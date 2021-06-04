Cicadas are fascinating animals that have inspired everyone from Bob Dylan to the U.S. Navy, which is attempting to copy their sound production capability for underwater communications. And there’s a lot more we could learn from them, too. They tell time by tasting changes in the fluid in tree roots in the spring and can detect when the ground temperature is 64 degrees Fahrenheit.
If eating cicadas is an attempt at “sustainability,” it’s a feeble one. Like most animals, cicadas have fallen victim to deforestation and climate change, primarily the result of animal agriculture. Instead of dreaming up new ways to exploit animals, it’s much more eco-friendly for humans to get their nutrients from plants.
Letting cicadas live will benefit everyone. They aerate lawns when they burrow, prune trees when they lay their eggs and provide fantastic natural fertilizer via their discarded exoskeletons. If cicadas can wait 17 years for one month of life, surely we’re evolved enough to let them live it.
Michelle Kretzer, Norfolk
The writer is a senior writer with the PETA Foundation.
Readers would have been well served had the May 26 John Kelly’s Washington column about Charles Valentine Riley enjoying baked and fried cicadas for breakfast, “USDA scientist savored cicadas for breakfast,” included the title of the referenced biography. The rich story of Riley’s fascinating and productive life is told in “Charles Valentine Riley: Founder of Modern Entomology” by W. Conner Sorensen, Edward H. Smith and Janet R. Smith, with Donald C. Weber.
Robert Wallace, Reston
●
Now here you go again
The May 28 editorial “Tangled up in tax breaks” certainly disclosed an outrageous injustice. It revealed a travesty of shocking proportions. To put Stevie Nicks as a songwriter in the same paragraph as Bob Dylan, Neil Young and Paul Simon was an injustice for the ages.
When it said “Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac, 73 as of Wednesday — can you believe? — got $100 million” for her song catalogue, I think the writer was referring to her age as unbelievable. But what’s unbelievable is that she got two-thirds of what Young received for his song catalogue.
I do not mean to denigrate Fleetwood Mac, but the shallow, meaningless output from the one-trick pony that is Nicks does not belong in the same conversation as the other three songwriters in the editorial. And the editorial began and ended by referring to the 1960s. Nicks is a product of the 1970s. Dylan, Young and Simon are not only from a different decade than Nicks, but they also occupy a whole different universe.
David Berenbaum, Annandale
●
The right name for a sacred river
Can The Post refer to the Ganges river by its proper name, Ganga [“Mystery surrounds bodies found in the Ganges,” The World, May 23]?
The term Ganges is unheard of in India. There are 22 official languages in India, and they all refer to the river as Ganga.
Girls in India are named Ganga, after the goddess associated with the river, and not Ganges. The lore of Ganga descending from the heavens is mentioned in the ancient epics and texts. We lose all these cultural markers by referring to the river as Ganges.
There is also the point of using a consistent nomenclature. If The Post uses Mumbai (not Bombay) and Chennai (not Madras), it stands to reason that the river that flows in that land be referred to as the Ganga, not Ganges.
Mohan Pillalamarri,
Vienna
●
What's old may not be new again
Though I appreciated Rowan K. Flad’s May 23 Outlook essay on Chinese archaeology, “This is a golden age for Chinese archaeology,” I was somewhat surprised by his assertion that the discoveries at Sanxingdui are new.
While this is an active dig, and it is exciting to read of new findings, the site is hardly new. I visited there in 2007, when there was already an extensive museum given over to the stunning and unusual artifacts that had been uncovered. These relics are, as Flad pointed out, quite unlike those found at sites such as Xi’an and elsewhere, and certainly do challenge the notion of a singular thread of Chinese history. I had never heard of Sanxingdui before my visit, and, having seen it, I shall never forget it.
As Chinese President Xi Jinping and his supporters work to promulgate the myth that China’s history and civilization are homogeneous, it is all the more important to recognize sites such as Sanxingdui as testimony to the rich diversity of China’s cultural heritage.
W. Luther Jett, Washington Grove
●
What does a senator look like?
The May 27 editorial about the late former senator John W. Warner, “The embodiment of patriotic public service,” stated, “It wasn’t just that he looked the part of a senator.” I’m curious: What about the senator’s looks were consistent with the job? That he was White? That he was male? That he was tall?
Not only does this language further educate the public that the job has additional requirements beyond intelligence, honesty, open-mindedness, collaborative spirit and a commitment to hard work, but this language may also underscore why some White men might feel comfortable with campaigning on the grievance that non-White male candidates are playing the “race card” or the “gender card” or both. I’m disturbed that a Post editorial endorsed this descriptive statement about a key role in our government.
Elizabeth Mumford, Chevy Chase
●
Rest in peace, Ms. Conner
Kudos to Theresa Vargas for yet another insightful column, “In death, will a Black trans woman finally be heard?” [Metro, May 23]. In the tragic story about Nona Moselle Conner, we learned about the complex issues facing Black transgender women: violence, a lack of resources, homelessness, animosity from the public and family members, and numerous other obstacles. Thanks to Vargas for her unique ability in eliciting understanding and empathy from her readers, regardless of the subject matter. In this short column, she took us from feeling sadness and hopelessness to reflection and optimism.
Thanks again for sharing the life of Nona Moselle Conner, a life that ended way too soon. May she rest in peace.
Karen Gibbs, Lusby
●
●
Is the truth out there?
A few cautionary statements about the May 24 front-page news article “Once UFOs, now UAPs — and a hot topic in D.C.”:
Logic dictates that you can’t prove a positive statement using negative evidence. The term “UFO” is by definition negative (i.e., unidentified) and therefore not proof of anything.
