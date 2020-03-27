Sheltering in place is an emergency, generally short-term action used to protect against threats such as a lethal chemical cloud. Think chemical attack; the Bhopal, India, gas tragedy in 1984 that killed thousands; the 2005 railroad chlorine spill in Graniteville, S.C., that killed nine people; or “airborne toxic chemical hazards that might result from an accident or incident” at a chemical storage site. “Stay at home” and “social distancing” are more accurate terms to describe what we need to do to fight the covid-19 disease.

AD

AD

It is essential that we use and understand the correct terms and actions to protect ourselves in this and future emergencies.

Lawrence Schoen, Columbia

●

She said, he said

In her March 15 Outlook essay, “Beth Cameron ran the White House pandemic office. Then Trump closed it,” Beth Cameron argued that the Trump administration dissolved the White House’s National Security Council Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense and left the country less prepared for pandemics such as the novel coronavirus.

And in his March 17 Tuesday Opinion essay, “The pandemic response office was not ‘dissolved,’ ” Tim Morrison argued that the office was not dissolved; it was reorganized without reducing our country’s biodefense capabilities. Further, he effectively accused Cameron and The Post of playing politics in the middle of a crisis.

AD

AD

Only one of these two positions can be true. Although both pieces were opinions, both authors opined on an important issue. We live in a time in which lies, half-truths and misinformation often drown out the truth. The Post’s failure to help its readers distinguish truth from falsehood on this issue (or any other issue) is irresponsible.

Craig Johnson, Bethesda

●

Even fewer ICU beds

Numbers do not lead to facts. Carefully used numbers lead to facts. Facts, in this novel coronavirus crisis, are the only things we have to rely on.

While the gist of the March 19 editorial “The nightmare scenario for U.S. hospitals” was on the mark, the numbers, and therefore the facts, were incorrect. Specifically, the editorial said there are 46,500 medical intensive care beds in the United States, or 178 per million. There are 327 million people in the United States. Divide 46,500 by 327 million and you get 142, not 178, intensive care beds per million.

AD

AD

The editorial seemed to include the 80 percent number in the last part of the sentence incorrectly. It makes no difference to the thrust of the editorial, which is comforting. But the next time, it may be uncomfortable and less forgivable.

Bennett Miller, Bethesda

●

Incompetent by definition

In his March 17 op-ed, “ ‘President Pence’ doesn’t sound too bad,” Michael Gerson called Vice President Pence “a sycophant but not an incompetent.” He went on to state that “we need trusted experts to carry hard truths.”

A sycophant is incompetent to carry hard truths, by definition. Maybe that doesn’t sound too bad to Gerson, but it sounds bad to me.

Kathie Sowell, Vienna

AD

●

Good Post

Thanks goes to The Post’s staff. We appreciate the newspaper and its commitment to the public for continued publication and intelligent information. We know it’s a tremendous effort and coordination every day during this extremely difficult time.

AD

Russ and Ellen Notar, Lewes, Del.

●

Bad Post

The March 15 front-page article “Anxious or not, Americans face a new reality,” in describing Americans’ varying responses to the coronavirus, mentioned a “chatty clerk, who usually spends the day exchanging horror stories about the president.” That inclusion was unrelated to the premise of the article.

Journalistic bias has become all too prominent in The Post, and this observation comes from a reader who has long thought of President Trump as a jerk.

AD

Rick Heald, Potomac

●

The March 17 “WUMO” (Mikael Wulff and Anders Morgenthaler/Andrews McMeel Syndication)

An unnatural selection

As a 76-year-old woman, I found the March 17 “WUMO” comic strip very offensive. As someone who is able to take a phone picture of the thing and do all the steps needed to attach it to an email, I found the strip very offensive. As a volunteer voice for others in my age group, I found it very offensive. As a volunteer voice for health-care employees (I used to be one), I found it very offensive. As a volunteer voice for the family members of others in my age group, I found it very offensive.

