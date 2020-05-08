AD

Let’s parse this. If any of the pigs in this backlog are sick enough to warrant euthanasia, they shouldn’t be in the food system to begin with. As to the rest, killing them is not merciful. It’s simply a stone-cold business decision. Too much used paper piling up? Shred it. Too many winter sweaters left on the rack in March? Slash the prices. Too many nonhuman animals left around needing food and care? Slaughter ’em.

There are animal sanctuaries around the country. Did any of these farms reach out to them to take in the pigs? That’s a story I’d love to read. In fact, I’m happy to help. If any farmers need help finding homes for an overabundance of stock, let’s work together to give these animals a better life.

Tracy Krulik , Leesburg

●

Those pesky aliens

Regarding Molly Roberts’s April 30 op-ed, “These UFO videos come at the perfect time”:

The Navy UFO video clips that were recently released officially have made appearances in the news and on the Web for a number of years. What you are seeing is simply a housefly crawling across a lens in the optical path of the system’s telescope.

Like all living things, the insect gives off heat, which is detected by the thermal sensor. The fly is permanently fuzzy because it is inside the focal distance of the camera. Still, you can make out the head-thorax-abdomen of a typical fly. You can see the blur of wings beating in parts of the clip. As the insect moves around on the glass, it seems to make impossible directional changes for a flying vehicle. The bug is simply turning around looking for a way out. No matter what maneuver the pilot makes, the bug is always in view. The software interprets the movement of the fly across the field of view, along with input from the aircraft’s movement, to create an estimated target track. The confused software operates on the assumption that the target is outside of the aircraft and derives a path that can be accomplished only by an “alien” technology. Sorry, folks. It is just a bug.

Mike Walter, Vienna

The writer is a physicist, defense analyst and imaging system scientist.

●

A life-and-death omission

So The Post wrote an entire article on novel coronavirus deaths in nursing homes, in which New York has by far the most, and didn’t report that New York required nursing homes to take in covid-19 patients [“1 in 6 nursing homes across nation report an outbreak,” front page, April 30].

From the March 25 directive of the New York Department of Health: “No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the NH solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19. NHs are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission.”

Thomas Hafer, Arlington

●

Out to sea

I love reading Dana Milbank, and, as a retired U.S. Navy surface warfare officer, I fully appreciated the nautical theme to his April 16 Sunday Opinion column, “Captain Trump hits the rocks.” My quibble isn’t so much about Milbank’s metaphor as it is about a quote from Dave Eggers’s novel “The Captain and the Glory”: “He nudged the wheel a bit left, and the entire ship listed leftward.”

Three things: (1) “Port” is left, and “starboard” is right. (2) A “list” to port, for example, could be created when the ship’s cargo is overloaded on the left side or when its port compartments are flooded. (3) A turn to port results in a ship heeling to starboard, causing unsecured objects to tumble rightward. It is true, however, that some small motorboats will heel into a turn and airplanes will roll into a turn.

I might describe President Trump and his administration as adrift, aground, fouled, foundering, rudderless. Were I charitable, I might say I don’t like the cut of his jib.

Greg Brandon, McLean

●

The artistry of imagery

It was wonderful to see some of Post staff photographer John McDonnell’s sports work in the April 26 Sports article “Five decades of sports, as seen through a camera lens.” Though they were all superb examples of a body of work that spans five decades, readers should also know that they are not seeing the “entire” picture.

As a former colleague, I know McDonnell is an exemplary photographer in all subjects and all photographic formats. A quiet introvert, he does a lot behind the camera that most people will never see. The beauty of McDonnell’s talent is that it started at such an early age. Like a baseball phenom, he went straight to “the show” early, with little time in the minors. Lucky for us — the more time to enjoy his observations and fantastic imagery.

Gary A. Cameron, Silver Spring

The lead photograph by Amanda Andrade-Rhoades that accompanied the April 28 Style article “The silence is disquieting” was truly outstanding art. It was reminiscent of an Edward Hopper painting and beautifully conveyed the loneliness and isolation we all are feeling during this strange time. Bravo!

Elaine Nunnally, Leesburg

●

1,000 pieces of lemonade

As a small-business owner unlikely to get relief from the Paycheck Protection Program, I was chuffed — and very relieved — to read Gene Weingarten’s April 26 Washington Post Magazine column, “Attention, shut-ins: The jig is up.” I don’t need to feel the bite of reduced payroll or bad about being mindlessly unresourceful during the shutdown, after all!

As a jigsaw fan (especially during winter), I can now expand my horizons to beat down all my fears — swallowing up my savings, boredom, dying alone, running out of food or rum, getting brain fog (not necessarily in this order) — while staying distracted by a more intellectual and honorable pursuit. Having a clear goal and image of success, I feel I have license to not only keep sorting multiple-thousand puzzle pieces on my dining room table. I can create a whole wall in my home of jigsaw-box pictures. Who could have known the novel coronavirus would evoke such creativity and bring such gifts!

Weingarten has done it again: made lemonade out of a lemon and made us all laugh.

Caroline G. Nicholl, Alexandria

●

Number, please

The Post frequently has articles announcing and summarizing a recent court decision but rarely gives the name and number of the decision. Many readers are lawyers or otherwise familiar with the legal world. When we read one of these articles, we often would like to read the court’s actual decision. If it’s a U.S. Court of Appeals decision, it is freely available from the court’s Web page. Please give the case name and number so the decision is easier to find.

