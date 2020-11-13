AD

To me, Union Station is one of D.C.’s most beautiful buildings. Are we willing to cover the station’s six colossal Beaux-Arts statues by Louis Saint-Gaudens with a modern facade? Or trade the interior’s gold-leaf, white-marble and 96-foot-high, barrel-vault ceiling for a streamlined modern look? After the Trump administration listed this overhaul as one of its infrastructure projects in 2017 (I should have figured), was the plan run by the Union Station Redevelopment Corporation, tasked with guiding future preservation and restoration efforts?

Few wouldn’t agree that Union Station needs to be redeveloped to efficiently serve as a multimodal transit hub, but we don’t need to plaster over its classical beauty in the process. Let’s preserve the architectural hallmarks of this noble building and make that mission rise above the hubbub over parking spaces.

Lisa Siegrist, Annandale

●

This one just doesn't work for me

The Post did it again. By saying “Women also work, and they have suffered greater professional and economic consequences during the crisis,” the Nov. 1 news article “Trump demeans women, just as he needs their votes” also demeaned women. Other articles have referred to “stay-at-home moms” or an occasional “stay-at-home dads.” I suggest using the phrase “mothers (or fathers) who do not work outside the home for a salary.”

For years, I have resented the question or comment, “Your wife doesn’t work.” In fact, my wife did indeed work, and worked hard, but without any direct compensation. She managed our home, took on all sorts of essential tasks from car repairs to managing home-renovation projects and volunteered numerous times at school activities in place of mothers and fathers who “worked.” Our weekends were generally free, and our quality of life better because of the “work” that she completed during the week.

Please bring your writing up to date.

Paul W. Ropp, Arlington

●

We know you know that we know

Monica Hesse wrote in her Oct. 31 Style column that Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris “knows things no vice president has ever known.”

The obvious complement is that Harris doesn’t know things that every vice president has known, at least if Hesse is correct that some knowledge common to one gender is inevitably a mystery to the other.

Keith Smith, Silver Spring

●

I'd like an ETA on inclusion

The region has three airports, each named after a well-known public figure. In its weather graphic, The Post refers to the two airports named for White men as Reagan and Dulles, but the airport named for a Black man is called “BWI.” I can’t figure out why this is. There’s plenty of room. Why withhold this honor from Thurgood Marshall?

Todd Pavela, McLean

●

A jump that brought joy

On Halloween morning, I was treated to a crisp but sunny, blue-sky day ahead. Also, there was the anticipation of the blue moon (the second full moon in one calendar month) that night. What gave me the greatest joy as I began that day was the photograph of the Freeman family with the Real Estate article “New programs widen the path to more minority homeownership.” Seeing 3-year-old Brooke, caught midair in her mighty jump, was the welcome start that I needed during these times fraught with national divisions.

My heart and good wishes go out to all young families and especially the Freemans, who supplied a visual of promise and hope. May little Brooke and her 1-year-old brother Delmar (“D3”) continue to be poster children for that promise and hope.

Gretchen Willson, Washington

●

Headlines, like diamonds, are forever

Congratulations on the clever (or inadvertent) headlines on the Nov. 1 front page. The headline on the obituary for actor Sean Connery, “Bond. Best Bond. To many, his 007 was No. 1,” was appropriately witty. But the nearby headline “Specter of violence has nation on edge” brought to mind 007’s nemesis, the Special Executive for Counterintelligence, Terrorism, Revenge and Extortion — also known as SPECTRE.

Well played, headline wordsmiths.

Gary Arlen, Bethesda

●

I could go on anon and on

Usually, The Post’s play on words in the headlines of the physical paper makes for quick quips between my daughter and me. But, the Oct. 31 Style headline “Anon, voter” was misleading and a misrepresentation of the inspiring story of Judy Kosik, formerly a nonvoter, and the path that led to her first vote at age 70.

From the headline, I thought I was about to read an article about a voter with QAnon beliefs, which was not the case. Using a play on QAnon to get my attention (it worked) was a disservice to the story that followed. If I had not read the article and only relied on the picture and headline, my lasting impression of Kosik might have been very different from the one I had after reading her touching story. The Post owes Judy Kosik an apology for the headline under her picture.

Toni Waymer, Washington

●

Gene, Gene, the writing machine

I started reading the Nov. 1 Washington Post Magazine article “Can we ever be one country again?” without looking at the writer’s name. After a few paragraphs, I asked myself, “Who wrote this?” As I’m sure many readers were, I was amazed when I saw Gene Weingarten as the writer. Gene Weingarten, the funny guy? Later, he confirmed that he mostly writes humor, so I knew it really was that same guy.

The piece was so well written and so different from other articles I saw in the election season. I love his light bits, but this had a keen depth of feeling and understanding.

Thanks, Gene.

Colleen Blessing, Annandale

I’m not ashamed of my disgust for President Trump. But his supporters disgust me, too, and that doesn’t seem right since I’ve never met any of them. So, Gene Weingarten’s Nov. 1 Washington Post Magazine article, “Can we ever be one country again?,” was enlightening. It was elegantly constructed and reasoned, full of surprises, honest and touching. Plus, the hits of Weingarten’s unique wit came at just the right spots.

Lynn Marble, Rockville

Gene Weingarten’s entertaining and otherwise accurate list of venial sins in his Nov. 1 Washington Post Magazine column, “Gene engages in venial labor,” reflected an error of canonical proportion. In baseball, bunting to break up a perfect game is a mortal and not a venial sin.

