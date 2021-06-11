My answer is simple: We don’t call everyone who boards an airplane a pilot, so why call everyone who flies on a spacecraft an astronaut? As a journalist who covered space for nearly 40 years, I never thought that made sense. Nor did it make sense that each nation capable of sending humans into space had a different term — astronaut (U.S.), cosmonaut (Russia), and by some accounts, taikonaut (China).
Historically, NASA has had three classes of humans in space: career astronauts (consisting of pilots and scientist/engineers, called mission specialists), payload specialists trained for on-orbit work on specific experiments or cargo, and spaceflight participants. Teacher Christa McAuliffe, who was killed in the 1986 Challenger accident, would have been the first in that last group. I was a finalist to be the first journalist in that category, and a labor union member was to be the next. NASA shelved the whole project after the Challenger accident. The “participant” label would have been okay by me. But one bit of NASA nomenclature was not. The space agency calls the pilot the “commander” and the co-pilot the “pilot.” Fine, if they want to call the pilot “commander,” but the publications I worked for (the Houston Post and Aviation Week) balked at calling the co-pilot (the equivalent of an airliner’s “first officer”) the “pilot.” That was downright misleading.
Jim Asker, Vienna
As a bonus, this would do wonders for C-SPAN's ratings
The May 30 front-page article “Their agenda at stake, Democrats size up filibuster” reported that, “On Friday, for the first time this congressional session, Republicans used the filibuster on a piece of legislation.” But no Republican “talked a bill to death.” No Republican stood in the well of the Senate and, in view of the guards who protected them, explained for hours why a Jan. 6 commission was unneeded. No one played Mr. Smith voicing a principled stand. No senator mimicked Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Tex.) 21-hour stunt, including a recitation from Dr. Seuss, holding up consideration of Obamacare. Neither party was associated with words put into the record and expending time while the world watched.
Republicans only threatened to use the filibuster, and they achieved their goal while suffering none of the consequences. Like boys crying wolf, Republicans repeatedly have issued this empty threat and gotten away without having to pay the price of their theatrics. Democrats have quavered in fear of the consequences of eliminating filibusters that never actually occur in favor of some “long game” for far too long. Bring back actual filibusters, when senators must put themselves and their party in the spotlight for hours, and let’s see how long the country will stand for politicians’ obstruction while calling for “unity.”
Jonathan Doughty, Vienna
This joke needs a makeover
Did the June 3 “Reply All Lite” comic really imply that women aren’t good at math?
It may not say so directly, but would there be a man saying the same thing? Why doesn’t the woman want a makeover on English or social studies instead? Yes, I know a woman creates that strip. Doesn’t matter.
“Reply All Lite” owes readers young and old better. We should be well past the equivalent of Barbie’s “Math is hard” days.
Caryn Ginsberg, Arlington
We left out some context
The June 4 front-page article “Biden hints at a tax concession” stated that President Biden had proposed moving the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent, and then made a concession by offering instead a minimum 15 percent rate. This was the president’s second tax-rate concession. The first was proposing raising the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 25 percent. Without recognizing that this was the president’s second concession offer, the whole tenor of the article changes.
Joe Venturato, Danbury, Conn.
We left out some scare quotes
Surely the headline for Dan Balz’s May 30 The Sunday Take column, “GOP push for election integrity may do the opposite,” should have read, “GOP push for ‘election integrity’ may do the opposite.” The headline implied that the GOP effort is sincere, whereas it is quite the opposite.
As Balz correctly wrote, “Donald Trump’s ‘big lie’ has spawned a movement that under the guise of assuring election integrity threatens to do the opposite.” The headline was inexcusably misleading.
Mary von Euler, Chevy Chase
Sports photographers leave everything on the pitch
I’m not much of a sports fan, but the photographs taken by Sean D. Elliot, Nuccio DiNuzzo, Jonathan Newton, Ian Walton and Filippo Monteforte in the May 29 Sports section were worth seeing. I was amazed at the positions the athletes found themselves in as they threw everything they had into a play.
With all the bad and sad news in the paper, it’s time to recognize a superb job done by sports photographers every day.
Mary Eileen Callan, Silver Spring
Time to showcase art's neglected women
The May 26 obituary for Mary Beth Edelson, “Feminist art movement’s leader had a theme: Empowerment,” rightly acknowledged her days in Washington and impact on feminist art. The Post pictured her 1972 “Last Supper” collage, in which Edelson replaced Leonardo da Vinci’s apostles with living female artists. She gave Washington painter Alma Thomas a seat at the table, but 69 more faces surround the scene, among them six D.C. artists: Enid Sanford, Lawra Gregory, Cynthia Bickley, Rosemary Wright, Jennie Lea Knight and Joan Danziger.
Edelson showed at Henri Gallery, then a major stop on the P Street gallery strip. In the collage “22 Others,” she placed herself and her gallerist Henri Ehrsam with D.C. friends such as Post critic Paul Richard, Washington Star (and later Post) critic Benjamin Forgey, curator Walter Hopps and artists Gene Davis, Ed McGowin and Paul Reed.
Of 82 “Last Supper” women, only sculptor Danziger remains active in the D.C. area, her work shown at the Katzen Arts Center (2012) and visible now in the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Luce Center. Some of these artists became “names” early on, while others had to wait or missed out on recognition altogether. With dealers and historians now focused on art’s neglected women, the time seems right for an exhibition that invites them all to the table.
Jean Lawlor Cohen, Chevy Chase
The writer is an independent curator and co-author of “Washington Art Matters: Art Life in the Capital
1940-1990.”
Come to think of it, why not peg the dollar to the tulip?
