Rosenberg’s calling the collar that Ginsburg wore when she read her dissents a “uniform of defeat” showed an astounding lack of respect and understanding of what it means to fight the good fight. Right, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, what a loser.

Not content to disrespect and misunderstand Ginsburg herself, Rosenberg gave the justice’s admirers the same treatment. She ended by instructing us, Ginsburg’s admirers, to “embrace the hard work represented by the black robe underneath the collar.” But that is exactly what we are doing when we wear a “dissent earring” or an “RBG” T-shirt.

Please just leave us alone in our grief and our respect. Rosenberg apparently doesn’t understand what we are mourning, and how.

Kathie Sowell, Vienna

I take issue with the first sentence in the Sept. 19 front-page obituary for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “A pioneer devoted to equality,” specifically, the phrase “legal pioneer for gender equality whose fierce opinions as a justice made her a hero to the left.”

Ginsburg was a hero to and well respected by people from across the political spectrum. I and many others who do not consider ourselves to be left-leaning had great respect for the late Supreme Court justice.

The Post does a good job reporting news, but its journalists seem overly focused on affixing a political label on every issue and person being written about.

Kristina Wieland, Plano, Tex.

Perhaps the mark of tremendous journalism is its power to generate reflection and connection — often far beyond the subject matter at hand. Sally Jenkins’s Sept. 23 Sports column, “Ginsburg looked like a bantamweight but fought like a heavyweight,” about the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s powerful mind and athletic soul, hit this demanding mark by opening an aperture entirely appropriate for our times.

Jenkins’s description of the power and parallels, intentional or accidental, among not only Ginsburg’s and Billie Jean King’s remarkable journeys, but also to related and residual challenges such as Black Quarterback Syndrome, wove a sanguine, somewhat troubling tapestry. An embroidery that not only brought us a beautiful, unexpected portrayal of Ginsburg but also carefully positioned her life and legacy to help us navigate today’s critical challenges to our political freedoms and natural rights.

Nicholas Avdellas, Leesburg

I was very impressed with the depth, accuracy and speed of The Post’s coverage of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Perhaps some of the articles were ready in advance, but the very broad coverage of an extraordinary life was a living eulogy. Thrust at us amid a pandemic and chaotic election, the biographical articles demonstrated how consistency of effort and “sticking to one’s knitting” have had positive effects on this and future generations. We give thanks for her life.

Bruce Phillips, Fairfax

●

Oxford, serial, and essential

Two recent examples from The Post perfectly illustrate why publications should require the use of the Oxford (or serial) comma, which is the comma following the penultimate item in a list of three or more things.

The Sept. 22 news article “NIH staffer exposed as anti-Fauci blogger” contained the following sentence: “Townhall Media includes conservative websites Twitchy, PJ Media, Bearing Arms and Hot Air.” While it is somewhat amusing to think that “Bearing Arms” and “Hot Air” go together, they are two sites.

On Sept. 23, the TV Highlights in the Style section had the following listing for “The Tonight Show”: “Millie Bobby Brown, Colin Quinn, Anitta featuring Cardi B and Myke Towers.” Because The Post doesn’t require the serial comma, the reader is left to wonder whether Myke Towers is featured with Anitta or is a separate act. (The former is correct.)

Readers shouldn’t have to go to their search engines to figure out the meaning of sentences. Please support clear communication by requiring the consistent use of the Oxford comma.

Michael Rhoads, Rockville

●

Turns out, looks are everything

Oh my goodness! I am so grateful to The Post for ensuring I understand that a presidential candidate’s aesthetic is critical to being an effective leader of our great nation [“Trump aesthetic, firmly branded on U.S.,” Style, Sept. 17]. Somehow, I had overlooked this information as I studied what President Trump’s policies and accomplishments have been over the past nearly four years — but, thanks to almost three full pages of examples and information, I now realize what I have been missing. How could I not have realized how important a well-fitting tux is to the formulation of national policy?

Clearly, I have been looking in all the wrong places for guidance. My deepest thanks to The Post for clarification and inspiration; now I am much surer about which candidate will get my vote.

Jonda McFarlane, Washington

●

As much as we love “Mark Trail,” we strongly disagree with Jack Elrod’s encouragement in his Sept. 22 strip for Mark Trail to travel during a global pandemic to attend an awards ceremony. If the Emmys could be held virtually, surely the awards ceremony for conservation writer of the year could be as well. We would even be willing to contribute funding.

Jonathan and Alexis Smallridge, Washington

●

The show must go on, virtually

I was amused by the Sept. 17 “Speed Bump” comic strip. It came one day after the Montgomery Area Science Fair Association (MASFA) Board met to plan our 2021 fair. In his cartoon, Dave Coverly depicted a science fair as a potential superspreader event as unmasked students and judges gathered closely around a poster titled “How Viruses Spread.”

