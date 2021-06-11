I was on the Hill one morning in October 2001 for a Brookings Institution course on Congress when anthrax was discovered in congressional offices. Still reeling from the shock of 9/11, all regular business — including our class — ceased, and Congress quickly transitioned to emergency mode. Undeterred, a couple of us decided to stay nearby to observe events. We soon learned the House had closed and was no longer in session. But the Senate remained in session, so we walked up to the gallery and waited to see how it planned to proceed. We watched the senators somberly enter the chamber and sit at their desks. The frail Sen. Strom Thurmond (R-S.C.) was escorted — nearly carried — by aides. The final senators to arrive were Warner and then-Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.). They entered the chamber together and from the Senate floor addressed the chamber, assuring everyone that it was their duty to keep the Senate in session as a unified institution dedicated to the rule of law serving the American people. They declared that the Senate would face the crisis together — undeterred by acts of terrorism.