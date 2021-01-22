In the Jan. 15 front-page article “How D.C. police held their ground,” about the hand-to-hand combat between police and invaders, D.C. Police officer Daniel Hodges spoke of the military discipline of the invaders, asserting that if the police had fired the first shot, the results would have been disastrous. The police risked their lives for democracy. Some will have enduring wounds and scars. Juxtapose that with Monica Hesse’s Jan. 13 Style column about the clownish nature of some of the participants, “A horrifying, ridiculous display of masculinity,” comparing their descent on D.C. to a field trip. This mix of characters reminded me of Elmore Leonard’s crime novel “Killshot,” which paired a strategic, methodical killer with an impulsive punk. That is a deadly combination. Finally, there was Petula Dvorak’s interview with former Capitol police chief Terrance W. Gainer in her Jan. 15 Metro column, “To one man, Capitol riot was a unique betrayal.” Gainer pointed out the inconsistency of the ostensibly pro-police Trump supporters waging war against the police.

AD

AD

Thanks for telling the stories.

Mark R. Buckner, Stanardsville, Va.

The Jan. 8 news article “How a Trump mob froze American democracy” did an outstanding job of covering and explaining a confusing, hours-long, out-of-control, unruly melee at the Capitol on Jan. 6. The introduction set up the whys and hows of the situation, and the hour-by-hour commentary told the tale of events as they unfolded. I almost felt I was reading a thriller, a novel that kept me on the edge of my seat. Thanks for capturing not only the content and context of this unfortunate event but also the mood and truth of it.

Sally Schofield, Chesapeake Beach, Md.

●

A plot against the new president

The coup-related Jan. 17 Retropolis column, “Long before Capitol riot, a retired general foiled a plot to overthrow FDR,” suggested there never was a congressional report on Gen. Smedley D. Butler’s testimony exposing the American Liberty League plot to have Butler rally World War I veterans in a march on Washington — purportedly to restore the gold standard but meant to install a “secretary of general affairs” who would supplant Roosevelt after his March 1933 inauguration. There may not have been a full Special Committee on un-American Activities report. However, on Nov. 23, 1934, Reps. John McCormack (D-Mass.) and Samuel Dickstein (D-N.Y.), sitting as a subcommittee, released a detailed, 30-page “statement” summarizing testimony of Smedley and some of the plotters. It is potentially more horrifying — because it was stealthy and well-funded and sought to achieve permanent results — than the Jan. 6 mob assault on the Capitol.

AD

AD

Whether or not FDR later “struck a deal with the backers of the plot” to avoid treason prosecutions provided they stopped their assault on the New Deal, the statement apparently was enough to kill the plot. Those were different days. That the press did not take the plot seriously also shows the times were not so different.

Michael H. Levin, Washington

●

The lyin' king

In her Jan. 13 Wednesday Opinion column, “Trump won’t be silenced for long,” Kathleen Parker addressed the role that social media has played in communicating former president Donald Trump’s alternate reality to the public. She pointed to the use of fact-checkers, follow-up questions and editorial comments by mainstream media to report objective reality as closely as possible. Although mainstream media made some use of these tools, it cannot absolve itself of all responsibility in advancing Trump’s false reality.

AD

AD

For several years, prominent newspapers and their websites and television network news shows have failed to identify Trump’s false pronouncements as “lies.” Credit is due The Post for tracking the number of times Trump lied, but the vast majority of other news outlets reported these lies without comment or qualification for some years.

The use of euphemisms in deference to the office of the president may be understandable, but it is not good reporting

Charles G. Sarau, Riva

I cringe every time I read another Post article describing former president Donald Trump’s lie that the election was stolen from him as “baseless,” including in the Jan. 15 front-page article “Experts warn of further attacks.” Trump’s claims that he couldn’t possibly have lost an election in which he was underwater in polling and approval rating for the entire campaign are demonstrably false. Why use a wishy-washy weasel word such as “baseless”? Call his claims what they are: false.