Investigation of UFOs requires known provenance of the observation, including date, time, location, weather, sea state, visible astronomical objects, military in region, sensors involved, sensors available but not involved, maintenance records of sensors, active parties present, native parties present and witnesses after the fact. Project Blue Book examined 12,618 UFO cases spanning decades and discovered zero alien spacecraft.
There is no natural law that says humans must know everything about what’s going on in the night sky. During my astronomy days, I personally saw multiple UFO occurrences. They were ultimately resolved into two broad categories: natural events and deliberate human deception. (Watch the show “Impractical Jokers” to understand the human psyche.)
It is important for Post readers to understand the term “UFO” is not a synonym for alien spacecraft. It means exactly what the name says: unidentified.
Blane Morse, Herndon
The May 24 front-page article about UFOs brought back memories of one of my late uncles. He was career Air Force and shared many tales with me. One involved his time as commander of an Air Force base in the northern United States. He had scrambled fighters several times to go after things like those described in the article. The “UFOs” were picked up on radar and seen visually by pursuing fighter pilots. They would stop in midair (or so my uncle told me) and then zoom off. I wondered whether my uncle was pulling my leg, but this stuff was no joke to him. He didn’t tell people much about it for various reasons, including a security lid on such information and because it would sound crazy to most people. But I’ve heard and seen enough to wonder.
It is my understanding that the term “UFO” came into being early in the Cold War. We were concerned about Soviet bombers coming in over the Arctic and established the Distant Early Warning Network (“DEW line”) to detect such possible attacks. Any aircraft in that part of the world that did not identify itself was considered an “Unidentified Flying Object-UFO.”
Around that time, however, other aerial anomalies were picked up on radar and visually, and they rapidly took over the term “UFO,” which assumed a life of its own. It was certainly fodder for Hollywood. I can’t believe that the Pentagon is going to release findings on UFOs. How many, and how well-documented, will the findings be? I certainly look forward to any reports.
Peter I. Hartsock, Laytonsville
●
●
Thanks for these memories
Bravo to Stacey Waring for her beautiful and inspiring story, “40 years ago, I hiked across U.S. with a group of strangers” [Metro, May 26]. She told us about an amazing adventure that began with her reading a brief news item in another publication (Newsweek) that inspired her to join the HikaNation expedition to see America “slowly.”
Her observations about the people, places and experiences during this remarkable journey gave marvelous insights about what it was like along the way.
I worked as a reporter in Delaware in the early 1970s and could almost feel my toes digging into the sand at Cape Henlopen as she described the celebration that concluded their journey. And the additional photos with the online version were the icing on a delicious cake.
Randolph Arndt, Clarksville
●
More lesser prairie chicken is great news
I enjoyed the extensive article on President Biden’s proposals to help the endangered lesser prairie chicken [“Biden proposes protections for threatened bird species,” news, May 27].
Continuing along through The Post’s pages that day, I came to the continuation of the front-page obituary for former senator John W. Warner, “5-term senator from Va. often went his own way,” which included a photo of Warner with President Richard M. Nixon, taken almost 50 years ago. I knew the photographer was concentrating on the “shot” and did not notice that a bird appeared to be perched on Nixon’s head. The recognition alarm went off in my head. It was a prairie chicken! What were the odds of that? A prairie chicken makes it into the A section not once, but twice, and in a completely unrelated way. Made my day.
John Olow, Woodbine
●
●
Plainly exquisite
Regarding the May 22 Sports article “Mickelson turns back the clock at the PGA”:
Many disagree with me, but, still, I declare that watching golf is far from boring or drab, and the sport is not slower than a snail. The article’s writer, Chuck Culpepper, wrote beautifully and captured golf’s idiosyncratic rhythm, one even its songbirds sing. I read Culpepper’s prose, and I’m transported to the course and its players once again. I cannot just r-e-a-d his pieces; I slowly inhale the beauty of his selections and the tapestry of his finished work.
Thanks to Culpepper, and thanks to The Post for being just as satisfied as your readers are by his elegant prose and for always reestablishing the essence of “sport.” Mr. Culpepper, your writing is just plain exquisite.
Barbara Mita, Orlando
●
●Speaking of exquisite writing
Say it ain’t so. Could it possibly be that Thomas Boswell has never received the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Career Excellence Award for “meritorious contributions to baseball writing”? Perhaps that may be corrected now that Boswell has (more or less) retired. If so, better late than never.
John W. Outland, Henrico, Va.
●
Something else needs pruning
Not only has the artwork of the “Mark Trail” comic strip gone down the tubes, but so has the content. Butterfly bushes are invasive, but they are also pretty and are fodder for not only butterflies but also hummingbirds and hummingbird moths, as well as the occasional bee. Simply deadhead the flowers when they are spent to keep the bushes from seeding themselves. And keep them pruned down so you can reach the flowers to cut them off.
And get rid of that strip.
Emily Johnston, Sykesville, Md.
●
A widow's loss
The caption for a photograph with the May 26 front-page article “In a mixed Israeli town, ties that may never be repaired,” said, in part, “Marwa Hassouna, the wife of Musa Hassouna, comforts her 7-year-old daughter Monday as they visit Musa’s grave.” There’s a word for the wife of a dead husband: “widow.”
Ted Hochstadt, Falls Church
●
Expecting better
Gene Weingarten’s May 23 Washington Post Magazine column, “The new book of revelations,” was mean-spirited. Weingarten obviously doesn’t like gender-reveal parties, and he is not alone. They certainly are not everyone’s cup of tea. But the very nasty tone and open mockery of expectant moms and dads who want to use them as an opportunity to celebrate the upcoming birth of their baby was uncalled for.
Florence Starzynski, Arlington
●
Read more: