The day afterward, when Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) had ended her campaign, the Page 1 photo showed not Klobuchar but Buttigieg. The photo was taken from knee level, about the same angle from which Holbein painted King Henry VIII. Klobuchar appeared only on Page A6, in a straightforward shot at eye level. Facing her, Page A7 gave us two more photos of Buttigieg, both far more romantic than Klobuchar’s.

One Buttigieg photo showed him from above, reaching out to bless his subjects below. The shot looked remarkably as if the photographer had taken it from a helicopter hovering above the Buckingham Palace balcony. The other Buttigieg photo on that page showed his head and shoulders, again shot upward from below. This time, mere royalty wasn’t enough. The lighting behind Buttigieg’s head formed a halo.

Much coverage I’ve seen throughout the campaign has been unbalanced, especially between the white men and everyone else. These photos constitute an especially nauseating example.

Mary Goldwag, Alexandria

●

And he was Ben Stein's dad!

I kept scanning the Feb. 20 Style article “Dear Prudence greets the brand-new day,” an interesting article on the transitional life of Daniel Lavery, Slate’s current Dear Prudence advice columnist, expecting to find at least a passing reference to the transition in the life of Dear Prudence’s inventor: economist Herbert Stein.

As a former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, Stein was also well known, among many other accomplishments, as an occasional columnist in the Wall Street Journal. Despite his curmudgeonly affectations, Stein’s sense of humor was a source of delight to his trusted friends, and when Michael Kinsley (former New Republic editor and also a well-known wit) founded Slate in the mid-1990s, he was surprised and delighted when Stein (who also arranged for Slate to have a cramped office in a former storeroom at the American Enterprise Institute on 16th Street NW in the District) came up with his plan to write a Dear Prudence advice column on “Morals, Manners and Macroeconomics.” Stein was so afraid that no one would notice it that he commissioned a bunch of advice-seeking letters, but it was an instant hit and I, as Slate’s Washington editor at the time, struggled over the next month or so to be sure that all the enlistees got a reply sooner or later.

Jodie T. Allen, Washington

●

The R-word

I could not help but notice that the Feb. 21 Metro article “More racist graffiti is reported at Salisbury” deleted an expletive to avoid repeating a word written on the walls at Salisbury University recently. Had the vandals written “Redskin,” I presume The Post would have been fine printing it.

Jeff Owrutsky, Silver Spring

●

Nobody puts Carli in a corner

At a time when the U.S. Women’s National Team continues its fight for equal pay for players and coaches in women’s soccer, The Post continues to give more prominent coverage to such things as out-of-town exhibition baseball news. While the Sports section of March 6 included coverage of the 2-0 win over England by the U.S. women’s team, the story was tucked into a bottom corner, with a headline that was half the size of that used for an article about a Brazilian men’s soccer player’s passport problems. Also, and perhaps symbolically, the men’s soccer article appeared directly above the one on women’s soccer. To this reader, it sure seems like a gender issue, but any way you look at it, the current Women’s World Cup champions and Olympic gold medal favorites deserve better.

John Graham, Rockville

●

Too high

Regarding the March 2 front-page article “Virus spread for weeks in Wash. state, study says”:

I object to the “sobering implications” and other dire conclusions without better context. In fact, the higher the total number of cases, the lower the rates of virulence and death. While 90,000 cases with 3,000 deaths means a death rate above 3 percent, 10 times the number of cases — which I understand is possible — could lower the death rate closer to the 0.1 percent of seasonal flu. It would be great to read better numbers based on age as well.

I would be very grateful if Post reporters would publish good statistics when mentioning the potential for higher numbers of cases — especially in light of the administration’s clampdown on statements by government scientists.

Mary Carpenter, Washington

●

Beware the Ides and be wise to these others

The Feb. 25 Health & Science article “Is it finally time to get rid of leap days and years?” touched on the invention of Leap Day and why it is Feb. 29. The Romans invented it as part of the calendar reform under Julius Caesar, but it was not Feb. 29. The Julian calendar lasted for well over 1,000 years before it was reset and fine-tuned under Pope Gregory XIII. The Romans quite logically put the extra day in February, the shortest month, but rather than tacking it on to the end of the February, it was actually inserted several days earlier and was what we would now count as Feb. 24. The Romans reckoned days of the month not by counting up but by counting down to special days such as the Ides, Nones and Kalends. The Kalends began at the first day of the month, so the days near the end of February counted down to March 1, the beginning of March Kalends. The leap day was inserted as a second sixth day before the Kalends of March. Since the first six-day would correspond to our present Feb. 23, the second one would fall on our Feb. 24. This “second-sixth” reference survives in several Romance languages in the word for “leap year”; in French, a leap year is designated as “bissextile,” and in Italian, “bissestile.”

