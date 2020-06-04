Fauci has been in government for more than three decades. There are others who are “top infectious-disease experts,” just not in federal jobs. The media is creating a cultlike following for this one “expert.”

AD

Janie Wagstaff, Roxboro, N.C.

AD

●

The Eddie Haskell in chief

Paul Farhi’s robust appreciation in his May 20 Style article, “Beaver was all ’50s virtue. For subversiveness, leave it to Eddie.,” of Ken Osmond’s portrayal of Eddie Haskell highlighted “the wonder of it — the alluring thing to wannabe mischief-makers everywhere — was that Eddie usually got away with it. No one ever really called out his nonsense.” In other words, he suffered no consequences, experienced no ill effects of his arch and errant behavior. Farhi wrote: “What kind of kid says things like this: ‘If you can make the other guy feel like a goon first, then you don’t feel so much like a goon.’ And what kind of adult does he become?”

AD

One suggestion: a deluxe real estate mogul such as the 45th president of the United States.

Stanleigh Cohen, Baltimore

●

This lede was a lie

I was intrigued by the May 22 Friday Opinion column headline “We have to reopen — for health reasons.” To be candid, I was skeptical, but because the column was written by Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex M. Azar II, I decided to see what he had to say.

AD

His first sentence: “President Trump’s top priority throughout the covid-19 crisis and his presidency has been protecting the health and well-being of Americans.” Because the president has amply demonstrated that this was a complete fabrication on Azar’s part, I read no further.

AD

John J. Landers, Bethesda

●

Lithuania and the Holocaust

Victor Nakas made a good point in his May 23 Free for All letter, “Don’t forget Lithuania’s long struggle to be free.” After the Red Army “liberated” Lithuania and the rest of Eastern Europe from the Nazis, Joseph Stalin installed a brutal dictatorship that lasted 45 years. Finally, in 1990, the communist dictatorships in Eastern Europe collapsed and democratic governments were installed.

One thing that Nakas failed to mention was that 120,000 Jewish Lithuanians were not able to celebrate either liberation. In the summer of 1941, after the German invasion, an estimated 13,000 Lithuanian fascists actively assisted the Germans in killing approximately 95 percent of the prewar Jewish population.

AD

AD

Lithuanian complicity in the Holocaust is a sensitive subject in modern-day democratic Lithuania. The Lithuanian government has shown little interest in publicizing the book “Our Own,” about the killing of Lithuanian Jews, or making it required reading for high school students. Since 1990, Lithuania has been a thriving democracy, but it cannot overlook the tragic history of Lithuanian Jews.

Lee Hurwitz, Rockville

●

Stereotypes are no joke

Rather ironic that the May 16 Drawing Board sketch “Hunting Season in Georgia,” by Horsey for the Seattle Times, depicted a stereotype of a certain segment of our society engaging in stereotyping another segment of our society.

AD

The joke is on all of us. Let’s all quit judging and start loving. Who is with me?

Kevin Sweeney, Manassas

●

D.C. fans hurt, too

As a die-hard Washington Nationals and Capitals fan, I was excited to see the May 22 front-page article “Sports fans feel a loss. Experts say that’s normal.,” about the real pain of sports withdrawal. Trust me, I feel it on a daily basis. But couldn’t The Post find any D.C. sports fans to interview? In the expansive article, I read about the New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox. I kept reading, expecting to see references to our home teams.

AD

AD

Missing Opening Day after the Nats won a historic World Series was a huge disappointment for D.C. sports fans. Not being able to watch the Caps finish a league-leading season and see Alex Ovechkin make 50 goals again was also painful. Reading an article without reference to D.C. sports left me feeling empty.

Joyce Figel, Washington

●

Finding sanctuary

The caption for the photograph that accompanied the May 25 news article “Some churches open as crowds flock to tourist hot spots” had two errors. The procession in the photo wasn’t “called the Blessed Sacrament.” It was a procession of the Blessed Sacrament, the consecrated host displayed in a monstrance held by the priest. The caption also said the sanctuary of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Queens was closed. One often sees the misuse of “sanctuary” in The Post when it refers to a Catholic church. In Catholicism, the sanctuary is the area encompassing the altar where the priest celebrates (not holds, not delivers, not gives) Mass. The congregation sits in the nave of the church. Contrary to the use of the word in some Protestant churches, the “sanctuary” is not the entire worship space.

