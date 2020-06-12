Studies confirm it. It happens. It happened when a police officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck until Floyd died last month. When they arrested a black CNN reporter and not his white counterpart blocks away. It likely happened hundreds of times these past few weeks all around the country.

African Americans don’t “believe” it. They know it. So do white Americans. It’s not a subjective question of belief. It’s an objective fact — one that has led hundreds of thousands into the streets. How it is framed has societal consequence. Call it what it is, and help us all stop hiding from the truth.

Jane Beard, Churchton

●

The wrong name to recall

President Trump criticized Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for not showing the toughness of Gens. Douglas MacArthur and George Patton [“ At time of crisis, a keen search for leaders to heal ,” front page , May 31]. This should not be considered a reference to their efforts in World War II.

During the Depression, World War I veterans came to Washington asking for payment of their promised bonuses. Many were injured when MacArthur and Patton broke up their peaceful protest using tanks and cavalry charges. Thankfully, Frey did not follow that example, though federal officials cleared Lafayette Square by force.

David Fierst, Bethesda

When President Trump made reference to Gen. Douglas MacArthur, but misspelled his last name, the May 31 front-page article “At time of crisis, a keen search for leaders to heal,” accurately quoted the tweet but added the appropriate [sic] after “McArthur,” an indication that a word or phrase appears to be mistaken, but the quotation is as written. Democrats (noun) are members of the Democratic (adj.) Party (noun), just as Republicans (noun) are members of the Republican (adj.) Party. So to refer to the “Democrat Party,” as in the June 1 news article “As cities burn, Trump stays silent — except to fuel the flames via Twitter,” why not accurately represent the quote but add the appropriate “[sic]”? Surely The Post can find enough brackets for Trump.

Paul H. Blackman, Arlington

●

A moving memory

The May 29 obituary for former congressman Sam Johnson, “Time as POW informed 14-term House career,” reminded me of one of the most moving moments in my 35-year career working on the House floor. To recognize the day of his release from a Vietnamese prison, the House put Johnson in the speaker’s chair for a series of votes when the House would be full of members. When the anniversary of Johnson’s release was announced, the House members cheered and clapped for several minutes. It brought tears to my eyes, and I am sure to the eyes of many in the chamber that day.

Jay Pierson, Kensington

●

He could take the heat

The May 29 Metro article on repairs to the C&O Canal in Georgetown included substantial background and history [“Georgetown’s C&O Canal boat is close to a comeback”]. Missing from the history, however, was the major role The Post played in the late 1940s and early 1950s, first supporting the construction of a parkway on the C&O right of way and then reversing position to favor preservation of the canal because of the intense pressure from the then-Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas. In 1954, he hiked the 185 miles of the canal with reporters and editors in tow.

I attended the 1977 ceremony unveiling a bust of Douglas, to whom the canal was dedicated. Dignitaries, including members of the Supreme Court and Douglas in a wheelchair, were seated in a semicircle in front of the bust to be unveiled.

As the speeches droned on, the justices one by one got out of their chairs and moved under the shade of a maple tree. Finally, and with some hesitation because a stroke had affected his speech, Douglas said: “I see I’m still the only one who can take the heat.”

David Cosson, Washington Grove

“Stunning”! That is the word for Evelyn Hockstein’s shot of the C&O Canal that accompanied the May 29 Metro article “Georgetown’s C&O Canal boat is close to a comeback.” Well, maybe “magical” is the right word. Or “mystical.” Or “otherworldly.” Ah, “arresting”! That is the word. I had to study it for some time. I am still studying it. It bears study. It bears analysis. It should be taught for at least a semester.

Rob Shutler, Arlington

●

This experiment was a mistake

I realize that among the many people who apply to be part of the Date Lab “experiment,” there are bound to be some who are sexist. This does not mean, however, that The Post has to allow them to participate. The fact that the paper selected a man who wanted to meet a “thin,” “submissive” woman for a place in this column went beyond poor judgment [“She was a bit put off by his ‘checklist,’ ” The Washington Post Magazine, May 31]. It promoted misogyny, and it was vile.

J.Elizabeth Powers, Pomfret

●

It's okay not to be funny sometimes

A letter published in the May 30 Free for All decried the May 15 “Wumo” comic strip as “insensitive, offensive, hurtful and cruel” [“Not funny”]. The strip depicted parents’ plea to find their runaway daughter, while describing her in a very demeaning manner. The point of the strip was that the girl was escaping the “insensitive, offensive, hurtful and cruel” — and completely clueless — parents. Humorous? Not really, but comics often make social or psychological commentary.

Dalal Musa, Falls Church

●

What WASPs flew

I always enjoy the “Flashbacks” comic, but the one for May 31 had an error in its illustration of a World War II Martin B-26 Marauder. The B-26 had two, not four, engines. But the shout-out to the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs) was welcome.

