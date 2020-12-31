It is well past time for The Post and other media upon which we rely to stop labeling the irresponsibility of this Congress as “partisan gridlock.” Not only has this false label caused the majority of Americans to lose faith and confidence in that body as a whole, but it also could not be more inaccurate.

“Gridlock” suggests multiple individuals or their competing ideas hopelessly frozen in place, unable to advance as they clash with each other. But that concept, that word falsely describe what — who — is derailing progress on the serious and life-threatening problems we face.

There was one thing — one person — keeping Congress from doing its job. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) would not let the Senate vote on any of the many solutions that have been proposed to aid those desperate for help.

Continually describing the failure to act as “gridlock” harms those working so hard to serve the people and fails to hold McConnell responsible for refusing to call the vote.

Nancy Luque, Washington

●

Too soft a word for genocide

A caption with the Dec. 24 Metro article “Voices of the Holocaust, distant but firm” promoted a harmful misconception. Writing that Mano Orel’s mother and younger brother “perished at Auschwitz” obscured the criminality and culpability of the Nazi perpetrators. People perish in pandemics and natural disasters. But when crimes such as genocide are committed, the victims are murdered. It is no more appropriate to say that any Nazi concentration camp victim “perished” than to say that George Floyd “perished” in Minneapolis.

Andrew Rudin, Reston

●

'Misconduct' didn't cover it

Regarding the Dec. 23 front-page article “Washington Football Team settled claim against Snyder”:

Please stop calling it “sexual misconduct.” If it happened in the workplace, it was the illegal act of sexual harassment or, if it was a nonconsensual touching, the crime of sexual assault. These are illegal acts and crimes. “Sexual misconduct” minimizes the act and seems to suggest the harm is moral, rather than a devastating barrier to women’s participation in the workforce. Please call it what it is.

Linda Falcão, North Wales, Pa.

●

Offensive language

A Dec. 15 Digest headline on the Politics & the Nation page read “Man in SUV hits Jew at menorah lighting.” This struck me as offensive, and it bordered on anti-Semitic. Are Jewish people like dogs, a light pole or a guardrail? I think the headline dehumanized the victim of the anti-Semitic incident.

Peter Kinberg, Arlington

●

He's D.C.'s newest quarterback

If the primary purpose of a caption (or “cutline,” in newspaper parlance) is to explain what is not obvious in the photograph, why not identify the player in the 4 jersey in the Dec. 24 photo that illustrated the Sports article “Haskins fined, out as captain”? The caption identified only the other person in the photo, now-former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

J. Ford Huffman, Washington

●

Well said

Washington has a history of having talented sportswriters, ones who not only know sports but also are true journalists displaying on-target insights and a mastery for producing well-written articles. Regardless of whether you share her good-riddance sentiments for certain team mascots and names, Sally Jenkins’s Dec. 15 Sports column, “Good riddance to all mascots that turn real people into props,” was a treat to read and admire.

I, and I hope other readers, savored her juicy wording: “The Cleveland baseball team’s decision to drop the name Indians after 105 years of use is a welcome admission that we have to quit this souveniring of people. . . . It diminishes their chronicle into something trite, plasticky stadium sloganeering.”

David Cashdan, Washington

●

An athlete — and an 'elegy' — worth celebrating

Bothering to read the Sports section in today’s hyper-informed media environment rarely has a purpose, as scores, highlights and analyses come to our screens mere nanoseconds after the fact. That, however, is never the case regarding the thoughtful posits of Thomas Boswell, and never was that more so than his Dec. 23 “elegy” for the retiring Howie Kendrick, “Kendrick was Nats’ unlikely playoff hero and a lot more.”

Boswell’s reflections and emphasis on what made the outfielder such a unique leader and role model — deflecting credit and minimizing his own glory while acknowledging his (few) mistakes openly — highlighted worthy and rare traits, particularly in this town.

Every Nats fan will relish the Game 7 clang of Kendrick’s homer off the foul pole and treasure the memories of him and Adam Eaton “shifting into high gear” antics on the dugout bench in celebration of their triumphs. It takes a writer of Boswell’s talents to remind readers that sports — while entertainment — have many lessons to teach.

Paul Foldi, Bethesda

●

Let's cure polarization, too

I am grateful for the Dec. 28 front-page article on my work, “Medicine’s star skeptic faces harsh spotlight.” I love to be reminded that I know next to nothing and that I make many errors, including on coronavirus issues, as I elaborate also in a published fool’s confession. In multiple public interviews in March (including the YouTube-censored one), I supported lockdowns. Back then, with limited data, anything was possible, as I stated in my essay for the medical news site Stat: From 10,000 deaths in the United States for that season up to 40 million deaths worldwide. While the precautionary principle justified these lockdowns, I think that currently known risk-benefits make prolonged blind lockdowns untenable.

I have repeatedly emphasized that both the pandemic and (worse) a wrong response can be devastating. I never endorsed “sitting by” or inaction. I have urged aggressive, precise, data-driven action. Moreover, my team’s demonized research proved that infections are massively widespread and thus rigorous testing, distancing and masks might help during active epidemic waves. I worry that the treatment of my Fox News appearance in April fosters polarization. Should we anathematize communication with half the population? Can we expect half the population to trust science if scientists disdain talking to them or their media?

We are facing a major crisis. The coronavirus is not a beauty contest of political correctness or scientific partisanship. I would be happy if proving me 100 percent wrong could save one human life. As a scientist, I do my best to prove me wrong every day. To save lives, we need nuance, thoughtfulness, unity, open-mindedness and tolerance.

John P.A. Ioannidis, Stanford, Calif.

