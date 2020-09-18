The truth is that hair color in and of itself does not make a woman look haggard. We define our image by the clothes we wear, the makeup we choose to apply, the hairstyle we select, the healthy lifestyle we follow and the attitude we project.

Many of us, me included, continued to color our hair because we felt that professionally speaking, it was essential to appear young. At least until the day you discover that feeling authentic is more liberating.

I know Marcus was writing about female politicians, who, unfortunately, are already held to a double standard. But please, if a man reported that women with gray hair look haggard, it would be irritating. But for another woman to write that same remark only perpetuates the stereotype that women look old as soon as their hair color fades. Instead of espousing the image of gray, think silver instead. There are thousands of stunning silver-haired women, none of whom look haggard.

Linda Harris Sittig, Purcellville

●

Letting lies fly

The Sept. 7 news article “Trump and allies concentrate on disinformation in late stage of campaign” euphemistically called President Trump’s election strategy “brimming with disinformation — disseminating falsehoods and trafficking in obfuscation.” This characterization ignored that the campaign is really built on lies.

The difference between a falsehood and a lie is intent. A false claim may be a misstatement of fact. A lie, however, is a statement that intentionally and repeatedly ignores evidence disproving the claim.

For instance, a claim that scientists are unsure about the human connection to climate change is an error. It becomes a lie by repeating this falsehood after 97 percent of scientists conclude that humans are primarily responsible for it.

The article noted that Trump “repeatedly” communicates false information. He repeats big lies until voters believe them. Jonathan Swift’s take on dishonesty applies here: “Falsehood flies, and the Truth comes limping after it.” The Post does a disservice by allowing Trump to repeat falsehoods without telling readers what they really are: lies.

Dan Weiss, Washington

●

An eye-popping discovery

The Sept. 7 front-page article “Behind family’s protest, shared light and struggle,” a very moving story of historian Bob Edgar and his adopted son Leteane Monatsi, blithely reported, “On a trip the two made to Eastern Cape province in 1994, Edgar discovered the holiest artifact of the Israelites . . . their lost Ark of the Covenant in a museum basement.”

I hope they quickly alerted Steven Spielberg and Harrison Ford. This utterly preposterous claim could have been made by Edgar, a solid historian, only as a joke. But it does tell us reams about our descent into alternative universes — and something rather distressing about our education system.

Jerome M. Segal, Silver Spring

●

The reflective Trump family

I began noticing photojournalist Jabin Botsford’s work in March or April, when President Trump began holding his daily briefings on the coronavirus. The Post published a photograph of Trump appearing to wait backstage, with his reflection in something (maybe a monitor, but I am still not sure what). It was an angle and a composition I had not seen from any other photograph of him.

Later photos of infectious-disease specialist Anthony S. Fauci and coronavirus task force leader Deborah Birx from the same angle soon followed. I thought it was very creative and looked down to notice the credit, and I saw Botsford’s name. Since then, I have begun to notice more photographs of Trump and others in The Post that were of a clever, artful or unique composition: sometimes shot through the viewfinder of another camera, or just a shadow on the ground, or just a shot of Trump’s hands shot from below or from an oblique angle.

It has reached the point at which I can recognize Botsford’s signature style in almost every photo of his, and before even checking for the credit, I can predict that it is one of his creations. His photograph of the Trump family in front of the White House after Trump’s acceptance speech, which appeared in the Aug. 29 Style section, really puzzled me. The photo reveals the Trump family, shot on an angle, and mirrored in . . . what? I am stumped on this one, but again was impressed with its unusualness, uniqueness and artistry.

As an amateur photographer and professional videographer, I can appreciate Botsford’s creativity and sharp eye for the unusual.

Leonard Frankford, Pikesville

●

People, not 'inmates'

As a formerly incarcerated media professional, I appreciated the care taken not to call Beth Muse an “inmate” when featuring her work and her words in the Sept. 6 Metro article “Advocates, inmates memorialize ‘overlooked’ lives lost to covid-19.” Beth is a friend and a brilliant human being, as are all the volunteers behind Mourning Our Losses, a website created by people working in and outside of prisons to honor lives lost to covid-19 behind bars.

The piece shone a light on MOL but contradicted its humanizing mission by using such derogatory words at least six times. It is hard work to deprogram ourselves of institutionalized language, even for the best of those reporting on abuses in the criminal legal system, even for me at times. But it is a necessary practice in progress, one that we must be intentional about, much like the use of “officer-involved shooting.”

We can, and we must, call people in prison “people.” “Incarcerated people,” if necessary, adds one word, and subtracts much in the way of perpetuating harm. This headline, instead of simply calling us “advocates,” added to a body of dehumanizing, and therefore inaccurate, journalism. In a story about a group of individuals researching and honoring people dying in prisons across the country, it added to a narrative that others and erases them.

Page Dukes, Atlanta

The writer is a communications associate for the Southern Center for Human Rights.

●

The doggone greatest

Nick Galifianakis’s illustration for the Sept. 12 Carolyn Hax advice column, “She wants an answer but hasn’t asked,” was remarkable. Galifianakis is an illustrative genius. The particular drawing was as eye-catching and evocative as I’ve ever seen.

I have admired his work since well before his memorial tribute to his dog Zuzu, which I have sent to many friends who have lost their companion pets. I thank the editor of the Style section for publishing this illustration in color, as it not only captured the essence of Hax’s response but also was a joyful expression of life as we should best live it in these trying times.