The reality of science fairs during the pandemic is quite different. As novel coronavirus cases continued to rise both locally and internationally in early March, MASFA considered the potential consequences of hosting a science fair and reluctantly canceled the event, replacing it with a limited virtual fair.

Similarly, many other regional and state science fairs were canceled as their boards relied on the available scientific information regarding the pandemic.

To protect the health of our participants and community, MASFA plans to host a virtual fair in 2021. Such a fair will continue to support and recognize the scientific endeavors of our students.

While I was delighted to see a fairly equal representation of young men and women at Coverly’s “Speed Bump” science fair, I feel compelled to mention that science fairs are far more diverse and have been for many years. Whether the science is done in a lab, at school or at home, anyone can do science, and we encourage the participation of all. To address the current crises of climate change and a pandemic, we need to support and encourage scientists at all levels of development.

Patricia A. Miller, Rockville

The writer is fair director of the Montgomery Area Science Fair Association.

●

One strike, you're out

Sad but true, the Sept. 16 “Dilbert” comic strip illustrated how one statement or one omission perceived not to be politically correct regarding Black Lives Matter gets you thrown out of the ballgame.

J.P. Newell, Washington

●

Misleading fighting words

Regarding the Sept. 21 front-page article “ ‘Don’t go there,’ Biden warns Republican senators”:

The implication here was “The fight is on!” However, when I read the article, I found out that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden actually appealed to the consciences of Senate Republicans to do the right thing, essentially de-escalating by “calling them in” rather than “calling them out.” That is not what the headline implied. This first-glance depiction was not fair or accurate for Biden or for readers.

Catherine Tuerk, Washington

●

A royal pleasure

“The nanny who became a royal pain,” the Sept. 18 Style review of the book “The Royal Governess” by Wendy Holden, mentioned a book written by the nanny, “The Little Princesses,” that caused much consternation in the royal ranks. I have that book, which I brought home from one of my mother’s houses, in western North Carolina, less than a month ago. My Charleston, S.C., grandmother, a confirmed Anglophile, read it to me when I was a child, during the year we lived with her when our father was fighting in the Korean War. Because that was 70 years ago, I had intended to reread it. I did not, however, know its origin or the consequences of its publication, and am grateful for the knowledge.

I see that my grandmother wasted no time buying the book, by Marion Crawford — mine is dated 1950 and is a first edition.

Laidler Campbell, Springfield

●

Riveting and heartbreaking

Perhaps the only good thing for me to come from this pandemic is Eli Saslow’s “Voices from the Pandemic” series. As a retired journalist, I appreciate the effort, skill and intelligence it takes to produce articles like these. They have been riveting and, often, heartbreaking. Saslow’s skill in getting people to open up their lives and their hearts to him is a tremendous accomplishment. His stories are worthy of a Pulitzer — at least to me.

Murray Schweitzer, Rockville

●

Imperfectly perfect

Regarding the Sept. 24 photograph “Happy homecoming” [Sports]:

The depiction of J.P. Crawford grinning as he slid safely across home plate was a nifty piece of photojournalism. But the caption fell short: “Crawford is all smiles after beating a perfect relay to home plate.” If he beat the relay, it wasn’t perfect, was it?

Joan Hartman Moore, Alexandria

●

Woodstock hasn't sold out

Regarding the Sept. 23 Style article “In Woodstock, peace and love meet location! location! location!”:

Woodstock, N.Y., and nearby towns seem largely unchanged to my old neighbors. I lived there until a year ago. It’s true the best properties get snatched up quickly, but there are still plenty of listings and for-sale signs. Summer weekends have been crowded but slightly less than in other recent years.

Not only rich people buy homes in Woodstock. Most of the second homeowners I know are mid-level civil servants or moderately successful artists. The area has been in such a steep decline the past decade that there are shuttered storefronts everywhere, the major mall is a ghost town and the tax base has been shrinking. Schools have closed and far-flung districts consolidated due to this. Good homes couldn’t sell, and prices kept dropping. This began long before the pandemic. Our friends up there who are longtime residents are thrilled that the pandemic is ironically likely to restore the vitality and prosperity of past generations — a silver lining in a big dark cloud.

Jerry Marshall, Wilmington, N.C.

●

Making an Impression

Wow! Two captivating photographs by Niha Masih in the Sept. 25 paper. The one on the front page that accompanied the article “In India, ‘hunger trumps any aspiration’ ” was striking with its beautiful colors and that amazing reflection from a mirror in the middle. And then as I turned to the rest of the article, I stopped for a moment when I saw the second picture because it looked like an Impressionist painting. Really wonderful work.

Lisa Jerram, Rockville