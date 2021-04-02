Would The Post portray a Muslim politician of questionable morals as an imam? A Jewish politician of the same as a rabbi? I certainly hope not. But, if not, why is it acceptable to portray New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D), a man accused of moral error who happens to be a Catholic, as a Catholic priest, surrounded by a halo, holding a Holy Bible and in a gesture of blessing? For what reason is the headline of the story — a play on the words with which Catholics proclaim their belief in the Holy Trinity — acceptable? And why does a banner above this priest's head ("Loyalty Wins") imply that loyalty to the Catholic religion eliminates the obligation to condemn moral wrongdoing?

At a time when tolerance for “the other” is rightly promoted every day in the pages of The Post, why is it okay to ridicule and offend Catholics in this way? As far as I can tell, the article in no way implied what the headline or the accompanying art does.

Kathryn S. Abell, Chevy Chase

I was quite simply shocked when I picked up the March 18 Style section and saw the headline and illustration that attempted to connect the scandal of New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) to the Sign of the Cross and the Catholic Church. Other than a single sentence that suggested that he was once motivated by his religious belief to improve the lives of the poor, there was no connection between the body of this full-page article and the headline and illustration, which represented a grossly overblown reaction to that single sentence.

Whoever thought that it was a great idea to substitute “Cuomo mess” for the name of the Holy Spirit in the sign of the cross should consider the warning in Matthew 12:31: “Every sin will be forgiven unto men, but blasphemy against the Spirit will not be forgiven.”

Charles Roswell, Columbia

●

Don't forget about stereotypes

Though I appreciated the March 15 front-page article “ ‘Vaccine czar’ in N.Y. is criticized” about New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D), I take exception to some of the dog-whistle language used.

References to Larry Schwartz as one of the governor’s “longtime lieutenants” and “enforcer” are buzzwords better used to portray a mafia boss, not a well-respected Italian American politician from New York. Regardless of the outcome of the governor’s current situation, using this language to disparage Cuomo feeds an anti-Italian American stereotype that would not be tolerated for other ethnicities but seems to be fair game here.

The words “close ally” or “long-term supporter” would convey the same relationship without the negative stereotype. Words matter, especially from The Post.

Robert Befumo, Huntington, N.Y.

●

Missing the point

The March 14 National Digest item “Police say weapons found after protest” reported that Portland, Ore., police surrounded about 100 protesters after they began smashing windows; the police found weapons and bear spray. Thirteen people face charges.

Basic journalistic questions: Who were these people? Proud Boys? Antifa? Crypto-neo-space aliens? What were they protesting? Black Lives Matter? Masking regulations? Property taxes? And were they for it or against it — whatever “it” was? Why were they protesting? Was it an organized callout — if so, by whom — or a spontaneous gathering?

I know a digest item is a brief recap, but we learned more about one drunk and disorderly dude on a plane (preceding item, “Man federally charged in flight disruption”) than we did about 100 or so marchers turned vandals in Portland. Tell it right, or don’t bother to tell it.

Joan Hartman Moore, Alexandria

●

A family legacy's construction

I appreciated the March 18 obituary for Stephen D. Bechtel Jr., “Steward expanded family’s firm to tackle monumental engineering projects.” It covered not only Bechtel’s success in growing and leading this large, family-owned engineering and construction firm that his grandfather started in 1898, but it also listed many of the large (some would say gigantic) power plant and transmission-line, railway, road, bridge, airport and pipeline projects completed worldwide by the firm in its 123-year history, occasionally partnering with other firms (e.g., Hoover Dam, San Francisco’s BART rail system that extends to Oakland and its suburbs, Jubail Industrial City on the Persian Gulf and, locally, portions of our Metro system).

I never worked for the firm, but I’ve known many people who did. As a nuclear engineer many years ago, working as a consultant to the Atomic Energy Commission and Nuclear Regulatory Commission and in other employment, I have also had opportunities to visit and inspect several of the nuclear power plants built by the firm, including in 1966 the Tarapur project, which was India’s first nuclear plant.

