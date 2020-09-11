An iconic photograph of leaders in the Southern freedom movement entering Montgomery, Ala., on March 17, 1965, accompanied Randall Kennedy’s Aug. 30 Book World essay, “In praise of John Lewis’s decency and determination,” a review of Jon Meacham’s “His Truth is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope.”

Unfortunately, the caption identified only the male leaders — not even mentioning that there was an unidentified woman at the left. That woman is Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee organizer and spokesperson Dorothy Frazier, who at the time was a freshman at Alabama State. She and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. negotiated with Sheriff Mac Sim Butler of Montgomery County to stop the sheriff’s department from beating the student organizers as had already happened to the Tuskegee students. “They couldn’t beat the students like they did,” she told Butler about his deputies. “We told him that this would not occur again.”

As women lead the Black Lives Matter freedom movement today, we must say their names (and identify them accurately in captions).

Rose M. Berger, Washington

●

Tracking the storm chasers

The Sept. 1 news article “Scientists drive into Hurricane Laura to study its wrath” was a good piece, but the writer neglected to state the organization that the scientists are affiliated with. I dug around and learned that they are scientists at the Center for Severe Weather Research in Boulder, Colo. It evidently is an independent organization but receives significant support from federal government agencies, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Science Foundation. I spent most of my own career at those agencies, in addition to a decade at the National Institutes of Health, so I feel pretty protective of them, with good reason. I am definitely a cheerleader, to use President Trump’s term.

At any rate, please be sure to identify the organizations that employ or sponsor the people highlighted in articles in the newspaper.

Robynne Williams, Silver Spring

●

A later rain check, please

After numerous warnings of late thunderstorms and two broadcast flash flood warnings on Aug. 28, I opened the Aug. 29 Metro section to see what the rainfall total was. Wow, zero rainfall for the past 24 hours, despite that I had watched the rain for several hours.

The weather report could at least say “as of” some hour. Please don’t leave us high and dry when we had our raincoats on!

Theodore Smith, Arlington

●

Dick Cheney's turn on the catwalk

David Sherer’s Aug. 29 Free for All letter, “What lies beneath,” criticized Post fashion critic Robin Givhan’s Aug. 15 critique of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. His concern was that Givhan’s focus on a woman’s appearance is a throwback to pre-feminist days. A legitimate point for sure — if Givhan wrote exclusively about women. But she has often put famous men on her catwalk. I would refer him to her brilliant articles on Mike Bloomberg, Little Richard and Richard B. Cheney, to name just a few.

Such equal treatment proves her feminist credentials to be solid.

Jack Horner, Silver Spring

●

Saluting a real hero

I really enjoyed the Aug. 31 Style essay “A Black hero on the screen and in real life,” about Chadwick Boseman. The essay created an interesting parallel between the man who played a superhero and who was a hero to many of his fans. This essay caught the winning mixture of humor, charisma and intensity in Boseman’s acting. I could not think of a finer tribute to a fine actor.

Jerrold Cohen, Arlington

●

A real hero plays a real hero

As a 70-year-old female who never read the sports page but now reads it almost daily, more for the drama than the sports, I appreciated Sonia Rao’s Aug. 30 Arts & Style article, “16 sports dramas to stream if your interests lean more drama than sports.” I’m sure everyone has his or her favorites, and this article covered most of the bases. However, I was sad to see the beautiful and moving “Love & Basketball” directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood left off the list. Also, I’m hoping you can amend the list to add “42” with Chadwick Boseman.

Marla Minnicino, Leesburg

●

Guidance from the front lines

The lead of the Aug. 28 news article “Experts reevaluate the distance in social distancing” was misleading. It stated that “public health experts are reevaluating guidelines for safe social distancing.” Is that true? I am an infectious-disease physician directly involved in setting infection control and prevention practices, and this was news to me. The article then reported that “a team of infectious-disease experts argues in a new analysis . . . that six-feet protocols are too rigid.” But it seems neither infectious-disease experts nor epidemiologists were consulted or asked to comment for the article, and they are often left out of this discussion in the news media.

Contact investigations suggest the vast majority of transmission is via sustained close contact. We should focus on concrete prevention approaches rather than technical definitions or specific distances.

I respect the input from aerosol engineers, but I wish input from those of us on the front lines would be included in the discussion of this complicated subject. We essentially agree on current guidance, which already discourages crowds and indoor gatherings. Debating whether “six feet is enough” obfuscates the issue for the public more than it clarifies or informs.

Perhaps someday soon, the debate will be over specific interventions rather than aerosol science and technical phrasing.

Jake Scott, Pleasanton, Calif.

The writer is a clinical assistant professor of infectious diseases and geographic medicine at the Stanford University School of Medicine.

●

Summer salad days are over

The Sept. 2 Food section articles featuring tomato and cucumber recipes were about a month late given the withering cucumber vines and tomato plants in my garden. Where were they a month ago when I was picking tomatoes and cucumbers every morning after reading my Post (the paper version)? I do not need another reminder that summer and the growing season are coming to an end. As if I am going to buy tomatoes at the store; these recipes demand garden-fresh tomatoes. I’ll just tuck away the recipes for next summer and reflect on the bounty of the season.

Marie A. Edwartoski, Falls Church

●

Striking a chord

The review mentioned Herbert Zipper, which brought back fond memories. He conducted the Seoul Symphony Orchestra in South Korea in 1971, where I was privileged to be the soprano soloist in Mahler’s Fourth Symphony and “Les Nuits d’Été” by Berlioz. It was a beautiful and unforgettable experience.

