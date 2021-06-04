The May 24 front-page article about UFOs brought back memories of one of my late uncles. He was career Air Force and shared many tales with me. One involved his time as commander of an Air Force base in the northern United States. He had scrambled fighters several times to go after things like those described in the article. The “UFOs” were picked up on radar and seen visually by pursuing fighter pilots. They would stop in midair (or so my uncle told me) and then zoom off. I wondered whether my uncle was pulling my leg, but this stuff was no joke to him. He didn’t tell people much about it for various reasons, including a security lid on such information and because it would sound crazy to most people. But I’ve heard and seen enough to wonder.