Geoffrey Patton, Silver Spring

●

It's default of unclear language

My thanks to Ava Wallace for saying upfront in her Sept. 7 Sports article “Djokovic defaults after ball hits official” that Novak Djokovic was “disqualified” for his infraction at the U.S. Open, which seems the only proper description. Most of the media presumably took their cue from the umpire, who declared that he had no option but to “default” Djokovic. However, it’s not clear that there is any good or proper use for the word “default” in this context, because to default is to fail to do something, e.g., in commerce, or, in sports, to bow out, i.e., to fail, whether as an individual or a team, for whatever reason, to appear to play the match. It is not a synonym for “disqualify” or “punish.”

At the risk of being Pedant of the Week, I have to say that the worst formulation of all, already many times repeated elsewhere, is that “Djokovic was defaulted.” “Default” is only an “active” verb; from the definition above, it is clearly not something that can be done to you, which is also known as the “passive” voice.

John Vincent-Smith, Bethesda

●

Line umpires, not 'linespeople'

Regarding Chuck Culpepper’s Sept. 8 On Tennis column, “Of the Big Three, turbulence follows Djokovic alone” [Sports]:

Please note that the individuals who call lines in tennis tournaments are not “linespeople,” “lineswomen,” “linesmen,” “linespersons” or “line judges.” We are “line umpires.”

Joan Kelly, Clarksburg

The writer is a former line umpire.

●

Tom Terrific and Fab Feinstein

John Feinstein never fails to deliver. In the case of his Sept. 4 Sports column, “A sign of worthiness: Seaver was my boyhood idol, and he never let me down,” Feinstein crafted a touching and personal remembrance of his baseball hero: Tom Seaver. But it also was a tribute to an outstanding athlete who had the power to connect, on the ballfield and off. Well done.

Sandy Pugh, Vienna

●

The teaching book

I read with interest Sebastian Smee’s Aug. 9 Arts & Style review, “New book expands on city crime photo essay.” But I was anticipating some reference to Gordon Parks’s book “The Learning Tree,” and I was disappointed that there was no mention of it.

I think I read that book in high school (perhaps junior high), and the essence of it is still with me.

Phyllis Fineberg, North Plainfield, N.J.

●

Hospitals are as clean as a hospital

Why did the Sept. 7 Metro article “Lawyer was a musician with a captivating voice” report that Jennifer Marmer’s family suspects she contracted the novel coronavirus while visiting a hospital?

When someone dies unexpectedly, it is human nature to want to place blame. But, without contact tracing or adequate testing, we have no idea. Meanwhile, thousands of people are putting off routine health checks because of fear. Right now, thousands of people are dying because they were more scared of the hospital than their chest pain or other acute symptoms. I, too, am reluctant to go in for testing and needed “non-emergency” surgery. Statements such as this only add to my anxiety.

Hospitals and doctors’ offices are working diligently to clean, disinfect and keep patients safe. Please do not add to the trepidation with unknown speculation.

My sincere condolences to Marmer’s family, friends and fans. May her memory bring comfort to all who mourn her death.

Sherri Deck, Rockville

●

In the Giving Back Hall of Fame

Rick Maese’s writing and Toni L. Sandys’s photography told the extraordinary story of the Unseld family and their Unselds’ School in the Sept. 2 Sports article “Bracing for fall without ‘Mr. Wes.’ ” The school’s more-than-40-year history has produced thousands of eighth-grade graduates, mostly from an underserved southwest Baltimore community. The program provides not only world-class academics but also character development. It deserves consideration to be replicated in other urban U.S. communities.

Today’s professional athletes deserve credit for making a public stand against racial injustice, but Hall of Famer Wes Unseld, his wife, Connie, and daughter, Kim, have taken the issue to the next level by actually investing their money and themselves in their community and thereby truly making a difference — a model for today’s athletes to consider.

Jerry Sachs, Chevy Chase

The writer was the Bullets vice president from 1973 to 1996 and general manager from 1970 to 1972.

●●

The Inside scoop

In his Sept. 7 letter, “Mr. Markey’s climate foresight,” Edward Abrahams made it appear as though The Post broke the Powder River coal-leasing scandal. It did not. The story was first investigated by and written about in Inside Energy (for which I wrote), a copyrighted newsletter produced by McGraw-Hill.

The article was published on May 7, 1982. Post reporter Dale Russakoff acknowledged Inside Energy’s work. Russakoff called our office having heard that we were about to publish. She was briefed by me on the outlines of the scandal and possibly provided a copy of the article before the Inside Energy (published weekly) publishing date. The Inside Energy article was developed with extensive reporting. We had insights into the scandal because of covering coal markets and coal pricing and having excellent sources deep within the Interior Department. From the moment the Interior Department issued its news release on the coal lease sale, we thought something was amiss.

Then-Rep. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), in his first hearing on the Powder River coal-leasing scandal (much of it built on the Inside Energy story), made no mention of the investigative work of McGraw-Hill’s Inside Energy.

So much for giving credit where credit is due.

Mark H. Crawford, Annandale

●

Allergic to unnecessary rules

I enjoyed the Sept. 8 Dog Days supplement. The article “A new path: The pandemic leads to more walks and attention — and anxiety” cited the “extremely low likelihood” of a dog transmitting the novel coronavirus to a human (possible rarely when the dog’s owner is infected). The article “Dogs were there for us. Will we be there for them?” urged that as conditions improve, we shouldn’t “sentence them to endless hours of solitary confinement,” but recent Health Department laws about allergies force us to do just that.

Dog saliva, which transfers to fur when the dog is grooming, is the actual cause of allergies. Simply by not touching a dog, allergic people are safe. If a dog is happy sitting inside a grocery cart, it is perfectly safe, and customers are delighted to see the dog. I took my Pomeranian along for 15 years in stores until it was outlawed. Now my dog howls piteously while chained outside the store while I shop. In France, well-behaved dogs are welcome in restaurants. Can’t we be more reasonable about mere shopping chores?

Richard K. Ashford, Chevy Chase