Jim Pembroke, Washington

●

They weren't casting aspersions

The caption on a photograph that accompanied the Oct. 29 Politics & the Nation article, “Philadelphia imposes curfew to quell unrest of protests,” described a “demonstrator” throwing pieces of concrete at a line of police officers. Someone engaged in throwing pieces of concrete — or, in other recent instances, bricks, rocks, frozen water bottles or fireworks — at anyone should not be described as a demonstrator or protester; instead, he or she is engaged in criminal activity and more accurately should be described as a violent rioter.

John Burpo, Springfield

●

He helped feed the world, too

I was saddened to hear about J. Michael Lane’s death but grateful to read the Oct. 27 obituary detailing his role in the eradication of smallpox worldwide [“CDC official helped defeat smallpox”]. However, Lane was also known for nutrition and the assessment of malnutrition worldwide. In the 1970s, Lane was the director of the Bureau of Smallpox Eradication at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where the Nutrition Division was housed.

In 1974, Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said “within 10 years, no child would go to bed hungry.” In response, Martin J. Forman, director of the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Office of Nutrition, funded a series of rapid national nutrition surveys of children worldwide to quantify the extent and severity of global malnutrition.

Forman approached Lane at the CDC and Derrick B. Jelliffe from the UCLA School of Public Health to conduct these surveys in developing countries. Under Jelliffe, the UCLA Nutrition Assessment Unit was formed. I served as assistant director from 1976 to 1980. The UCLA unit conducted nutrition surveys in four countries, Liberia, Lesotho, Cameroon and Sierra Leone, during in our four-year contract with USAID, while the CDC conducted surveys over a longer period in Nepal, Sri Lanka, Togo, Haiti, Yemen, Bolivia, Swaziland, El Salvador and Egypt.

Our two groups mounted a coordinated effort to standardize the survey methodology based on the heights and weights of preschool-age children with other essential maternal and child health, demographic and socioeconomic information.

Lane was instrumental in these landmark surveys that that provided valuable nutritional status baseline data and health, socioeconomic and demographic information to identify the extent and severity of global malnutrition. The survey data and methodology have since been used by a variety of organizations for surveys, program planning, project intervention and policy formation worldwide.

Irwin J. Shorr, Olney

●

These Cuba allegations are just noise

The Oct. 31 letter from the executive director of the so-called Center for a Free Cuba, “Cuba’s long history of sonic attacks,” should have alerted readers that there is no scientific evidence that can support the kind of sonic “attacks” alleged. Leading experts in the United States and worldwide have rejected said alleged action on multiple occasions.

Also, it would be useful to explain that the aforementioned center is an organization financed by the U.S. government with the purpose of disseminating negative information about Cuba. These facts are public record.

José Ramón Cabañas, Washington

The writer is the Cuban ambassador to the United States.

●

Getting a bit territorial

The otherwise enlightening Oct. 25 front-page article, “Pledge to ‘drain the swamp’ abandoned,” somehow managed to slip this sentence through the writing and editing process: “[Chris] Christie said he had ‘no idea’ if his advocacy on Puerto Rico led Trump to agree and grant the country aid this fall.”

Sadly, it’s not the first time The Post has forgotten that the residents of Puerto Rico are U.S. citizens and that the island is a territory of the United States, not a sovereign nation. That’s clearly how the president views Puerto Rico, but The Post knows better.

Matthew Freeman, Rockville

●

'Democratic socialist' isn't a four-letter word

The Post wrongly characterized the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) as “extreme left-wing” in its Nov. 1 front-page article “Specter of violence has nation on edge.”

Far from being “extreme,” the DSA was founded by Michael Harrington, the inspiration for the War on Poverty; Dolores Huerta, a principal organizer of the United Farm Workers union; and Ms. magazine founder Gloria Steinem. Other DSA members include former New York mayor David Dinkins and retired AFL-CIO president John Sweeney. The list goes on. But it could be that the best indicator that the DSA isn’t “extreme left-wing” is to listen to the people who are.

The World Socialist Web Site summed up the attitude of many to the DSA’s left when it wrote that “Under the cloak of ‘socialism,’ [DSA’s] main purpose is to rally broader support for the right-wing, militarist agenda of the Democrats.” A declaration of comradely support? Not exactly.

The media has a troubling tendency of internalizing the language of the right wing. Instead of calling neo-Nazis what they are, they’re given the antiseptic moniker of “alt-right”; respecting the dignity of people who aren’t White men is derided as “politically correct.”

Suggesting we could learn a thing or two from Canada and other social democracies, as democratic socialists argue, is branded as “extreme left wing.”

By mischaracterizing the DSA, The Post is buttressing the paranoia that has been promoted by Republicans that democratic socialism is a Trojan horse filled with latter-day Joseph Stalins and Mao Zedongs. It’s irresponsible, and it’s poor journalism.

Jim Grossfeld, Bethesda

●

And you thought the twos were terrible

The Nov. 1 news article about record-setting voter turnout and well-founded concerns about physical safety near polling sites, “More than 91 million ballots have been cast, as hopes and tensions magnify,” said, “A number of marchers reported being sprayed with an irritant, including a 3-year-old.” Presumably the reporters meant, “A number of marchers, including a 3-year-old, reported being sprayed with an irritant.”

While harried parents might facetiously say that 3-year-olds are irritants, surely the police aren’t thrusting preschoolers at protesters as a crowd-control measure.

Emily Jane Woo, Rockville