
A team by any other name
Barry Svrluga’s April 20 Sports article on finding a name for the Washington Football Team, “Washington Football Team won’t top name it already has,” listed a number of names, but my name for the team wasn’t listed. The Washington Cannons should be the new name. On July 4, cannons are fired at the Capitol to celebrate our nation. Cannons are offensive and defensive weapons. And the word “cannons” would fit nicely with the fight song.
Don MacIntyre, Silver Spring
I don’t like to quibble, but it must be pointed out that “Football Team” is a descriptor, not a nickname. And, in any event, it’s not a moniker that stirs the blood of loyal sports fans. Almost any alliterative name would be preferable. How about Wolves, Wildcats, Warhawks, Wolfpack or Wolverines? Or, taking the road less traveled, everyone could happily get behind Ocelots, Flaming Smelts, Ichabods, Anteaters, Banana Slugs, Battlin’ Beavers, Dirtbags or Thunderducks. (Each of these, I swear, is an honest-to-goodness real nickname of an existing college mascot.) Ultimately, a combination of these approaches produces the obvious choice. Hail to the Washington Wombats!
William Shapiro, McLean
I enjoyed the article on the status of renaming our city’s storied football franchise. I agree with the refutation of several of the mediocre mascot names proposed to season ticket holders by team president Jason Wright, but I find it odd that the article failed to mention fan favorite Red Wolves or Redwolves as a possibility.
Most younger fans of the team who have been following along know that Redwolves is a leading candidate for the team name in online circles, with numerous amateur jersey mock-ups and logo proposals having circulated for the past eight months, drawing noticeable levels of traffic. The omission of Redwolves from the discussion of potential mascot names is significant, and a paragraph addressing the possibility would have improved the argument in favor of retaining Washington Football Team.
Evan London, Arlington
The Washington Football Team as the permanent name? No. It’s too long, and we’re renaming a sports team, not a law firm.
My nomination: Washington Wildcats. Cats for short. And Wildcats has the right number of syllables for the team’s song.
Dan Logan, Alexandria
●
Missing a definition — and women
The otherwise-informative April 18 Sports article about colleges dropping men’s gymnastics, “Men’s college gymnastics is teetering on the edge,” asserted in the first paragraph that the moves are being made in part because of “concerns about . . . Title IX” and, in the final paragraph, reiterated that “Title IX compelled” the steps, without ever explaining what Title IX is and why it is pushing colleges to de-emphasize men’s gymnastics.
An explanation would have been useful, even if it might lead the reader to question the reach of Title IX.
Paul Boudreaux, Takoma Park
Just change the name of the Sports section to Men’s Sports. The Sports editor missed that “Men’s” was missing from the title page of the Sports section on April 18. There was another typo on April 19, when scores from women’s lacrosse somehow ended up in the Digest of the Men’s Sports section.
Once again, where is the coverage of women’s sports? On April 18, we were treated to a big article on how men’s gymnastics is being eliminated from some colleges, particularly the University of Minnesota. I agree that examination of the poor treatment of “nonrevenue” sports in college is a valid story, but why didn’t The Post also cover the University of Michigan women winning their first NCAA gymnastics tournament? And, in the story on men’s gymnastics, it was stated by some officials that Title IX was to blame for the elimination of men’s sports, with the implication that having sports for women was taking away sports for men. The reporter just let that statement hang there. The University of Maryland played softball that weekend, and softball will be an Olympic sport in Japan. Perhaps some coverage on this local team?
Julia Misplon, Takoma Park
●
A snapshot from a time before screenshots
I was struck by something I noticed in the bottom photograph that accompanied the April 19 Style article “Reaching the end of the line — and our rope.” The photo was taken in 1999 of people camped out in New York waiting to see “The Phantom Menace.” What caught my eye was not only what they were doing but what they were not doing: The man and woman in the foreground were both reading from what looked like actual books. The man with his head turned away from the camera appeared to simply be sitting with his hands folded. The woman (I think) leaning forward farther in the background was talking to the man sitting next to her, and they were looking at each other. What no one was doing was looking down at a cellphone, hunched over and oblivious.
This is clearly a moment in time from the pre-smartphone era when people held print material in their hands and read or spoke to one another, or were simply lost in their own thoughts without need for electronic stimulus.
As someone who still has print subscriptions to two newspapers and has waited in his share of lines for Springsteen tickets, thank you for this nostalgic look back at the Before Times of a bygone era.
Leonard Frankford, Pikesville, Md.
●
Investment in universities can prevent invasion
James Chapin’s gripping April 11 Outlook essay, “Invasive species in Florida are creeping north,” laid bare Florida’s status as the sentinel state for invasive species. Still, he made only passing reference to the critical need for prevention. We cannot hunt or eat or spray our way out of the problem of invasive species. The best way to manage and reduce the estimated $137 billion in nationwide annual damage from invasive species is to invest in prevention science.
Costly and tragic invasions such as Zika and citrus greening can be avoided if we identify and learn how to manage species before they arrive. The University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences sends entomologists abroad to seek out pests that could threaten Florida’s 17 million acres of forests. It employs artificial intelligence to monitor disease in tomatoes and strawberries as well as the Asian citrus psyllid that has brought the state’s iconic citrus industry to its knees.