AD

AD

Edward Jones, Springfield

●

In poor taste

I was shocked by the inclusion of a photograph of the space shuttle Challenger explosion with the May 27 news article “As countdown nears, risks to astronauts are not hidden.” The article itself was appropriate, and one could choose to read it or not. But including that photo, basically of seven crew members being blown to bits, was unnecessary and in remarkably bad taste on the day we were supposed to be sending two men back into space. It’s a great historic photo, yes, but not for that day.

Robert E. Smith, Rehoboth Beach, Del.

●

I thank Mark Tatulli for being one of the few cartoonists to honor Memorial Day, a sacred day of remembrance. I was deeply touched by the tribute in the May 25 “Lio.” Lio’s salute and the military cemetery brought tears to my eyes. For sadly, throughout history and now in the present, no matter what the cause, it is always the few who fight for the many.

AD

AD

And how thoughtful to have Lio wearing a mask. Lio’s mask was such a profound tribute to the medical community and all the essential workers who place themselves and their loved ones at risk to keep us comfortable and safe at home.

Every year on Memorial Day, we are given the opportunity to grieve and thank those who understand that freedom always comes with a price and a responsibility to protect freedom from harm. The opportunity to have a day of remembrance should not be taken lightly.

Some days, it seems there is more evil in life than good. Memorial Day reminds me that there were and are astonishing people in the United States who were and are willing do what needs to be done to vanquish evil and embrace with all their heart the good. Let us be like Lio. Let us stop and create a ritual to honor such a profound concept as Memorial Day.

Alesia Willow Montana, Arlington

I’m a “Doonesbury” fan, but the strips during the week are archaic and unfunny. The “latest” ones deal with revisiting Woodstock, which even the strip plays as a flashback to an alternative universe.

AD

Certainly, there are other comic strips that address our current political and cultural situation. I believe there’s more than enough material for several such comic strips.

Wendy Leibowitz, Bethesda

●

Nobody's prefect

It dismays me to see that The Post has a way to go before it achieves complete grammatical accuracy. A May 20 news headline read: “First steps toward something normal, with a ways to go.” I thought a singular noun should always follow the singular indefinite article “a.” Even though “ways” is idiomatic in this context, it was jarring in a headline.

Alice Markham, Reston

●

In good taste

Kudos for great recipes! In the novel coronavirus sequestration, I am cooking more. I have tried almost everything Joe Yonan or Ellie Krieger publishes. Fantastic practical recipes, with easy-to-follow directions. Yonan’s bean broth “liquid gold” and soups were the best ever, and Ann Maloney’s “weird” chocolate milk/mole chicken thighs were absolutely delicious! Thank you. Is it The Post’s fault that I have gained [and lost the same] two pounds over and over?

AD

Shelagh Smith, Rockville

●

Pragmatism and ideals

In his review of Thomas Piketty’s “Capital and Ideology,” James Kwak stated that, by selecting as its presumptive presidential nominee former vice president Joe Biden, “the Democratic Party electorate rejected its progressive wing” [“The American ideology that props up inequality,” Book World, May 24].

No, Democratic primary voters and would-be voters — not all primaries have occurred — have fused progressivism and pragmatism. Whoever is sworn in on Jan. 20, 2021, will be challenged to lead the United States’ complicated modern society, especially after the past almost-four years of government by vanity, whim and spite. It’s only reasonable to choose the remaining candidate with the most abundant and pertinent experience. Both Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) spent years in the Senate, but Biden also spent eight years in the high-level, high-nuance communication that should surround the president. Though I agree with Sanders’s devout concern for ordinary workers, I also see how his fervent rhetoric — indeed, anybody’s fervent rhetoric — can overwhelm people. I write as a lifelong “bleeding-heart liberal” who now struggles not to rant about her every last “typical liberal” concern. Regular folks want to do right by their neighbors. They — we — also want to be pulled along, invited to the journey, not preached into submission.