In his May 29 letter, “What’s old is new again,” Ric Blacksten proposed an equivalency between bitcoin and tulips. That was unfair.
If the modern bitcoin market crashes completely, investors will be left with nothing. When the Dutch tulip-bulb market of the 17th century crashed, speculators were left with a lot of distinctive and beautiful flowers.
Tom Ede, Washington
Roses smell great, but our puns really stink
A caption to a photograph of a rose harvest in Turkey that accompanied the June 2 Economy & Business Digest included a pun on “rose.” I am not going to soft-petal my point here. For far too long, captions and articles in The Post routinely have included corny puns, and I am hoping that this letter will stem the practice once and for all. Though I always am glad to stay abreast of Turkey and get a leg up on problems that are thorns in its side, I also believe that forgoing cheap puns that only soil your reputation in favor of more literary practices will truly blossom in time.
Peter Ward Comfort,
Arlington
Missing in action: Women's sports
During March Madness and Women’s History Month this March, I was reassured to see Sports columnist Sally Jenkins criticize the NCAA after the organization shortchanged collegiate women basketball players by providing them with substandard exercise equipment during the NCAA women’s tournament in San Antonio [“The NCAA’s message: Women are worth less,” March 20].
Jenkins laid into the NCAA for just not getting it: “The ludicrously inferior weight room these women were provided . . . a single rack of weights and a couple of yoga mats? That’s nothing new, and it’s no surprise. Nothing changes with these people. Ever.”
But then I noticed something curious. Instead of expanded coverage of women’s sports in The Post’s printed Sports section, women’s athletics seemed to disappear. By May, I decided to test this observation and found that, indeed, women were absent from the paper’s Sports section for 13 days over the month.
No photographs of female athletes were included on: May 1, May 2, May 3, May 4, May 7, May 8, May 9, May 10, May 12, May 18, May 20, May 25 or May 27. Nothing but men.
Can The Post’s skewed sports coverage ever change? We’ll see.
Christopher Jones, Falls Church
Missing in action: A key disclosure
The June 1 front-page article “Alzheimer’s drug sparks fight over FDA approval” quoted Alzheimer’s researcher Stephen Salloway as favoring Food and Drug Administration approval of the Biogen/Esai drug aducanambab. Yet the article did not mention the possible financial conflict he listed in an Alzheimer’s drug study published in May in the New England Journal of Medicine: “receiving grant support and consultation fees from Biogen, Esai.”
Such disclosures are required by all medical journals, for obvious reasons.
Leslie Norins, Naples, Fla.
The writer is founder and chief executive of
Alzheimer’s Germ Quest, a nonprofit that encourages research to determine whether Alzheimer’s disease is caused by an infectious agent.
Hey, do any senators read this page?
Paul Kane’s May 30 @PKCapitol column about the late former senator John W. Warner (R-Va.), “John Warner’s death is a reminder of how power has shifted to Senate leaders,” reminded me of another significant challenge Warner faced in Congress.
I was on the Hill one morning in October 2001 for a Brookings Institution course on Congress when anthrax was discovered in congressional offices. Still reeling from the shock of 9/11, all regular business — including our class — ceased, and Congress quickly transitioned to emergency mode. Undeterred, a couple of us decided to stay nearby to observe events. We soon learned the House had closed and was no longer in session. But the Senate remained in session, so we walked up to the gallery and waited to see how it planned to proceed. We watched the senators somberly enter the chamber and sit at their desks. The frail Sen. Strom Thurmond (R-S.C.) was escorted — nearly carried — by aides. The final senators to arrive were Warner and then-Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.). They entered the chamber together and from the Senate floor addressed the chamber, assuring everyone that it was their duty to keep the Senate in session as a unified institution dedicated to the rule of law serving the American people. They declared that the Senate would face the crisis together — undeterred by acts of terrorism.
It was a historic moment in democracy and a lesson in probity in the face of adversity. That day, Warner and Daschle demonstrated how senators can put aside politics and show real leadership. The current Senate would do well to heed their example.
Arthur J. Horowitz, Washington
Everyone loves a hometown hero
Sydney Page’s May 25 Metro article “How a car dealer saved a small town’s prom” captured a great small-town story and made it come alive. It was truly Frank Capra stuff, and that never gets too old. It had a bad guy — the coronavirus — and a bunch of good guys.
The perfect formula, told well.
Ken C. Mahieu, McLean
Why animal research matters
I applaud Melanie D.G. Kaplan for her decision to adopt Hammy, a dog previously involved in necessary and beneficial health research, as she described in her June 1 Health & Science essay, “How a beagle used in a test lab opened my heart.” It sounds as though the 11-year-old beagle lives in a loving and caring home.
However, at the same time, some of the behaviors that Kaplan mentioned are not normal for former research animals. Most dogs previously involved in health studies adjust nicely to their “forever homes.” But, as is the case with any animal introduced to an entirely new environment during their lifetimes, the process takes time, and significant challenges can arise. As an owner of a research hero named Lucy, I know firsthand how quickly a dog from a well-managed research facility adapts to a home environment. Homes for Animal Heroes uses trained volunteer fosters to help transition the animals from the research setting to an adoptive home.
A few other things readers should know: First, health research in dogs is rare. Some 95 percent of animal studies involve rodents. That doesn’t mean canine research is unnecessary. It’s often critical. It helps us fight cancer and heart disease. Research in dogs benefits other dogs as well. Creating new veterinary treatments would be impossible without it.
Animal research is not a black-and-white issue. And though many of us love our pets just as much as the writer loves Hammy, we also need to recognize the tremendous good that comes from their involvement in health research.
Donna Goldsteen, Damascus