●

Pax

Many thanks to Michael Gerson for his lovely Dec. 25 Friday Opinion essay, “The defiant hope of Christmas.” I’d like to note one common error. The Latin reads “et in terra pax hominibus bonae voluntatis,” which translates not as “Peace on Earth. Good will toward men,” but as, “On Earth, peace to men of good will.” The difference is significant.

Richard Gordon, Bethany, Conn.

●

Commendable tech translation

The Dec. 16 front-page article “Russian hack exploited the blind spot in U.S. systems” was well-written. As a former computer professional, I appreciate how difficult it is to explain technology in broad terms. Thank you.

And I’m not sure whether it was intentional, but the use of “novel malware” was perfect nomenclature in 2020, a year plagued by novel threats.

Now let’s get on with addressing them.

Susan Barron, Arlington

●

Going off 'Trail'

The new attempt to make something out of the once-thoughtful “Mark Trail” comic strip, with its wonderful outdoor nature themes and stories, is a complete flop. Its only redeeming feature is that the words are so tiny I can’t read them. A woodsman has become a caricature. Time to bid goodbye to Mark Trail in his recent sad reincarnation and wish him “Happy . . .” you-know-what.

Dan McKinnon, Annandale

I’m a lifelong comic pages reader, and I find the “new” “Mark Trail” disconcerting, a radical departure from the past. True, the former “Mark Trail” was stodgy, although, toward the end, it at least sometimes got weird, such as that endless adventure in a cave. Don’t get me wrong. I thoroughly agree it’s good to dig beneath the “everything’s fine” hypocrisy of mid-20th-century families and acknowledge the pain and dirt that exist in all lives. But the new “Mark Trail” is so radically different that it’s no longer in any way “Mark Trail.” Maybe it’s really time to let “Mark Trail” RIP. Is there a way to get Jules Rivera to give the strip a new name? Like, maybe, “Cherry Bombs”?

Richard E. Hoagland, Washington

●

More to the Dr. Sims story

The Dec. 22 Retropolis article “African roots of inoculation in America go back 300 years” was enlightening, helping readers to appreciate the contribution of African Americans toward eradicating the scourge of smallpox. Unfortunately, the article also helped perpetuate a recent revision of history that’s not based on fact by conflating the terrible actions of the medical profession in allowing African American men infected with syphilis to go untreated (the Tuskegee study) with the efforts of J. Marion Sims to treat enslaved young women for fistulas (tears that result in urinary and/or fecal incontinence), one of the many horrible and life-changing side effects some women experienced then, and still do today, after giving birth.

The current view that Sims refused to provide anesthesia to these women is not accurate. The discovery and use of an effective anesthesia had not yet happened when he began trying to find a cure for these catastrophic complications from childbirth, and it also wasn’t in common use for several years after its discovery.

It has also been claimed that the women, as enslaved individuals, could not have given consent to what we call “clinical trials” today. This is true as a matter of law (the “owners” of these women had to give him permission to operate), but Sims wrote that the women themselves gave consent and were willing participants. If they had not been cooperative, the operations would not have been possible, as Sims operated on other women who could not endure the pain and so the operations were terminated. Consequently, it’s reasonable to believe these African American women thought short-term surgical pain was preferable to a lifetime of suffering.

Sims was a complicated man of his age (as we all are), but it is unfortunate and unfair, as we go through a necessary review of our country’s history, that some have chosen to characterize these enslaved African American women as unwilling victims of intentional torture. Doing so means these women are denied the recognition they deserve for their courage, strength, perseverance and heroism in participating to find a cure for themselves and thereby eliminating suffering for countless other women thereafter.

Renee Tietjen, Vienna

●

Give the Ravens their due

I was dismayed to see that the Baltimore Ravens didn’t make the front page of the Dec. 15 Sports section — sorry, Terps — the morning after their thrilling victory over the Cleveland Browns [“Jackson reenters to rescue Baltimore”]. The nail-biter was immediately declared by many commentators to be the best game in the National Football League thus far this season. (No “perhaps” about it!)

The article could certainly have expanded on Lamar Jackson’s dramatic, miraculous “fourth-and-five touchdown pass” on his first play after his return to the game in the fourth quarter.

Our brothers in Baltimore deserved more than five paragraphs on Page D5.

Virginia White, Washington

●

Comic misfire

It was ironic that Darrin Bell, a Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist, used the Dec. 14 “Candorville” strip to complain about President-elect Joe Biden’s choice of a Black retired four-star general to be defense secretary. In doing so, Bell managed to be unfair to Biden twice and to President Trump once — a trifecta of sorts.

Trump’s selection of Jim Mattis as defense secretary required a congressional waiver because of Mattis’s relatively recent active service. Trump hardly “ignored” the law here; he got the waiver. Biden proposes to seek the same sort of waiver for his choice, retired general Lloyd J. Austin III. Biden hardly proposes to “overlook” the law. It’s also unfair to suggest that Biden, who has yet to take office, will show no greater respect for the law than Trump has in the past four years.

If you’re going to do a strip that routinely delves into politics, as Bell’s does, it’s best to get your facts straight.

Robert J. McManus, Bethesda

●

No reindeer needed: This Santa has paddle power

The wonderful photograph on the front of the Dec. 21 Metro section showed five paddlers on four craft near the Key Bridge, but it described them as “Rowing into the holidays.” Perhaps it should have been “paddling” because they were all holding paddles and facing forward.

If, instead, the caption writer intended a very subtle jab at the waning year of 2020, using “rowing” in lieu of “arguing,” it likely missed most readers.

Randall Lutter, Bethesda