Duda suggested his opponent would pay restitution to the heirs of Holocaust survivors who lost their property in World War II, and his party says only a person without a Polish soul could do that.

I am surprised that The Post didn’t mention this.

Silence can allow hate speech to increase and result in violence.

Debbie Bass Rubenstein, Manassas

Trump aces another test

Kudos to Jonathan Greenberg for proving in his July 12 Outlook essay, “12 signs Trump will try to run a fascist dictatorship,” how President Trump exemplifies fascism.

It is a pity only that Greenberg gave any credence whatsoever to Georgetown University professor John McNeill’s points system for evaluating fascists [“How fascist is Donald Trump?” Outlook, Oct. 23, 2016). McNeill is not a specialist on fascism, but nonetheless he offered his own, idiosyncratic system of judging fascism though 11 traits. McNeill’s system omits one of the most vital traits of fascism, which is authoritarianism. Greenberg redressed this omission thoroughly, because nine of his 12 signs address Trump’s growing authoritarianism, especially his dread of a free and fair election.

If one were to revive McNeill’s flawed 11-trait system today, one would necessarily replace the artificially low score of 26 of 44 “Benitos” with a near-perfect score, thus putting Trump properly into the league of fascists.

McNeill’s 2016 system falsely reassured people that Trump was not a fascist, although it is now overwhelmingly obvious that Trump is becoming a fascist dictator.

Paul Rood, Silver Spring

Just the facts, please

The implication in the beginning of the July 15 news article “Trump plans to revise environmental law to hasten construction projects” was that the Trump administration’s main reason for changing the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) is to perpetuate environmental racism. While this may be the case — I wouldn’t put anything past these guys — this isn’t based on actual reporting. Toward the end of the article, NEPA-related costs and delays on transit projects such as the Purple Line were mentioned. There are similar examples of unreasonable delays on seemingly simple, low-cost trail connections, where environmental benefits of getting more cars off the roads now are not considered.

So with very limited reporting on the facts of the proposed NEPA language change, this becomes yet another piece where readers, who increasingly have fewer places to go to learn about complex policy issues, are subtly encouraged to decide which side they are on.

Pro- or anti-NEPA? Pick one; don’t even think about a middle ground.

When reporting on every issue is forced through an equity, or an anti-Trump, lens, and they all seem to be these days, The Post loses the chance to educate readers on issues that may not be the reader’s primary interest or in which the reader genuinely wants to become better educated.

Is environmental racism part of the NEPA story? Absolutely. Is environmental racism the overwhelming issue around NEPA? Probably not, but don’t expect that answer to be found in The Post.

Particularly with the Trump administration, reporting the facts and analyzing policy changes should be “good enough.”

Eric Brenner, Silver Spring

A diminution in seriousness

Regarding the July 12 front-page article “White House sidelines an increasingly candid Fauci”:

In this otherwise excellent article, was it really necessary to reference infectious-disease expert Anthony S. Fauci’s “diminutive” stature and Brooklyn accent in the opening sentence? Since when is it standard operating procedure for journalists to describe a subject’s physical characteristics in a news article?

Frankly, I find it inappropriate, condescending and demeaning. What’s next? Perhaps a passing reference to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s weight issues?

Lois A. Engel, Washington

Remembering a patriot

I was thankful for the lengthy obituary for Tran Ngoc Chau [“Vietnamese counterinsurgency expert, U.S. ally in war,” July 12]. He was a genuine Vietnamese patriot, well deserving of the space The Post devoted to his life. In 1964-1965, when assigned to the American Embassy in Saigon as a political officer, I was a provincial reporter. I got to know Chau during several trips to Kien Hoa. Had there been more high-ranking South Vietnamese officials with his intelligence and character making policy, the Vietnam War might well have ended sooner and many lives saved.

Walter A. Lundy, Falls Church

The writer is a retired Foreign Service officer.

Absurdity intended

I believe the July 4 Free for All letter “Far away but close to home” misunderstood the tongue-in-cheek nature of a reviewer’s comment. The letter referred to the last line of Ron Charles’s review of “A Burning” by Megha Majumdar [“‘A Burning’: Debut is one of this summer’s hottest,” Style, June 17]. I also read that review and was amused by that same line — “Fortunately, all this takes place on the other side of the world and has nothing at all to do with us.” I read it as a deliberate absurdity, mocking the silliness of such an attitude.

Harise Poland-Wright, Silver Spring

Absurdity not intended

The July 6 combined Style and Sports section helped make my day. “Pearls Before Swine” in the comics had Pig writing the line “Be right more then wrong.” Goat then told Pig, “ ‘Than,’ not ‘then.’ ” The cutline with a photograph that accompanied the Sports article “Doolittle comes out firing” said, in part, “We’re way worse off as a country then we were in March.”

What we needed after the line was Goat saying, “ ‘Than,’ not ‘then.’ ”

Allen Mears, McLean

Hail no

Regarding the July 17 front-page article “Ex-Redskins staff accused of harassment”:

Is it possible to write news articles in The Post about Washington’s National Football League team without using the offensive team name the owner has finally decided to abandon?

T. Scott Frank, Pittsburgh

The team has retired the name. Why hasn’t The Post?