AD

I was very offended.

At any time, but especially in this age of the novel coronavirus, why would anyone think that the death of anyone — not just an older adult but anyone — is funny is beyond my understanding.

AD

Ann Marie Evans, Silver Spring

●

The opposite of the Miss Cleo caucus

How appropriate on the Ides of March that George F. Will should misapply a classical reference. In his March 15 op-ed, “Upward mobility lives on,” he described the takes of Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on the plight of the working class as a bipartisan “Cassandra caucus.” Cassandra, daughter of Trojan King Priam, was cursed by Apollo never to be believed. But all her predictions came true.

Jonathan Short, Alexandria

●

'Cruel efficiency' is half-right

David Ignatius’s March 13 Friday Opinion essay, “We need to prepare for the next crisis,” contained a very good message but a very debatable historical view. He wrote: “Democracies often aren’t great at planning; that’s the cruel efficiency of authoritarian governments.” That sounds like the attitude of the 1950s anti-communist alarmists such as the House Un-American Activities Committee, Tail-Gunner Joe and the John Birch Society. But it’s contrary to fact. Authoritarian governments are more corrupt than democracies and less able to make and execute grand plans.

AD

AD

As evidence, I submit that the Soviets lost the race to the moon, despite the “cruel efficiency” and occasional engineering brilliance they could deploy. Joseph Stalin did not starve millions of his subjects through efficiency but because of blunders in collectivization of previously efficient family farms. Despite the vast resources of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, Mikhail Gorbachev could not match the military expansion of Ronald Reagan’s United States of America. Gorbachev essentially folded. Not long after, so did the U.S.S.R.

Rulers exercise power through minions. Autocracies provide so much opportunity for corrupt behavior — as long as the ruler’s demands are met — that even the best plans are crippled. South Vietnam was an example. So is Afghanistan. Democracies are less corrupt, because of laws and norms of bureaucracies, so more national effort is funneled into desired paths.

The dream of autocracy — of everyone working to implement the ruler’s plans, good or bad — fails because of human greed.

AD

AD

Victor Church, Olney

●

Edgar Degas’s 1867-1868 portrait of Eugénie Fiocre, a principal dancer with the Paris Opéra Ballet. (Brooklyn Museum, Gift of James H. Post, A. Augustus Healy, and John T. Underwood, 1921)

Three women — or one?

One answer to the question Philip Kennicott raised in his March 8 Sunday Arts article, “A deeper look into an artist’s obsession,” about why Edgar Degas portrayed the dancer Eugénie Fiocre in her theatrical costume next to a horse drinking water outdoors could be the following.

In the portrait, Fiocre, in her theater costume and tightly braided hair, is leaning on her hand and seems to have a pensive, faraway gaze. Perhaps the two women on either side of the dancer are her imaginings of herself and her longing to be outside the theater in the idyllic natural setting by the stream with the horse, a common symbol of freedom. Degas could have been using a device sometimes employed by iconographers who would show the same person in more than one place simultaneously.

AD

In the background, the woman with flowing hair is playing a peaceful, quiet stringed instrument, which sets a tranquil mood in contrast to the demanding sounds of a large and loud opera house orchestra. Having just performed, the dancer Fiocre probably would love to have her tired dancer’s feet in a stream of cool water, as shown, and what dancer wouldn’t?

In the foreground, the sitting woman in red might be interpreted also as Fiocre, with her long brown hair unbraided and flowing down, like the flowing mane of the beautiful horse. The horse is unbridled, just like the hair of the two women, or alter egos of the dancer, is unbraided. The two women and the horse are unfettered and give the portrait a unified theme of being free of the rigid constraints of the theater and the cultural milieu of the times.

Natalie Mason Gawdiak, Columbia

●

Fear of missing out

Regarding Tom Toles’s March 16 editorial cartoon:

What does “FOMO” stand for?