Deep investment in prevention research is needed. We must leverage our treasured 150-year-old network of land-grant universities and its strong corps of agriculture and natural resource research scientists to become the special forces for invasion control. National centers of excellence are needed to yield breakthroughs on how to manage invasive species and, better yet, how to prevent them from gaining purchase in Florida and beyond.
Scott Angle, Gainesville, Fla.
The writer is vice president of agriculture and natural resources at the University of Florida.
●
We were stuck in the '60s
I was pleased that the April 20 editorial “The perseverance of Ingenuity” lauded Ingenuity’s flight. As one who remembers Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the moon 52 years ago and spent 40-plus years in aviation as an engineer, I believe the editorial’s subheadline should have used “humankind” rather than “mankind.”
Ann Tedford, Washington
●
Some trees can save us
I was delighted to read The Post’s April 16 Style article recognizing Yoko Ono’s visionary Wish Tree project at the Hirshhorn Museum — and new plans to encourage people beyond D.C. to share their wishes via Instagram [“Hirshhorn’s ‘Wish Tree’ branches out online”].
Wish trees inspire people all over the world to share their closely held hopes and dreams by writing them on scraps of paper or cloth and tying them to a tree’s branches. I became familiar with the concept of wish trees through an extraordinary book, “Wishtree,” by award-winning children’s author Katherine Applegate. The protagonist in Applegate’s story, an oak tree named Red, shares with the reader what it’s like to be the beloved wish tree in a neighborhood that is experiencing hate and division. Like Ono and John Lennon, the giant oak helps the humans it loves to imagine and create a world that is welcoming and inclusive.
Thanks for highlighting this important initiative at this difficult time in our nation’s history.
Sandy Moore, Silver Spring
●
Generations of love
I thank Michael S. Williamson for his beautifully composed photograph of a grandmother and child admiring a particularly lovely bloom in Brookside Gardens in the April 23 Metro section [“In full bloom”]. The image vividly illustrated why Brookside is a gem of a public garden, of course, but certain details conveyed a warmhearted story of intergenerational relationships as well: the pair’s position, the heart and Mickey Mouse patterns on their jackets, the protective hand instinctively holding the child’s coat.
Kudos to Williamson from this grandmother.
Judith MacArthur, Silver Spring
●
It's a difficult reminder
Regarding the April 17 editorial “It doesn’t have to be this way”:
Thank you for reminding us of the deaths from gun violence in this country because it’s so easy to forget, to lose track. I thought the list was comprehensive until I read the paragraphs at the beginning and was disheartened to discover that there was more — I don’t know how much more.
I hope The Post sticks with this until we can convince our elected representatives that each of these lives is worth protecting, although I’m not sure what that would take.
Thanks to The Post for its persistence.
Laidler Campbell, Springfield
●
Another bright side of LEDs
The April 11 obituary for Isamu Akasaki, “LED innovator shared Nobel Prize in physics for new lighting technology,” was fitting for a great scientist. But I wanted to point out an omission. Among the stats about the LEDs lasting 100 times longer than incandescent lights, and that a quarter of worldwide electricity goes toward lighting, there was no mention of the greatest benefit of the LED: It uses 75 percent less electricity than incandescent lighting.
John Hicks, Adelphi
●
Don't forget the other ongoing war
Can we please stop describing the war in Afghanistan as “America’s longest war,” as many critics mistakenly do [“U.S. set to exit Afghanistan by Sept. 11,” front page, April 14]?
The Korean War is America’s longest war — as well as one of our most successful wars. That war began in 1950 and is contained only by a truce, not a peace treaty. The North Korean regime we have opposed is still in power and is still dangerous. The United States still has more than 28,000 armed forces stationed in South Korea, plus forces in Japan to back them up. The United States’ ongoing commitment has been critical to maintaining the peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the entire region. Anyone who thinks the Korean War was not — and is not — a success should ask the South Koreans.
Describing Afghanistan with the catchphrase “America’s longest war” short-circuits the sober analysis needed for a sound strategic decision. The April 14 editorial “The likely result: Disaster” and David Ignatius’s April 14 op-ed, “The price of being wrong in Afghanistan is enormous,” provided thoughtful assessments.
Philip F. Shutler, Annandale
●
Stay critical of 'cancel culture'
Alyssa Rosenberg’s plea in her April 16 Friday Opinion essay, “Let’s call a truce to our ‘cancel culture’ wars,” was misguided. To use the term “cancel culture” uncritically, as she did, gives the game away before it starts. That term, like its predecessor — “politically correct” — is a highly effective tactic of the right to rebrand its opponents’ viewpoints to make them easier to dismiss. We should instead recognize those terms for what they are: a response to anti-racist politics that is itself anti-anti-racist without saying so.
Though I can sympathize with Rosenberg for wanting to decrease the temperature of political debate, there can be no truce with those who oppose the struggle against racism. To be anti-anti-racism is to support racism. And we shouldn’t support that.
Richard Handler, Charlottesville
