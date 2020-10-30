Turkeys are not, as they were repeatedly called in the article, “animal proteins” — turkey muscles have protein, but that is quite different than saying that’s what a turkey is. A turkey is an animal. Humans, in this rendering, could also be “animal proteins.”

Sympathy for animal slaughterers’ finances deserved some counterbalance on the side of the animals killed for those finances. At least one sentence fragment, such as “while animal rights activists decry the practice of animal slaughter,” would have been appropriate. Instead, there were borderline satirical lines such as “Cliff Pollard . . . says the biggest risk right now for turkey farmers is slaughter.”

I ask The Post to please be mindful of the language used to cover the exploitation of animals by humans.

David Sodi, Oakland

●

Revenge of the nerd chorus

The Oct. 19 front-page article “Biden’s lead fuels sense of deja vu” included the statement, “Propeller-heads promise better than 4 in 5 odds of a new president next year.”

Why is it necessary to stigmatize statisticians with the sobriquet “propeller-heads”? Don’t we have enough denigration of science and mathematics without The Post joining in the “nerd” chorus? It serves no other purpose than to fertilize the wide ground of doubting science that politicians farm for the votes of confidently uniformed Americans. Ignorance should not be championed or winked at. What you don’t know can kill you.

The election outcome is not ordained by God because of the calculation. Anyone who has been a barfly at a racetrack knows that long shots occasionally win regardless of the toteboard’s odds.

Roderick O. Uveges, McLean

●

The not-so-fine print

Considering the format in which the text of the Oct. 18 Outlook essay “This is not normal” was printed, who would ever bother to read that page? Even those with perfect eyesight would have a problem, and enlarging the page to produce the text in a readily readable format would be quite a job. So why was such a page included in The Post?

George H. Spencer, McLean

●

Back to the drawing board, please

I am a fan of Tom Toles. He gets his point across with sarcasm and sometimes sardonic humor. Unfortunately, his Oct. 21 editorial cartoon, “The LGBTQ of the Right,” was drawn with too broad a pencil of those he opposes and did nothing to unify.

Jim Budish, Silver Spring

●

When giving leads to taking

To prove that Hunter Biden didn’t funnel money he received from his ill-advised position on the board of Burisma, the Ukrainian oil company, to his father, David Ignatius wrote in his Oct. 18 Sunday Opinion commentary, “The Hunter Biden non-scandal,” that the “Biden campaign said Joe Biden’s tax returns before and after he left office show he didn’t receive any money from Hunter Biden.” Nor would they show that. Gifts are not reportable income by the recipient; rather, the giver is subject to a gift tax depending on the amount of the gift.

Paul Kamenar, Chevy Chase

●

The WFT's best chance: Haskins

I have tremendous respect for Kevin B. Blackistone and greatly enjoy his articles on race and sports. His Oct. 11 Sports column, “Haskins did not deserve this, but it’s par for Snyder’s course,” used Brian Volz’s study on Black quarterbacks and seemed to indicate Dwayne Haskins was benched by the Washington Football Team because of race, but that did not seem to correspond with the stats, eye test and awareness of the current situation with the team.

As the WFT is a team that employs the first and only Black team president in Jason Wright, senior executive in Doug Williams, the first full-time Black female coach in Jennifer King and the only minority head coach hire this offseason in Ron Rivera, it seems difficult to say there was prejudice used in this decision from (somehow!) possibly the most progressive organization in the National Football League.

Neil Greenberg’s Oct. 8 Sports article “Haskins’s rough tenure is in line with NFL busts” pointed out that Haskins’s total quarterback rating is lowest in the league. His comparisons include Brady Quinn, Kyle Boller, E.J. Manuel, JaMarcus Russell, Matthew Stafford, J.P. Losman and David Carr, with only Stafford carrying a successful career.

Haskins’s lack of awareness on the field and off is extremely evident. Although Haskins deserves more time to grow, his immaturity remains. Whether its video of him with his arms crossed and shoulders slumped in practice or an NBC sports report of Haskins bragging about his stats after being routed against the Baltimore Ravens, Haskins needs to show he’s responsive to the team’s greater goals.

Rivera mentored Cam Newton to an MVP award and a Super Bowl appearance. Jay Gruden is a highly respected coach who made Andy Dalton and Kirk Cousins into starting quarterbacks. They and their staffs have better knowledge and understanding of fostering young quarterbacks into pros from their career and have proved it.

On top of this, the Washington Football Team has its highest-paid player sitting on the bench: $26 million man Alex Smith. Consider Thomas Boswell’s Oct. 9 Sports column, “What if this shuffling under center is all about Smith?”

In the weakest division in the NFL where an 8-8 or 7-9 record could make the playoffs, and featuring a top-five quality defense, all they need is a game-manager quarterback who can settle down an offense with much young dynamic talent.

As a lifelong Washington Football Team fan, I am rooting for Haskins. He has shown a strong arm. Rivera was mandated to set a new culture built on work ethic and determination. My great hope is that hometown hero Haskins responds to this adversity and becomes our next great quarterback.

John Nothaft, Vienna

●

Buzz off, murder hornets. We were here first. Oh, wait . . .

The Oct. 24 National Digest item “First ‘murder hornet’ nest in U.S. is found” stated that “Scientists have discovered the first nest of so-called murder hornets in the United States and plan to wipe it out Saturday to protect native honeybees.” Though honeybees are extremely beneficial, particularly for the pollination of important agricultural crops, they are not native to North America. All honeybees in North America today are nonnative species. Murder hornets will be a risk to our native bees as well as honeybees.

Dan Ashe, Rockville

The writer is president and chief executive of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and former U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service director.