Thomas Calhoun, Washington

●

Conspiracy theories aren't newsworthy

Karen Tumulty’s May 20 Wednesday Opinion column, “Taking the low road even lower,” implied that those in the “news side” of The Post, unlike columnists, must choose to “repeat, quote or otherwise dignify” the president’s “baseless conspiracy theories and smears.” She wrote that a columnist has “liberties that other journalists do not” but did not offer any explanation for her position with respect to the “news side.”

Presumably, Tumulty believes the paper’s obligation to report the “news” includes whatever the president utters, as often as he utters it. But what is “newsworthy” necessarily comprehends both what is important and what is new, and newspapers and other media must — and do — choose what is “newsworthy” every day.

I submit that “baseless conspiracy theories and smears” are not important to the body politic, and that, if they are, The Post is under no obligation to report them more than once. To do so not only gives the theories and smears credence but also crowds genuinely newsworthy material out of the paper, serving no one’s interest but that of the purveyor of the theories and smears. The media in general, including The Post, should have learned this lesson in 2016; it is not too late to apply the lesson in 2020.

Michael M. Landa, Kensington

●

Sweet dreams

The May 24 Arts & Style and Travel sections were a pleasure to read. The color illustrations and photographs made for such a feast, and the articles were so interesting — photos of “dreamlike visions,” the painting of Artemisia Gentileschi, camping in the backyard [“Making the yard your campground”]. Like others, “Memory’s mystery is better left unsolved” reminded me of a beloved similar scene at a local gallery. It was all wonderful!

Diann Sherwin, Dagsboro, Del.

●

So much conveyed in so few words

Philip Kennicott’s talents were on full display in his May 30 Style Critic’s Notebook, “As the camera rolled, we saw the perspective of America askew.” One sentence in particular struck me: “How many police in America are loyal not to the public but to a racist brand of populism that has found in the president its vigorous avatar?” So many ideas contained in those few words. This great writing was used, not in the pursuit of a literary masterpiece, but to educate, to challenge, to enlighten readers.

The Post has identified and seemingly nurtured eloquent writers over the years. I have felt fortunate to live in an area that is home to such exceptional journalism. As Kennicott’s article reflected, these are difficult times for journalists. I am deeply grateful that The Post has retained its commitment to excellent writing that upholds civic values.

Mary McGillicuddy, Silver Spring

●

Good question

The Metro section’s Weather page provides temperatures for the three local international airports, listing them as “Reagan,” “Dulles” and “BWI.” I can never bring myself to call “National” by its new name, Reagan National Airport, but may I ask why Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is not “Marshall” on the Weather page?

Michael Ringland, Bethesda

●

A detail worth noting

John Feinstein’s May 28 Sports section appreciation for basketball star Bob Whitmore, “Whitmore was a leader worth following,” mentioned his play against Power Memorial’s Lew Alcindor in the text and the caption of the photograph that accompanied the article. It was a fact worth mentioning — as other obituaries did — that Alcindor is much better known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. It would have emphasized how notable Whitmore’s play was.

Benjamin Dille, Falls Church

●

Remembering Christo

Regarding the June 1 obituary for Christo, “Audacious artist who wrapped buildings, parks and landscapes in cloth, dies at 84”:

I knew Christo for more than 30 years. We laughed together when I suggested that the saffron color of the material he used for “the Gates” was selected to match the flaming orange hair of his wife, Jeanne-Claude. Christo and Jeanne-Claude were born on the same day and year, and they lived in downtown New York. The couple would eat one meal a day, dinner, and always at the nearby French Culinary Institute, where they always had the table in the window and where they would entertain prospective buyers of Christo’s drawings. He was the most determined man I ever met, and he and Jeanne-Claude pushed and prodded until they received approval for a project. They both burned with intense pride about their art, and a fond recollection of their intensity was during a holiday party at our Manhattan home. A friend, while admiring our drawing of “the Gates,” said to Christo and Jeanne-Claude, “I love your Gates project,” to which Jeanne-Claude spat out, “It's not a project, it’s art!” Christo has left a giant hole in the art world, and we will miss his genius, but, more important, we will miss our dear friend.

Henry A. Lowenstein, Newport, R.I.

●

Love's legacy

Kudos to reporter Eli Saslow for the article about Paul Swann caring for his mother, Darlene Krawetz [“ ‘The fires were everywhere,’ ” front page, June 7]. Swann put a human face, one of compassion and heartbreak, on the coronavirus pandemic. No doubt all readers wept at the story’s closing, when Swann’s last words were those of resignation and sadness as he admitted, “So, we let it go. We let her be.”

This article should be required reading for all those who think the virus will not affect them or their loved ones. We all needed to be reminded of its brutal attack on victims physically, emotionally and mentally. Todd F. Michalek’s photograph of Swann, a pained and grief-stricken man, holding his mother’s portrait said it all. Our hearts especially ached for him when we learned that the first funeral he’d ever attended was for his own 52-year-old mother. The story of loving care by a son for his mother is a beautiful legacy for them both.