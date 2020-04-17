AD

I searched the pages in vain for a third essay, telling me how to reconcile the first two.

Joshua Muravchik, Wheaton

●

Er, we mean, SARS-CoV-2

The Post consistently uses the term “the novel coronavirus” to denote the virus causing the current pandemic. For example, this designation was used four times in the April 4 front-page article “For weeks, scientists’ alarm over flawed test grew.”

This term is imprecise and ambiguous. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website defines “novel coronavirus” as any coronavirus not previously identified. Thus, if we get hit next year by a different new coronavirus, then that virus will presumably become “the novel coronavirus.” Confusion will reign.

The CDC states that the official scientific name of the virus causing this pandemic is “SARS-CoV-2,” a term used twice in the article mentioned above. In the interest of accuracy, I would encourage The Post to use only the correct scientific name for this virus. A bonus advantage is that “SARS-CoV-2” takes up less type space than “the novel coronavirus,” leaving more room in the paper for additional nuggets of information.

Allan R. Glass, Bethesda

●

Holy smokes, that's deserted

The photographs alone in the April 5 special section “24 hours inside the lives upended by a pandemic in the nation’s capital” tell the story of the pervasiveness and insidiousness of covid-19.

Jim Gardiner, Washington

●

A disease that discriminates

The April 6 news article “Coronavirus killing more men than women, data show” speculated that estrogen could be a factor in the difference in outcomes between men and women. Here’s an easy test: Pre- and postmenopausal women have radically different levels of estrogen, with the average age of menopause being 51. How do women of different ages fare compared with men of their own age? Is a typical 35-year-old woman’s advantage over her 35-year-old male counterpart greater than a typical 65-year-old woman’s advantage over her 65-year-old male counterpart? This could give insight into whether estrogen is a factor in the difference in outcomes observed, and might be a treatment option.

And why, in the articles I’ve seen on this issue of sex-differentiated outcomes, has no one raised this question? This postmenopausal woman would like to know that, too.

Linda Falcão, Baltimore

The April 6 news article “Coronavirus killing more men than women, data show” contended that older men are dying at higher rates than women because of less testosterone produced in old age leading to reduced inflammatory-fighting capacity, which typically protects men, and only one X chromosome creating less immune response function for men than women. While those evolutionary biological variables may be shaping what is known about the gendered rates of covid-19 deaths, and there are some sociocultural variables included in the article, other key variables of gender inequality that disproportionately affect women were left out. These include, at global levels: greater numbers of poor and vulnerable women living at the margins of society and the economy with reduced nutritional access; greater numbers of women without health care and/or access to hospitals; increasing rates of sexual violence in lockdown — stress and fear reduce immune protections; as well as women confined to domestic spaces in extreme gender-segregated societies. These often-combined factors lead to social invisibility.

The current numbers of those who are dying include only those visible sectors of society that can quickly be measured.

Diana J. Fox, Providence, R.I.

The writer is chairperson of the Department of Anthropology at Bridgewater State University and founder and editor of the Journal of International Women’s Studies.

●

Election '20 one-ups covid-19

The Post is doing a real disservice to the long-term interests of the country by putting covid-19 coverage so consistently and completely at the top of the front page that it minimizes the many other important things happening in the nation and the world.

The most important event of this year — in which readers will have an informed say — will be the November election. The Post should give much more attention to what the Trump administration is doing with regard to the environment, judicial appointments, government integrity and other issues of long-term consequence in addition to covid-19 and to what is happening in the rest of the world. Yes, The Post is covering these issues, but it is treating them as if they are incidental. They are not. The Post’s covid-19 coverage also risks becoming sensationalist, as the paper hypes every little thing coming out of the White House.

Can we get just the facts on the virus, its economic and social effects, and much more about what else we need to know about non-covid-19 issues, please?

Catherine Brown, Washington

●

Unsanctioned

Numerous news reports say doctors, nurses and others are or fear experiencing shortages of respirator masks in the coronavirus pandemic.

The March 28 Metro article “Hospitals in danger of being swamped” said, “The Maryland Department of Health urged hospitals to reuse respirator masks whenever possible — a practice sanctioned by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amid the national shortage, which has seen hospitals in New York, Washington state and elsewhere overwhelmed.”

Use of the word “sanction” can create confusion. “Sanction” and its derivatives have opposing dictionary definitions; the word can denote either approval or disapproval. Dictionaries commonly define “sanction” (whether as a noun or as a verb) to mean basically: (1) an official approval, permission or ratification; or (2) an economic or military coercive measure designed to enforce a law or standard (for example, a threat or fine designed to penalize a nation that has violated an international law). For example, we commonly speak of “sanctioning,” say, North Korea or Iran, meaning: imposing a penalty in response to a transgression of international law or standards (clearly, an action of disapproval).