William Steigelmann, Jefferson, Md.

●

Not the first, but not the last

“Rapidly remaking the Earth, and imperiling its future,” Jedediah Britton-Purdy’s March 14 Book World review of Vaclav Smil’s “Grand Transitions: How the Modern World Was Made,” stated, “President George H.W. Bush launched the first U.S. invasion o‎f Iraq in 1990.” I would guess this refers to Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990, which Bush reversed in 1991 by leading a military coalition of 35 states, pursuant to U.N. Security Council resolutions. In addition to mistaking the year of the U.N. coalition action, the professor gave the Persian Gulf War the biased label of “U.S. invasion,” which it hardly warrants.

Robert B. Zoellick, McLean

The writer was an undersecretary of state working for Secretary of State James A. Baker III at the time of the Gulf War.

●

Breaking down diversity

Regarding the March 20 Arts & Style article: “Has Oscars’s refocus had an impact?”:

If you eliminate Latinos from the premise of inclusion, Ann Hornaday’s conclusion that the 2021 Oscars represent “the most diverse slate of actors in the history of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences” would be correct; but if Latinos are equally important to diversity and inclusion in film, then this year’s Oscar nominations reflect historic invisibility of Latinos in film, despite being 18.5 percent of the U.S. population and roughly 25 percent of box office attendees (according to the Motion Picture Association). The same study cited in the article by the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative at the University of Southern California found that “forty-four of the 100 top movies in 2019 erased Hispanic/Latino speaking characters entirely from on screen roles, which did not differ from 2018 (47 movies) or 2015 (40 movies).” The same study found that out of the 3,891 speaking characters evaluated for race and ethnicity in 1,300 popular films from 2007 to 2019, Latinos accounted for only 4.9 percent of these roles.

While the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has issued new best picture criteria effective in 2022, it is important to establish a baseline on race and ethnicity that will accurately detail whether progress is being achieved and whether these new rules manifestly address the dearth of Latinos both behind and in front of the camera.

Felix Sanchez, Washington

The writer is chair and co-founder of the National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts.

●

Women's war reports

I was intrigued by “Three female journalists braving the chaos of war,” Jacqueline Winspear’s March 14 Book World review of Elizabeth Becker’s book “You Don’t Belong Here: How Three Women Rewrote the Story of War,” so much so that I went out and bought it.

But I would like to add something to Winspear’s final sentence. She wrote, “My guess is that every young woman filled with journalistic ambition will have a copy in her backpack, perhaps as she ventures into a war zone with her laptop, her satellite phone and a sustaining dose of idealism.” I would add this: “Every young man should also have a copy of this book in his backpack, to remind him that not only have women also risked and sometimes sacrificed their lives to tell about the horrors of war, but that they also had to battle the scourge of sexism, misogyny and harassment to even get to the point where they can begin to tell their stories.” Becker went through this and then some.

Ken Rudin, North Potomac

●

One and the same

The March 18 editorial “Europe’s risky vaccine pause” noted that the pharmaceutical manufacturer in question, AstraZeneca, stated that “out of 17 million doses given in Britain and Europe,” only a limited number of blood clots developed. Last I checked, Britain was part of Europe. True, it is an island nation, but that topographical distinction can be drawn by referring to “mainland” or “continental” Europe when necessary. Ireland, another island nation even farther adrift from the mainland, clearly regards itself as part of Europe.

It may have been in the back of the writer’s mind that Britain has withdrawn from the political-economic pact known as the European Union. But that does not dissolve a millennium or so of Britain’s belonging to Europe in the commonly understood sense.

Kenneth Barry, Vienna

●

'Rich' is all relative

The March 14 editorial “The tax code needs an overhaul” mentioned in order: lowest- and second-lowest quintiles of U.S. households; the rich; the wealthy; upper-income individuals; upper-middle-class suburbanites; and, again, the rich. We certainly don’t consider ourselves rich, wealthy or upper-income, but evidently the editorial board has a bead on this.