Jack Aubert, Falls Church

●

Closer to the Ides of November

The March 2 KidsPost article “How parties pick their nominees” was very useful and informative and could help our youths to stay abreast of what is occurring this year. However, permit me to correct one statement:

Americans do not vote for president on the first Tuesday in November, as was stated. Rather, we vote for president on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, as provided in law by the 28th Congress in 1845. The mistake is a common one, as is the belief that the day is set forth in the Constitution itself, which only authorized Congress to set a date.

George Margolies, Rockville

●

Help us identify this woman

The Post seems to find women in photographs nonexistent. It reminds me of a milestone in the movement to recognize women artists and women in art when it was noted that the great art historian H.W. Janson’s analysis of Masaccio’s “Madonna and Child” completely ignored the Madonna. So it was in one of the photographs that accompanied the Feb. 26 front-page article “Sharp words at a surging Sanders.” The Rev. Jesse Jackson and the Rev. Al Sharpton were identified, but who was the woman whose arms are on both men’s shoulders? Presumably a woman of some significance in the South Carolina Democratic Party?

Gail C. Weigl, Alexandria

●

Too low

In his Feb. 21 Friday Opinion column, “A glimpse of victory against the coronavirus,” about deaths from the coronavirus, Michael Gerson did not appear to understand his own statistics. To a retired Census Bureau statistician such as me, they are, intuitively, nonsense. He used percentages and decimals, but, to simplify, I’ll convert his statistics to cases per thousand. He, therefore, stated that “the mortality rate for the seasonal flu is generally” 1 in 1,000 and for pandemic flu 3 to 5 per 1,000. While I am not an expert on health statistics, Gerson appeared to use U.S. population rather than cases of infection (a figure difficult, if not impossible, to derive) as the denominator in his calculations. The result: The actual mortality rates, while unknown, are far higher than he reported.

This obviously is the same error he made in reporting that the apparent mortality rate from the coronavirus is “upward of 2 percent,” about the same as the flu pandemic of 1918, “which took the lives of 50 million people around the world” — including my grandfather — and “had a mortality rate of about 2 percent.” Again, Gerson, or his source, apparently used estimated world population of about 2 billion at that time as the denominator for the 1918 pandemic. Estimates of the actual mortality rate for the 1918 flu range from 10 to 20 percent.

John Wikoff, North Potomac

●

Even lower

As a math teacher, I was struck by the line “None of more than 50 voters interviewed at three Virginia Beach precincts on Tuesday said they planned to vote for Sanders, even if they liked some of his positions” in the March 4 front-page article “With focus on beating Trump, Virginia voters choose Biden.” It implied that there was essentially no support for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president, in the area.

Contrary to this erroneous implication, the statement demonstrated that the reporter in Virginia Beach was good at excluding Sanders supporters from his interviews. Sanders received 23.9 percent of the vote in Virginia Beach. The probability of randomly selecting 50 voters who did not vote for Sanders is vanishingly small: 0.00012 percent (76.1 percent to the 50th power).

Joyce Migdall, Falls Church

●

Short shrift to a long-distance winner

Rick Maese’s coverage of the U.S. Olympic Marathon Team Trials in the March 1 Sports article “Rupp returns from tough time with easy win at marathon trials” was overly focused on Galen Rupp’s win in the men’s race. Though Rupp’s victory was dramatic, the article gave short shrift to other noteworthy stories — especially from the women’s race. Why no quotations from women’s victor Aliphine Tuliamuk? Why no mention that Molly Seidel’s second-place finish was in her first marathon ever? Why no background on the unexpected men’s second-place finisher, Jacob Riley? Rupp deserves his due, but the race was not all about him.

Todd Kushner, Rockville

●

Undermining decades of regreening

Gabriel Popkin’s Feb. 16 Washington Post Magazine article “The Green Miles” gave the impression that planting trees to reclaim strip-mined land was a new idea when University of Kentucky forestry professor Donald Graves experimented with it in 1996 and a few years later when U.S. Interior Department reclamation specialist Patrick Angel tried it on a broader scale.

U.S. Forest Service scientists had been doing it since at least as far back as the 1970s when the Forest Service had a research facility at Berea, Ky., that did extensive research on planting trees, shrubs, grasses and legumes in mine spoils. The article also ignored that thousands of acres of trees were planted in reclaimed mine spoils in Ohio’s Wayne National Forest at about the same time. I was working there as a soil scientist and was involved with that reclamation.

Ohio passed strip-mine-reclamation legislation in 1972, five years before a similar federal act was passed. At the time, Ohio’s law was the strictest in the nation, and it became a model for the federal law. The article undercut many years of innovative work by U.S. Forest Service employees.

Dave Wester, Baraboo, Wis.

●

A rebel alliance

Regarding the March 1 front-page article “Miranda’s rebellion”:

On the same day the front page reported on Joe Biden turning it around in South Carolina, the coronavirus killing its first American and serious questions about the Taliban peace deal, we also had Miranda, Phillip and Liz in Georgia — hiking, talking, thinking, loving, hating, struggling . . . evolving. No answers, just a compelling story.

Marvin Solberg, Edgewater