AD

AD

William McLeese, Falls Church

●

Honest, foolish Abe

I appreciated the Jan. 8 Retropolis column, “The U.S. Capitol’s history of attacks and bombings,” a concise summary of the attacks on the Capitol, which should help dispel some of the myth that Jan. 6 was the first assault on it since the Brits burned it in 1814. The concluding paragraph properly recounted that a Confederate attack on the Capitol was repulsed at the 1864 Battle of Fort Stevens and that President Abraham Lincoln visited during the battle but was asked to leave by a Union officer.

Even recognizing space limitations, this summary omitted a detail that makes it one of the more memorable anecdotes of the war. The officer in question was future Supreme Court justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., and his widely reported admonition, after another officer next to Lincoln was shot, was: “Get down, you fool!” In his “The Civil War: A Narrative,” Shelby Foote reports that Lincoln obeyed and climbed down off the parapet.

AD

AD

David Cosson, Washington Grove

●

More Patriot than patriot

Sally Jenkins gave unnecessary praise to Patriots coach Bill Belichick for declining to accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom in her Jan. 12 Sports column, “Trump tried to honor Belichick, but duty required a bold refusal.” It was not a bold act to refuse an award from then-President Donald Trump. Belichick did not denounce Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, or for anything else. He simply wrote “tragic events . . . occurred and the decision has been made not to move forward with the award.”

Jenkins failed to mention how Belichick has promoted Trump’s claims of unfair treatment from the media and thinks Trump’s “leadership is amazing.” Belichick was not being a contrarian when he distanced himself from his friend who was facing impeachment (and was impeached) for a second time in less than two years.

AD

AD

People who endorsed and enabled Trump should be called out for doing so; they should not be lauded for hiding from him at the end.

Brian Bradford, Washington

●

The pictures said it all

Margaret Sullivan’s Jan. 14 Style column, “Reflecting on the media’s handling of Trump,” was accompanied by two photographs of the outgoing president. The one on the front page of the section took up the entire top fold; the one inside, about the same. There was no need to even read her piece; there was the answer. The amount of time the media gave former president Donald Trump since he announced his candidacy has been unparalleled. The navel-gazing should start with them.

AD

If only they had ignored him as the buffoon that he was, we wouldn’t have had to see the horrific ending to his time in the White House.

Suzette Tanen, Potomac

AD

●

Seriously excellent

I enjoy Alexandra Petri’s op-ed columns every Saturday, and I relish her wryly satirical way of explaining the absurdity and insanity of the world we are trying to navigate through, over, around, above and below. That is why, when she writes a serious piece such as “We love you. You’re very special. Go home.” [Jan. 9], it resonates so deeply. I love her. She’s very special. Stay here.

Jeff Davies, Hagerstown, Md.

●

The truth must dazzle gradually

Kudos to those responsible for the headings of the letters on the Jan. 16 Free for All page. Using snippets from the poetry of Emily Dickinson was a stroke of genius! There is not much to smile about in the news these days, but smile I did as I became aware of this wonderful device. And it was successful in compelling me to read every letter on the page to discern for myself the connection to the heading. Well done!

AD

AD

Sharon Hills, Springfield

●

Hunny Bunny wasn't funny

I couldn’t help but feel the irony when I looked at the Jan. 9 “Prickly City” comic, which had the conservative little girl looking toward heaven and whining, “I want my normal back.” Scott Stantis has recently bemoaned the excesses of former president Donald Trump in his strip, but he spent the entire 2016 election gratuitously smearing a nasty little bunny rabbit (who was clearly supposed to represent 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton), with nary a snide comment for then-candidate Trump.

I hope Stantis and his fellow Republicans stop to think and take some responsibility for the past four years of Trumpist anti-democratic demagoguery.

Martin Johnson, Charlottesville

●

Cast out this term

The Jan. 14 news article “In waning days in office, president has become a pariah” used the word “pariah” in the headline and within the article. The word “pariah” entered the English language through Tamil. In Tamil, it designates a low-caste group and, by extension, has come to mean someone who is an outcast. “Pariah’s” meaning as “outcast” derives from the fact that communities such as the paraiyars of South India were literally outcastes (i.e., outside of the caste system), and so had no real place within society; as outcastes, they were reviled, rejected and abused. “Pariah” is a derogatory word and is hurtful, offensive and cruel to Dalit communities.