Paul Ramshaw, Washington

●

Gig giggles

Nowhere in the April 26 Outlook essay “Five Myths: The gig economy” was “gig” defined. I do not recall hearing or seeing the word in recent press reports. I had to giggle.

Jan Polissar, Bethesda

●

Shock and anger over a caption

What shock, sadness and anger I felt when I viewed a photograph accompanying the April 26 The World article “How we will remember it” that showed what I assumed was a Kenyan mural of what looked like a Masai warrior and Masai cattle herders with the caption “In Kenya’s capital a neighborhood monkey hangs out on the patio.” There was no photo of a monkey. The caption could possibly have been construed as racist and should not have been used. This should have been caught by a copy editor and the caption never published.

Peter Myo Khin, Silver Spring

●

Too private for public consumption

The April 23 front-page article “A death at home, then guilt” reported on a woman in Italy who made the difficult decision for her father to die in his home instead of in a hospital. Although the article was compelling and heartwarming, I can’t help but wonder if the father would have wanted a photograph of his aged body, half-naked in an adult diaper, shared so publicly. Would you?

As a woman who recently witnessed her own father’s passing after a long illness, I found the photos insensitive and inappropriately sensational. The article said the daughter “saw a mix of shame and gratitude” as she spoon-fed her father when he struggled to eat. Imagine how he would feel about that photo.

Surely, there was a better way to capture the essence of the story without compromising this gentleman’s dignity.

Terri Stevens, Burke

●

This boss was worth remembering

I immensely enjoyed the April 26 Arts & Style article “A classic romantic comedy turns 25,” a look back at the making of the movie “While You Were Sleeping,” which has become a Christmas movie my family and I adore. In reading through the comments by the producers, director and actors, I noticed there was not one comment about the key role and lines Lucy’s boss, played by Jason Bernard, had in the movie. While Jack Warden’s character had to discover her secret, Bernard’s character was the only one she reached out to about her dilemma, and their back-and-forths in several scenes remain comic gems.

Bernard died just a year after the movie came out, so I understand why he could not be interviewed, but I was hoping there at least would be a mention of his role in this great flick.

Michael Baer, Alexandria

●

Just how hungry are you?

Most of the suggestions in the April 29 Food section’s Unearthed column, “Don’t ask an expert for garden advice,” about what food people should grow, seemed impractical.

Strawberries should not be harvested in their first year; the flowers should be picked off so the plant can grow and send out runners. Garlic is planted in the fall to harvest the following spring, unless you’re growing green garlic. Asparagus is really not ready for harvest for two or three years. It’s similar with rhubarb: You simply won’t have enough to harvest for a couple of years. The roots need time to grow. And our climate is rather hot for both rhubarb and asparagus. Fruit trees, especially in our climate, require a lot of care and are subject to many pests and diseases. They won’t bear a significant amount for several years, unless you luckily plant an Asian persimmon. The same is true for nut trees; they take seven to 10 years to produce. They are great for feeding squirrels, though.

If you start early enough, say, March, I would recommend planting greens, peas, radishes, turnips and beets. In May, plant annuals such as tomatoes (recommended in the article), sweet potatoes, peppers, cucumbers and squash. If you want to wait years for a harvest, plant most of the other things recommended in the article.

J.M. Thomas, Mechanicsville

●

One woman's lasting gift to the world

Regarding the April 26 front-page article “In covid ward, Arabs, Jews build bridges in shared fight”:

It was comforting and even inspiring to know that in the Hadassah hospitals in Israel, Jewish and Arab Israeli doctors and nurses work together caring for Jewish and Arab patients, despite the often threatening relationships between their political leaders. What is less known is that this situation is an important result of work in the early 1930s by Henrietta Szold, born and raised in Baltimore, the daughter of a rabbi.

Szold, an eminent Jewish scholar, writer and editor in the United States, visited Palestine in the early 1900s and was moved by the general poverty and lack of health care in the country. She returned to the United States and, in 1912, founded Hadassah, the great Jewish American women’s organization, and led it to establishing health care in Palestine. Her principles of concern for all, particularly in health care, led to the same principles followed by the other hospitals established later in Israel.

She returned and remained in Palestine, active in social services for all. She died in 1945, before the founding of Israel.

Irving Slott, Silver Spring

●

In-laws meddle, Putin sabotages

Regarding the April 23 editorial “Russian meddling was no hoax”:

To call Russian interference in our election “meddling” is to soft-pedal it dangerously. An in-law or neighbor might meddle in a marriage. “Meddling” is a very mild term, something like “tinkering.”

What the Russians did/are doing is more properly called “hindering,” “impeding,” “interfering,” “undermining” or “subverting” — seeking to destroy our democracy. “Thwarting,” “impairing” and “damaging” are also appropriate words. But perhaps the best word is “sabotaging” our elections and our democracy.

Please drop the terms “meddle” and “meddling.”

John Edward Hasse, Alexandria

●

Feeling prickly

The April 22 and April 23 “Prickly City” comic strips went beyond the comic’s usual witless libertarian twaddle to suggest that the novel coronavirus health measures are challenging our civil liberties, even suggesting that they give us only a “sense of safety.” Really? This was totally irresponsible and needs to be called out. Worried about civil liberties? How about forcing people to vote in person in a pandemic? Maybe “Prickly City” artist Scott Stantis could address that.

Charles Patch, Baltimore