Ann Myongsook Lee, Bethesda

●

A truly incredible chord

I enjoyed and learned from David Von Drehle’s column about Charlie “Bird” Parker, “The Bird’s birthday, with a message for America” [op-ed, Aug. 30]. It did offer this revelation: I was unaware that Bird could play chords (“innovative chords,” no less) on his sax. I can appreciate that his Harlem contemporaries must truly have been “dazzled” by that, on a single-note instrument, no less.

M.E. Travaglini, Annapolis

The writer is a contributing writer to Blues Music Magazine.

●

Turn the beat around

In his Sept. 2 Style review, “Drummers melt minutes, and you ask for seconds,” Chris Richards wrote that Makaya McCraven’s technique of editing and rearranging performances is new to jazz, but Teo Macero started down that path with Miles Davis’s recordings more than 40 years ago. Columbia’s reissues of albums such as “Jack Johnson,” “On the Corner,” etc., had the raw sessions before Macero worked his magic on them.

By the way, McCraven’s album is very good, and he and his band had a great performance last year at the Creative Alliance in Baltimore.

Clarke Kelly, Baltimore

●

A swing and a miss

Michael Dirda’s assertion in his Aug. 20 Book World review, “A look at how Burroughs’s Tarzan swung into immortality,” that Tarzan’s nobility isn’t “because of aristocratic blood, family background or race,” was exactly 180 degrees off target. As would be, and should be, expected from a popular adventure story written at that time, assumptions about the superiority of aristocratic blood, the Anglo-Saxon or Nordic race, and British or Western European culture are inherent in “Tarzan of the Apes” — and in pretty much everything else Edgar Rice Burroughs wrote.

Consider what Tarzan’s companion, the French aristocrat D’Arnot, said in Chapter 25: that if he was really the son of his ape mother, he would have inherited some of the characteristics of the ape, but far from being part ape, “You are pure man, and, I should say, the offspring of highly bred and intelligent parents.” Burroughs’s Tarzan is a reworking of an old fairy tale theme about princes and peasants switched at birth: The prince raised as a peasant naturally develops all of the princely virtues of manliness and honor, and the peasant raised as a prince naturally develops all of the vices of the underclass, proving that hierarchy and privilege are the rightful consequences of superior breeding.

Books are products of the times in which they are written. The spirit of the times is pervasive; even books that deal with neutral topics are affected. But Burroughs was hardly neutral. His work reflects the prevailing belief that racism and eugenics were scientific truths, truths that justified Jim Crow, colonialism, restrictions on immigration, sterilization based on eugenics and the conviction that the racially inferior and the dirty, lazy, promiscuous, undeserving poor needed to be strictly controlled by their superiors for their own good. His fiction is propaganda for that worldview. Like a pufferfish, it may be safe to eat if you are aware of the poison, but you have to be careful about how you consume it.

Jerry Chidakel, Chantilly

●

Dismantling the largest democracy

I was disappointed that the Aug. 30 editorial “Global freedom would suffer grievous harm in a second Trump term” excluded Indian Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the list of the leaders dismantling democracy. Under Modi, the free press is nonexistent in the country; the Indian Supreme Court has become an extension of the prime minister’s office; people criticizing Modi or his party are arrested with the charge of Naxalite-connection anti-national activity; journalists are killed; and minority communities are living with the fear of lynching.

Tharackandathil O. Shanavas, Gaithersburg

●

Fan mail

I always am intrigued and look forward to reading Monica Hesse’s timely writings from a woman’s point of view. She is authentic in her writing and always slices through the spittle of misogynistic thinking to remind us of its various hypocritical statements. In case she receives too many antagonistic letters, here’s one from her equally large cheering section.

Lillian M. O'Connell, Arlington

●

No 'junk,' just mail

I took exception to Richard R. John’s description in his Aug. 23 Outlook essay, “Five Myths: The Postal Service,” of more than half of the mail handled last year as “junk mail.” No mail is “junk.” It is USPS Marketing Mail and is essential for businesses to economically send information to customers.

The word “junk” means “something of little value, or worth, or significance.” Nothing transported by the U.S. Postal Service is “junk,” especially when you consider that last year, this mail generated $16.4 billion in operating revenue to the USPS.

Kathleen Albert, Waynesboro, Pa.

●

The heart of a champion

Regarding the Sept. 1 front-page obituary “Coach, mentor and father figure”:

It was with sadness that I learned of the death of the great John Thompson Jr., a former Georgetown University basketball coach. I call him great not because of his national championship, not because of his teams’ trips to the Final Four, but because of his instantaneous reaction to a sudden, heartbreaking loss to North Carolina in one of the greatest championship games in NCAA history. All who watched in 1982 remember well Fred Brown’s errant pass to North Carolina’s James Worthy as Georgetown was coming up the court for a winning shot. Thompson, who had not won a national championship yet, went straight to Brown, hugged him and held him. That kind of caring could not be faked in such a moment. He cared more about that young man than a championship.

From that moment, my respect for Thompson knew no limit. If only there were more people like Thompson coaching and teaching young people, sports would do much better. He is missed.

Carl Hantman, Rockville

●

Coded signals

Was the photograph of President Trump that accompanied Michael Gerson’s Sept. 1 op-ed, “It is Trump who cheers violence,” an attempt at irony? The photo was outrageous in that it depicted Trump’s head surrounded by a halo reminiscent of medieval paintings of Jesus!

What message was it trying to send? Our country struggles to dampen conspiracy theories such as QAnon; then The Post published coded signals that he is the Chosen One.

Ann M. Hayslip, Sodus Point, N.Y.