Given “pariah’s” deeply painful history, it needs to be purged from our usage. I hope The Post will take that important step of declining to use it.

Archana Venkatesan, West Sacramento, Calif.

The writer is director of the Kampan Translation Project.

●

DeVos was devoted to HBCUs

The Jan. 11 Politics & the Nation article “DeVos leaves divisive legacy that may soon be reversed” was an example of The Post refusing to acknowledge the important contributions the Trump administration has made on behalf of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities community. The record of significant support during the tenure of former education secretary Betsy DeVos for HBCUs has been deeply appreciated by the HBCU community.

Why didn’t the authors of the article speak with those who played a key role in helping DeVos achieve these important contributions? The record is clear: DeVos made more positive contributions on behalf of the HBCU community than any other secretary in the history of the department. This important fact is worth reporting.

Leonard L. Haynes III,

Silver Spring

The writer is a former senior adviser in the Office of the Undersecretary for the U.S. Department of Education.

●

No longer the gold standard

The Jan. 12 Economy & Business article about the CES conference in Las Vegas, “Virtual CES 2021 features tech for a pandemic reality,” made reference to “the BioButton, about the size of a silver dollar.”

Though I was born in the 1950s and am familiar with silver dollars, it has been decades since I’ve seen one in circulation. Thank heavens for the accompanying photograph as a reference for all those of more recent generations. Because it was an article on technology, perhaps a more 21st-century reference might be in order.

Ann Malarkey, Silver Spring

●

No duplicate in duplicity

In their Jan. 10 Outlook commentary, “The meltdown,” Henry Farrell and Elizabeth N. Saunders drew a comparison between Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Ted Cruz’s (R-Tex.) inauthentic opposition to certifying the electoral college votes of certain states and British Prime Minister David Cameron’s calling of a referendum on the United Kingdom’s membership in the European Union. The comparison failed.

Cameron observed democratic norms by allowing a referendum on a core structural component of his country’s system of governance. That his ploy backfired does not negate the fact that he asked those governed to register their views and then accepted the result of the “Brexit” vote despite his own disappointment. By contrast, Hawley and Cruz used an archaic prop, Congress’s pro forma certification of the electoral college results, to trade on a lie, which they knew to be a lie, to undermine public confidence in the electoral system. Cameron may have miscalculated, but he was not duplicitous. Why doesn’t the United States have effective means of putting core constitutional questions to the public? Throughout our history, but more poignantly in three of the past six presidential elections, we have suffered through the fundamentally undemocratic electoral college, which was designed to check the tyranny of majority rule but actually gives outsize influence to less populous states, a role that the Senate already fulfills. Our Constitution has been amended only eight times in the past 100 years — a lack of action that is based not on a lack of interest but, rather, the huge lift involved. Something between crude referendums (such as Brexit) and our impossibly high-hurdled process for amending the Constitution is needed to breathe life into our democracy.

Jonathan Foley, Silver Spring

●

Leaving readers clueless

Please put a stop payment on the check to Los Angeles Times Crossword puzzle authors Dylan Schiff and Mark McClain for creating Jan. 8’s unsolvable puzzle containing four across words with neither numbers nor clues. I’ve been a crossword aficionado for more than 60 years and have never seen such a mess.

Scot Walker, Falls Church

●

Dishonoring thy father or mother

“Dotard” is defined as “an old person, especially one who has become physically weak or whose mental faculties have declined.” I’m curious, was the person who signed her letter “Dotard’s Child,” which was included in Carolyn Hax’s Jan. 17 Arts & Style column, “Emotional affair or emotional support?,” using the term “dotard” to insult her mother for being old and having “slight mental decline” or to insult her father for being, well, 86 years old?

Ellen B. Lent, Silver Spring