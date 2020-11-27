AD

Lynne Slater, Greenbelt

Hello, Mom? I saw you in the paper!

I applaud photographer Michael S. Williamson for his Nov. 8 photograph that showed people dancing “in the streets in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood after Joe Biden was declared the winner in the presidential election” [“Small shifts outside urban areas drove Biden win in Pa.,” news]. Living in the Washington area, I often worry about my 90-year-old, fiercely independent mother. She lives in Squirrel Hill and insists on going about her daily outings despite the raging pandemic.

I was heartened that after identifying my mother (at far left in picture) as one of the pictured “celebrants,” I could see that she was practicing great social distancing while wearing her mask and calmly crossing the street on her way to the library.

Thanks to The Post for keeping an eye on my mom!

Larry Lasday, North Potomac

Know your audience

Regarding the Nov. 11 obituary for Jonathan Sacks, “Influential, outspoken and controversial chief rabbi of the United Kingdom”:

Sacks’s book “The Dignity of Difference” emerged from a leisurely chat he had with Prince Charles and the Archbishop of Canterbury. The book is addressed to a general audience, obviously overwhelmingly non-Jewish, about the duties mankind owes each other, and, indeed, includes a positive evaluation of non-Jewish faiths. Like all other elements in most great religious traditions, it abstracts from a plurality of actual positions over the years.

There is a great modern French book by a rabbi, priest and French Protestant pastor on the hateful things some people in their traditions have said. In any case, because of its intended audience, Sacks’s book lacked the extensive citations to rabbinical tradition normal in much of rabbinical literature.

Thomas Timberg, Bethesda

Her story is really our story

Thanks for the detailed Nov. 13 obituary on Lucille Bridges, “She stood by daughter through desegregation.” What a story about the determination of a mother to get an education for her daughter under extremely difficult and dangerous circumstances. There are dozens, if not hundreds or thousands, of stories like this of individuals who stood up against racism and oppression to make this country a better place for their children and, ultimately, all of us. They deserve celebration, as was done in the case of Bridges.

Milford Sprecher, Takoma Park

A touching moment

Kudos to Marvin Joseph for his heart-rending photograph of the National Zoo’s 400-pound sedated gorilla holding the hand of a veterinarian [“The big guy gets a once-over,” Metro, Nov. 13]. It spoke unmistakably of compassion, caring and connection. Beautiful.

Sharon Cohen, Reston

Location, location, location

I enjoyed the informative article on the Islamist insurgency in Mozambique, with its detailed descriptions of political and military strategies at stake there [“In Mozambique, an Islamist insurgency with ISIS leanings gains ground,” news, Nov. 15]. But with no map to indicate the geographic locations being discussed, I found it difficult to visualize the conflict. Instead of the large photograph of a village destroyed more than a year ago, why not show a map of Mozambique and its neighboring states, including the locations of the conflict area being discussed?

I often yearn for more maps illustrating newspaper articles.

Virginia Hughes, Bethesda

We didn't get the general idea

The Nov. 12 news article “Amid Pentagon upheaval, military leaders face a fraught next few months” used the phrase “his generals” while speculating about President Trump’s thinking concerning the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. Trump has been rightly slammed for referring to members of the U.S. military as “his generals.” If the military leadership belongs to anyone, it belongs to citizens of the United States, not to any one president.

Trump has broken countless norms in his term of office, many of which may slip unconsciously into our post-Trump milieu. But please do not encourage such phraseology by including it so cavalierly in an otherwise excellent discussion of the turmoil at the Pentagon.

Patricia Dickey, Newport, Ore.

This puff piece should have gone poof

The Post has recently featured articles that attempted to explain how it is that seemingly ordinary American citizens could have fallen down the QAnon rabbit hole to the detriment of their relationships and mental health. Those articles had merit and were informative.

The Nov. 12 Style article “Rebuilding her life after falling into QAnon,” detailing the experience of Melissa Rein Lively, stood in stark contrast as nothing more than a puff piece designed to rehabilitate Lively’s image and perhaps her business as well.

What editor thought this article deserved the space it got along with the glam photographs (two in the print edition and more online)? Further, a quick Google search revealed that the article was hardly exclusive.

I expect better from The Post, especially in these trying times for our country.

Mary McLaughlin-English, Centreville

I’m troubled by the article about Melissa Rein Lively. As I read it, I couldn’t help but think how Lively’s behavior at the Target — she ranted and destroyed a rack of facemasks — and the aftermath would have played out if she were not an attractive, well-to-do White woman. And now, months later, would a woman (or man) of a different race or socioeconomic standing — if she were both alive and not in prison — have been treated to the same sympathetic coverage, accompanied by two flattering photographs in The Post? Did The Post’s reporters and editors ask themselves such questions?

Whose stories get told, and how, by whom and why — in what context — all inform perceptions and public dialogue. By omission or commission, the answers can reinforce or challenge biases. I hope The Post’s reporters and editors routinely question their motives about such “personal interest” and other news stories.

Cameron H. Fletcher, Arlington

You could have at least mentioned it

“In 1929, the first U.S. vice president of color took office,” Gillian Brockell’s Nov. 12 Retropolis essay about Charles Curtis, the country’s first vice president of color, as a descendant of an indigenous tribe, left out his support for the Equal Rights Amendment.