Jim Radzimski, Fishersville, Va.

●

Actual missing out

Regarding the headline on Geoffrey A. Fowler’s March 15 Business column, “The life of Netflix and quarantine is not that chill”:

What the heck does that mean? Why must headline writers use slang that can be understood only by a 20-something hipster? I thought the mission of The Post was to communicate, not to obfuscate. Please make an effort to reach all of us, not just the “with-it” few.

Al DiCenso, Easton

●

And he could build a wagon

The March 19 obituary for Lyle Waggoner, “Rugged actor gained fame as star of ‘Carol Burnett Show,’ ‘Wonder Woman,’ ” was lovely. I was blessed to have him as my client for a few years. He was a total pleasure to work with: thoughtful, and not at all “showbizzy.” His wife, Sharon Kennedy Waggoner, was equally lovely.

On my “brag wall” is a column from the Hollywood Reporter with coverage on their insanely fun 1950s-themed 20th wedding anniversary, held at their home. We all dressed era-appropriate: Sharon Waggoner wore her original wedding gown, no alterations needed.

One great talent not mentioned in the obituary was that Lyle Waggoner was a master carpenter. Massive, intricately carved pieces dominated the entrance hall and great room of their home. So, he was indeed even more than a pretty face.

Mindy Siegman Gaynor, Washington

●

In 2017, Rick Castrop of Burke repainted his Chevy Cobalt in “dazzle” camouflage. (Rick Castrop)

Hmm, we don't see any car

It’s true that the zebra-striped car in John Kelly’s March 17 Metro column, “This car dazzles all who see it and honors its owner’s Navy vet dad,” looks just like early “dazzle” camouflage. But history buffs, take note: It was artists, including American painter Abbott Thayer, who pioneered the concept of disruptive coloration (known today as camouflage) and promoted its use for military purposes. More about Thayer and his art is on the Smithsonian American Art Museum website.

LeeAnn Lawch, Bethesda

●

1981's half-and-half season was wholly unfair

Thomas Boswell is nearly always a joy to read, but I take issue with the assertion in his March 19 Sports column, “Baseball survived Spanish flu and will get through this, too,” that nobody said the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series win following the strike-interrupted 1981 baseball season “was anything less than a legitimate title.”

I always considered the 1981 World Series illegitimate. And I know fans of the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals who do, too.

When the strike ended on July 31 of that year, baseball arbitrarily split the season in two, declaring first-half (prestrike) division winners who would meet the second-half division winners in an added tier of playoffs. The results were farcical.

Cincinnati finished the season with baseball’s best overall winning percentage (.611). But because the Reds had only the second-best National League West record in each half of the season, they failed to qualify for the postseason.

St. Louis had the National League East’s best winning percentage (.578). But because the Cardinals finished second in each half of the split season, they, too, missed the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees qualified for the postseason on the strength of their first-half American League East “championship,” despite finishing the second half in sixth place in their division and having only the third-best overall record in the AL East. The Yanks then advanced all the way to the World Series, where they lost to the Dodgers.

Just as most fans will forever think back on the sign-stealing Houston Astros’ 2017 World Series victory as illegitimate, many of us with long memories place a mental asterisk next to the Dodgers’ 1981 title.

Michael Hopps, Silver Spring

●

To win, draw

Doriane Lambelet Coleman’s March 15 op-ed, “U.S. Soccer is misusing my work about women’s sports,” missed the boat entirely. It ain’t about muscles; it’s about the draw. If you want more, get more!

Until and unless women’s sports can draw more advertising dollars, women shouldn’t expect more money. Professional “sports” are not sports; they’re businesses. Sports figures are paid according to their draw. If they draw more money, they get paid more.

Regarding muscle: In Grand Slam tournaments in tennis, men play five sets and women play three. On this alone, it may be argued that women should earn 60 percent of what men earn in these tournaments.

Jim Martin, Rockville