To promote clarity, the only time to use the inherently ambiguous, potentially confusing term “sanction” is when the term is preceded by a word such as “economic,” which makes the meaning of “sanction” clear in that context as a disapproval.

Please sanction (meaning “disapprove”) use of the ambiguous word “sanction,” to lessen confusion among readers.

Brooks J. Bowen, Potomac

●

Must be a portmanteau

A few weeks ago, the novel coronavirus became a pandemic, but now it seems that the pandemic has become a virus, with effects reaching The Post. An April 1 Local Digest headline stated, “Man throws rocks at parademic vehicle.” What kind of vehicle might that be? A direct translation would render it the rarest of the rare.

Abigail Rome, Silver Spring

●

There goes my hero

I was saddened to read that Bobby Mitchell had been put off by so many people, in effect diminishing his on-field exploits, by focusing so much on his importance in integrating the Redskins [“Hall of Famer Mitchell, Redskins star, dies at 84,” Sports, April 6]. I was 6 years old when Mitchell came to the Redskins, when I was growing up in my lily-white Chevy Chase neighborhood. I want his family to know that among my friends and family, he was just a great player on our favorite team. Certainly, as a child, I was rather naive about all the integration controversy, but we were happy he played for us.

Jim Gaarder, Columbia

●

A not-so-grand slam

I stopped after the first sentence.

Why? Because it slammed President Trump, instead of telling about grand slams or anything else about baseball.

I didn’t read this review; I will not read this book.

Trashing Trump is plentiful in every issue of The Post. But it is a disservice to readers when it is allowed to permeate seemingly every section and article in the paper, even when it is not relevant.

Collin A. Agee, Falls Church

●

Grand old times

While ardent sports fans await live sporting events, The Post should publish archived sports articles and photos. It might provide much-needed entertainment much like the classic games now appearing on several TV stations. We can all use a lift now. Let’s help fill the darkness.

Patricia Bender, Mount Airy

●

The ones who win

I was appalled to read Jim Martin’s March 28 Free For All letter, “To win, draw,” in which he suggested that female athletes should be paid based on advertising dollars, which are based on attendance and viewing. If Martin wants to believe this discriminatory claim, then we should make sure we hold men’s sports to the same standard. The claim is bogus. Just take a look at the difference between the men’s and women’s national soccer teams. The men’s team couldn’t even make the World Cup, but the women have won the past two.

Patrick Stevenson, Purcellville

●

Punching as the punchline

The April 9 Style section included two comic strips that ended with someone beaten to a pulp, complete with stars as the “punchline.” And this didn’t include the strip “Beetle Bailey,” where that is often the final frame.

In this time of increased stress caused by family members being forced to live in proximity for extended periods of time, can we appeal to these so-called arbiters of humor to tamp down the violence?

Eric Greene, Annapolis

●

Write different

Why privilege one commercial brand in a historical reference to technology development? In her April 9 Thursday Opinion column, “Congress needs to learn to work from home,” which made an excellent case for a system to enable remote voting for Congress, Karen Tumulty mentioned an era “before the debut of the iPhone.” What she meant was the time before smartphones, of which there are multiple brands that work just as well as the identified brand. Tumulty noted that members of Congress should be able to vote “using FaceTime or some other virtual means.” There are plenty of relevant apps available, and millions of us use Android phones.

I could enumerate the many problems I have experienced with Apple products over the years, including the iPhone, and promote what I find to be the best phone ever (the Google Pixel), which would constitute an appropriate use of specific brand names, but I will stick to asking The Post not to publish references to the brand names “FaceTime” and “iPhone” when the intention is to identify a general object. Apple does not need free advertising.

Mary Packard-Winkler, Bethesda

●

High-caliber humans

The April 4 Metro article “Making a dent in hard times” was a marvelous, heartwarming story about the grocery shopping generosity showed to complete strangers by Michael S. Megonigal and his daughter, Marley. Almost makes me want to go out and wreck my car so I can bring it to Megonigal’s Caliber Collision for repair. Almost.

Clever headline, too.

Jay Vivari, Bethesda

●

An enchanting toy story

Thanks for the March 31 Metro article “Hotel staff’s care for girl’s lost toy delights thousands,” a fabulous, we-need-it-more-than-ever story about a 2-year-old’s misplaced toy dog, Ruff Ruff. Staffers at a Richmond hotel made sure he went to the right place instead of going to a child in their own life. Bravo!

Kathleen Smith, Alexandria

●

The fault in our stars-reading

Please do readers a favor and scrap the ridiculous King Features horoscope in the Style section that on April 2 called fellow Geminis to “plan a social gathering where you can shine.” It is no longer relevant, interesting or amusing.

Kevin Chaffee, Washington