Rachel Friedlander Tickner, Silver Spring

After reading James Kwak’s Book World review of Thomas Piketty’s book “Capital and Ideology” and Carlos Lozada’s May 24 review of “Trumpocalypse” by David Frum [“What one term of ‘Trumpocracy’ has wrought”], I decided I’d had it with people blaming us, the American populace, for being part of the world’s turn to, as Piketty writes, “anti-immigrant . . . and nativist ideologies” and “virulent nationalism,” and the “white ethnic chauvinism” cited by Frum.

I don’t know what happened with voters in Brazil or the Philippines, two examples that lend global credence to this fascist-wave theory, but we didn’t elect the man who stands for that here in the United States. We elected 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton by 3 million votes. Enough people to populate a viable country rejected the snarling, shortsighted chauvinism of Donald Trump. The political expedient that brought in the electoral college so long ago no longer applies, as states are more homogenized by transportation and communication advances, along with the United States’ overwhelming urbanization.

Yes, Lozada did allude to the electoral collegiate nature of Trump’s ascendancy, and Kwak, for his part, elucidated through Piketty the failings of the Democrats in trying to stop the populism of Trump (when we know it was the mythology against Clinton, along with her lack of political skills, that meant a narrow Republican win). But we can still say, “It wasn’t us!”

Daniel Evans, Reston

●

A masked criticism

I am writing not to criticize the editor who chose the ridiculous photograph associated with the May 24 Metro article “Respect, not rule, spurs Metro riders to wear masks.”

I am writing not to mock the inclusion of a photograph showing a female rider not wearing the very mask riders are showing “respect” in wearing (although it was protecting her neck from the novel coronavirus). I am not even ridiculing her or the editor who selected that photograph, ridiculous as it was. I am simply wondering how The Post chooses one or two of what must be hundreds of letters addressing this glaring blunder.

The article described those in dire need because of the spread of this disease, those “on razor-thin margins” relying on staying healthy, as the article accurately noted. And those who “have to take this seriously. If they say wear a mask, then wear a mask,” as intelligently and cogently stated by Metro passenger Dominic Davis.

I apologize for getting too far into the absurdity of the positioning of this picture and article, together. It spoke for itself.

Martin Protas, Rockville

●

Head-spinning captions

Please, please stop giving captions on groups of photographs as “clockwise from top.” Is it so hard to put a caption under each photo? The photos that ran on the jump of the May 20 front-page article “A ‘medical dictator’ to some, a hero to others” included four pictures with a caption that was difficult to parse. I was interested in knowing more about photographer Barbara J. Perenic’s picture in particular: Who is on the left? On the right? Supporters? Opponents?

Bob Bailey, Silver Spring

The May 16 Style article “Take Pity on U.S.” included a photograph caption that read: “The National Nurses United set out 88 empty pairs of shoes representing nurses who they say have died from covid-19 while demonstrating in Lafayette Square across from the White House on May 7.” Really? Eighty-eight nurses died all at once in a demonstration?

Nancy Modrak, Gainesville

●

Lost with the Titanic

The May 20 Metro article “Explorers may remove telegraph from Titanic” was an interesting read and painted a detailed picture of the ethical complexities that accompany interaction with the Titanic’s gravesite, but the sentence “Operator Jack Phillips died after refusing to leave his flooded post” could have led to confusion. That statement, while sequentially true, could lead one to falsely assume that Phillips died at his post while refusing to leave.

Though there is some uncertainty surrounding the exact circumstance of Phillips’s death, it is commonly accepted that he evacuated the telegraph room with assistant Harold Bride before they split up. Devoted to his position, Phillips did continue working after Capt. Edward Smith freed him of his duties (an act that Bride, who survived, reported to be quite moved by), but he did not die at his post.

Hannah Sangillo, Bethesda