In addition to serving in the House and as Senate majority leader after 1924, Curtis was the original Senate sponsor of the ERA. Written by Alice Paul, head of the National Woman’s Party (NWP), producer of the 1913 suffrage parade and instigator of the 1917 White House pickets, the ERA was introduced in July 1923, the 75th anniversary of the Seneca Falls women’s rights convention. Paul had a parliamentary rather than a bipartisan mind-set. She held the party in power responsible for any legislation, so she turned to two Kansas Republicans, then-Sen. Curtis and then-Rep. Daniel Anthony, Susan B. Anthony’s nephew.

At the time, liberals, unions and Democrats opposed the ERA because it would undercut protective labor legislation for female workers. The NWP endorsed Herbert Hoover’s presidential campaign, the only feminist organization to endorse a presidential candidate before 1984.

Elisabeth Griffith, Chevy Chase

A not-so-zany night in Georgia

I just had to laugh at the photograph that accompanied the Nov. 11 news article “Georgia on its mind, GOP stands with a defiant president.” The subject of the photo was an 11-year-old slouching in his chair in a hotel banquet room where an election night party had been held. Other than a couple of employees cleaning up in the background, the kid was alone with his thoughts and his necktie worn Trump-style, doubling as a loin cloth.

The Post could have opted to depict a livelier party scene at an earlier hour, but I thought this photo spoke volumes.

Martha E. Powers, Lake Frederick, Va.

A couple of swings and misses

Thanks for “For the love of the game” [Metro, Nov. 6]. That morning, I managed and played for the Panthers, a team on the other Olney Manor field. The article indeed captured the spirit of the age-70-and-over league. With so many activities curtailed because of coronavirus restrictions, we were doubly grateful to get to play ball.

The article gave the distance to the fence as 200 feet. It’s actually 300 feet to center field and, as noted, a few guys (not I) can hit that far. Second was the sub-headline: “Aging softball buddies in Montgomery County are defying the pandemic.” We’re aging, sure enough, but as the article stated clearly, the age-70-and-over league (and the other two morning senior leagues) instituted and enforced a series of health protocols. Only one player tested positive, and he voluntarily dropped out. Rather than defying the pandemic, we treated it with due respect.

Donald R. Juran, Rockville

The writer is vice president of the Montgomery County Senior Sports Association and commissioner of its Wednesday morning co-rec league.

'Double Fantasy,' and a singular tragedy

Many thanks for the wonderful writing on “Double Fantasy,” John Lennon’s final album [“ ‘Double Fantasy’ at 40: A wide window on a singular life,” Arts & Style, Nov. 15].

The article superbly detailed how “Double Fantasy” came to be. It was especially enlightening to read producer Jack Douglas’s take. I was a graduate student working at Variety Records at Tysons Corner when “Double Fantasy” was released 40 years ago, and the album bowled us over. I loved the album immediately. “Double Fantasy” told us what Lennon and Yoko Ono had been doing for the prior six years. The reaction by customers in the store hearing the strong album for the first time was very positive. For Lennon, it really was “(Just Like) Starting Over.” We were a bit chagrined that Lennon’s material alternated with Ono’s songs, but, in hindsight, it was great that her music appeared in that vehicle.

What most excited us was not just the music but the bright future that lay ahead for Lennon and what he was still capable of. That heady time ended abruptly a few weeks later with Lennon’s senseless murder. Howard Cosell broke the news to me during “Monday Night Football.” Ono lost a husband and partner, Sean and Julian lost a father, and we lost our remaining innocence. I still grieve and wonder about what could have been.

Larry K. Houck, McLean

Irish eyes weren't smiling about this one

Sally Jenkins’s Nov. 11 Sports column, “Notre Dame students followed their leader,” made me think of other major cataclysmic sporting events at which there was a high likelihood of fan eruption. World Series Game 7s, for example. Prevention was simple. Top of the ninth and, suddenly, the playing field was encircled by a couple hundred security guards. With stanchions. No problem. If the Notre Dame administration is to be blamed for anything, it is lack of foresight and planning to deal with an obvious eruption.

So then what’s the point? To me, the column read as just another opportunity to rake Notre Dame’s president, the Rev. John I. Jenkins, over the coals. What was he supposed to do after the field incident, stay silent? He’s still the president of the university, and it was still his duty to enforce campus rules and regulations, irrespective of his own missteps.

Notre Dame has had a long tradition of including football tickets in the total list of expenses for its students, and I don’t know whether that continues, but I imagine that any such “revenue” from 10,000 students pales in comparison to TV revenue. I prefer to think it has more to do with ensuring as complete a college experience as possible in the coronavirus age. And then there’s “Notre Dame has always sought to position itself as a unique and visible leader of college football.” Sought? Maybe someone could send me a list of major schools that have consistently exceeded Notre Dame’s leadership role.

Sounds like there was an ax to grind.

Ken C. Mahieu, McLean

Nothing lasts forever, except landfills

Daniel Bortz’s schedule for replacing household items in the Nov. 12 Local Living article “Nothing lasts forever: A schedule for replacing household items,” had some good information regarding fire extinguishers, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and filters, but some of the other advice left me with more questions. Namely, when do landfills start overflowing with discarded toothbrushes, sponges and bedding? Where should the new landfills be placed? What are better alternatives to the disposable mind-set? For example, the life of a mattress can be extended with a mattress protector and by flipping and rotating the mattress regularly. Smart purchases can help; there are types of toothbrushes that only require replacing the bristles, not the handle.

As many environmentalists have pointed out, there is no “away.” When we throw something out of our home, it ends up near, or in, the home of another.

Monica Lewis, Richmond