●

Chess nuts roasted by an open fire

The Oct. 17 Sports article recapping the results of the Astros vs. Rays game, “Tension taken to limit,” used a chess metaphor to describe a move I’m not familiar with. In describing a tense situation in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series, the article said Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash’s “latest chess move was like throwing a match in a puddle of gasoline.” While I’m no expert in chess, this move eludes me. There’s a whole host of bad chess moves that were more apt in completing this metaphor (or simile), e.g. “Cash’s latest chess move was like bringing the queen too early. “

Given my poor chess skills, however, I’ll consider this move in the future if the situation permits.

Stephen Stewart, Arlington

●

Boswell that ends well

It is a shame that Thomas Boswell wasn’t able to be on site to cover his 45th straight World Series this year, but his column about the end of the streak, “All good things come to an end,” was a wonderful consolation, a simply beautiful ode to the power of creativity and the vagaries of fate. It should certainly be reprinted in any “Best of Boswell” collection or future commemoration of his career. To my mind, Boswell is to the Sports section what the late David Broder was to the op-ed page: a national treasure.

Perry Beider, Silver Spring

●

A glimmer of hope

After reading many pages of depressing news, it was a pleasant surprise to see the photograph of the Bolivian election worker wearing a vibrant pink shawl [“Bolivian election to be test for socialism, and democracy,” news, Oct. 18]. She provided a glimmer of hope in these chaotic times.

Marilyn Tublin, Silver Spring

●

A doctor by any other name

The Oct. 5 front-page article “Conley’s rosy prognosis met with scrutiny” suggested that osteopathic physicians can be compared with internists and general practitioners. Not so. Osteopathic physicians (DOs), like MDs, are fully trained physicians and can go into any medical specialty. Sean Conley is an emergency medicine physician. DOs can be compared with MDs, not to specialties both can enter.

Ronald R. Blanck, Fenwick Island, Del.

●

A lesson worth learning

Regarding the Oct. 18 Metro article “Beltway expansion may disturb Black cemetery”:

I have lived in Montgomery County’s Carderock Springs neighborhood for decades and attended our excellent public schools. However, I don’t recall any teachers talking about this important local Black history.

Though most residents are very opposed to the Beltway expansion, concerned about noise and air pollution and fearful that the proposed public-private partnership will end up like the Purple Line fiasco or the Paul S. Sarbanes Transit Center in downtown Silver Spring, this reporting is helpful not only in drawing attention to this important contemporary debate but also in uncovering important local history.

It’s refreshing that The Post took the time to give readers a mini-history lesson.

John Carlson, Bethesda

●

Lulu et bonne cuisine: La combinaison parfaite

Wine writer Dave McIntyre earned four stars (“sublime” on his new rating system announced the same day) for his lovely article on Lulu Peyraud, “Lulu Peyraud taught us ‘joie de vivre,’ ” [Food, Oct. 21]. He wonderfully evoked why this amazing cook had such impact on American cuisine via restaurateur/chef Alice Waters and wine merchant Kermit Lynch. Though I never had the pleasure of meeting Peyraud, McIntyre’s article brought me right to her table and sparked memories of meals with family and friends — and the wonderful wine and food “festivals” Lynch and Waters would undertake that I was so fortunate to enjoy for many years while living in the Berkeley and East Bay areas of California.

Just as he beautifully evokes Peyraud’s legacy of gifting us with a culture of healthy and tasty food and the joy of good accompanying wine and company, his sensible addition of a fourth star to his wine ratings was spot on. His nod to helping the everyday wine enthusiast find great value is a continuing service of his. Adding to that some clues on where to find truly fine and affordable wines that embody their varietal character and charms will help all who enjoy wine at its best find something truly special.

After reading both segments one afternoon, I went right into my kitchen and popped open a bottle of Provence Rose for my wife and me — to celebrate Peyraud’s life well lived, as well as the joys of friendship of which we are so blessed.

H. Lee Halterman, Fredericksburg, Va.

The writer was a wine critic for the San Francisco Bay Guardian.

●

Um, restoring outages is bad, y'all

In the Oct. 12 Politics & the Nation article “Louisiana wonders how much federal aid it can count on,” hurricane recovery efforts were described thusly: “Statewide, almost half of all power outages stemming from Delta had been restored by Sunday evening.” Not really. It was the power that was restored, not the outages.

Roger Hartman, Annandale

●

What's up? Docs.

Margaret Sullivan’s Oct. 15 Style column, “Ranking the finest journalism in a decade,” was terribly reductive. Her column explored a list created by New York University faculty of the best journalism of the decade. Ten books and articles? You’ve got to be kidding me! While it’s impossible to deny the importance of the works in the list, I think the lack of any sort of documentary filmmaking was both telling and disappointing.

The 2010s have been one of the finest decades in documentary filmmaking in the history of cinema. The best of them certainly fit Mitchell Stephens’s criteria of “it changes how we think and how we look at the world.”

Take just one look at the work of Joshua Oppenheimer to see this. Is “The Act of Killing” not one of the finest pieces of journalism of the past decade because it concerns crimes of the distant past? According to Sullivan, certainly not, considering her placement of the 1619 Project.

“The Act of Killing” demonstrates the banality of evil in ways that I don’t think any piece of prose ever has. Seeing the way that mass murderers reflect on the horrible atrocities they’ve committed, ranging from tours of execution sites to fantasy re-creations of the events, is powerful in ways I don’t think the written word or still photography can be. This is worldview-changing journalism, much like many other works of documentary, and I think the disregard of filmmaking in Sullivan’s column was disappointing.

Max Vetter, Alexandria