Peter Gray, Silver Spring

Regarding the July 7 Sports article “Typically, changing a nickname is a painstaking process”:

I am constantly annoyed by newsroom writers, ostensibly the literary priesthood of our country, who in every city call a sports team name a “nickname.” Isn’t a nickname a diminutive, an abbreviation of the proper name? For example, the Redskins. Isn’t the “Washington Redskins” the team name? If not, what is the proper name — the Washington Football Corporation?

Or the “Buffalo Bills.” If that is their nickname, what is the proper name? The “Buffalo Williams”?

Is The Post the newspaper’s nickname, where the actual name of the newspaper is “The Washington Posthumous,” a cumbersome word that needed to be abbreviated to a nickname?

My dictionary defines “nickname” as “1. A name given instead of the one belonging to a person, place or thing, usually descriptive, and given in sport (meaning in informality). 2. A familiar form of a proper name, as ‘Bill.’ ”

Isn’t choosing words the purview of the press, a craft that writers are proud of?

Dan Lounberg, Arlington

'Hamilton' is about the future, too

Peter Marks’s July 3 Weekend review of “Hamilton,” “Raise a glass to a new platform for ‘Hamilton,’ ” called it “a uniquely joyful achievement” that points out the messy and fractious origin of the United States’ birthright. “Hamilton” is also an extravagant promise for our country’s future, where American diversity blesses our nation with brilliant, never-before-imagined inventions through genius, wit, talent and intricate collaboration. Over time, those who want to constrict, connive and control can never compete with the unleashed creativity of the American concoction.

Meg Maguire, Washington

Writing his own story

Regarding Lisa Page’s July 11 Style article “Life story was false, but impact was real”:

Other than adding an additional chapter to her book on writers who “pass” with self-constructed racial identities, I can’t imagine why Page would choose to “out” her recently deceased friend and colleague, the talented H.G. Carrillo. While Page acknowledged Carrillo’s literary acumen and generosity toward his beloved students, she was oddly indignant about his deliberate construction of self.

If Carrillo felt more connected to an imagined Caribbean backstory than an outright embrace of his Detroit-bred reality, why shouldn’t he be allowed to make such writerly conversions? And why attack his biographical creativity when he is no longer around to explain his motives?

Z. Bart Thornton, Henrico

From Metro to A1

The enlightening July 4 Metro article “From sanitation worker to law student” should have been on the front page. This was an encouraging story for young people struggling. The front page that day had more of the same depressing news.

Karen Attreed, Woodbridge

From here to there

Readers should be gratified by Andrea Sachs’s July 12 Travel article on what travel by train, plane and rental car is actually like today [“Going the distance”]. The article was perfectly balanced, and the fact that she confronted all of the travel operators with her observations was essential to the piece. Bravo!

Patrick Ryan, Silver Spring

What Abdul-Jabbar could learn from Rambo — or 'Frozen'

The July 12 Style article “A sports legend’s view on opening America’s eyes,” an interview with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was good. However, at the end was snarky criticism of Dave Cowens’s selection as Most Valuable Player for the 1972-1973 National Basketball Association season.

Cowens received 67 of the first-place votes, Tiny Archibald was given 44 first-place votes, and Abdul-Jabbar had 33 first-place votes, when players were the only ones who voted. The NBA at that time was probably more than 70 percent African American. For Abdul-Jabbar to insinuate that racism played a part doesn’t seem reasonable. One would think that after 47 years and six selections as the MVP, in the words of Sylvester Stallone to Brian Dennehy in “First Blood,” he would “Let it go; let it go.”

Eric Larsen, Bethesda

It's not 'I shot a man in Rio just to watch him die'

I was glad to see Bill Donahue’s July 12 Washington Post Magazine article, “Olympic Glory?,” about Vila Autódromo. The favela is at the intersection of Brazil’s mistreatment of favela residents and the International Olympic Committee’s policy of farming out the displacement of poor people to local governments while claiming to be uninvolved. Donahue only touched on the history of Eduardo Paes’s broken promises, use of state violence and legal manipulation, but Donahue didn’t have enough space to cover it all.

My only complaint is his reference to baile funk as “violence- and profanity-laced.” I suppose it is, but so are hip-hop, popular forms of cumbia and a lot of corridos. I grew up listening to American folk songs about duels, gangsters and Stagolee (“He ain’t doin’ nothin’ but just killin’ off good men”). Baile funk is played at parties sponsored by militias and drug gangs because it’s popular. As with any other popular music form, it’s also used to express other things. Donahue might have quoted from “Rap da Felicidade”: “I only want to be happy, to walk calmly in the favela where I was born.”

Robert J. Hall Jr., La Plata

Blessed by 'The cursed platoon'

Regarding the July 5 special section, “ ‘The cursed platoon’ ”:

I am a former full-time newspaper features writer. My every effort was to attract and hold a reader’s attention through the quality and clarity of writing, first in the lede (first) paragraph and then throughout the article.

In this special section, the writing was concise; there was no waste of words. Trite and maudlin language were absent in line after line of what was a very long piece — eight pages that I inhaled from beginning to end.

The section is worthy of a Pulitzer.

Jill Keech, Williamsburg, Va.