Would it be asking too much for editorials such as this to define and quantify its terms rather than to pontificate with subjective generalities? For example, rich might be defined as having an adjusted gross income of more than $5 million. But wait, would that apply equally to residents of New York City as well as, say, Billings, Mont.?

William E. Fallon, Gaithersburg

●

Innovation does not equal art

Thank you, Sebastian Smee! His March 21 Sunday Arts review, “A digital file sold for millions. But artwork it is not.,” was well said, with just the right notes of incredulity.

For all the aesthetic, intellectual and commercial reasons Smee highlighted, “Everydays: The First 5000 Days” is not the 21st-century version of pop art, expressionism, surrealism, cubism, Fauvism, Impressionism — each a radical movement in its own right.

The nature of art is its constant evolution and creative exploration. Revolutionary? Yes. Rule-breaking? Yes. Unprecedented? Yes. “Everydays,” though it may be all of these, is not art.

Sandy Pugh, Vienna

●

Either 'insurrection' or 'riot' — but not both

A March 17 headline read “Momentum slows for Capitol insurrection investigations.” The first sentence of the news article read “Momentum is stalling amid congressional efforts to swiftly investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.” The article next proceeded to use these terms — “insurrection” and “riot” — interchangeably to describe the event. In contrast, another news article of the same day, “Army initially wanted to reject D.C.’s Guard request,” referred to the Jan. 6 event exclusively as a “riot.”

This continuous interchangeable use of these terms by The Post over the past several months to describe the violence on Capitol Hill is both inaccurate and confusing. A “riot” — defined as a “wild, violent, public disturbance of the peace by a number of persons assembled together” — is markedly different in nature and legal meaning from an incident of “insurrection” — defined as “a rising or rebellion of citizens of a country against their government, generally with the intent to displace that government.” Though in my view, the events of Jan. 6 fell far short of what can reasonably be termed an “insurrection” of the U.S. citizenry, and should be more accurately identified as the actions of a “riotous mob,” the term President Biden used in his inaugural address. The Post, for the sake of accuracy, should at least be consistent with respect to the terminology it uses to describe the actions involved.

David E. Graham, Charlottesville

●

Cultures can cross borders

In the March 17 Food section, of all places, The Post’s Israel problem reappears. In “Make kashk, make memories,” Naz Deravian wrote that the Iranian-style yogurt, “in varying preparations and names, is also used in several neighboring countries and regions, such as Afghanistan, the Caucasus, Iraq, Lebanon, Turkey and Palestine.” When I’ve eaten it, under the name leben, I was in Israel, not “Palestine.”

History’s only legal-political Palestine — the post-World War I British Mandate for Palestine — was succeeded in the mid-20th century by Israel, Jordan, the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Eric Rozenman, Fairfax

The writer is a retired Washington director of CAMERA (Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America).

●

Muddled terminology

I had to chuckle a bit when I read the March 14 Business article “Co-working sites foresee opportunity in at-home fatigue” about a construction crew that was “taping and muddling drywall.”

The application of drywall compound (often referred to as “drywall mud”) to surfaces is a basic construction task called “mudding,” but I suppose that lack of care in performing this job could, indeed, lead to a muddle, in which case the term “muddling” (defined as “bringing into a disordered or confused state”) would be most appropriate.

In that circumstance, the drywall compound would collect into a pool on the floor that might be designated as a “muddle puddle.”

Allan Glass, Bethesda

●

It's not the year of everyone's lord

In the March 17 news article “ ‘Gifts of immeasurable worth for mankind,’ ” the period in question was noted as between A.D. 132 and 136. It would seem much more appropriate to use the term C.E. (Common Era), particularly when referring to Jewish history.

I think it would necessarily be “woke” for The Post to drop entirely the use of B.C. and A.D., particularly considering that a majority of the population of the world does not measure time by the life of Christ.

A. Barry Belman, Rockville