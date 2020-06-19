It clearly showed the sea change that took place very recently in attitudes about the treatment of minority people, especially black people, in the United States. Suddenly, people from the top ranks to the bottom rungs of sports are being heard saying we need change. Many are people who studiously avoided the subject until now. Carefully written and meticulously argued, Boswell’s piece showed that it’s now okay to take a public position on an important political matter.

Ronald O. Hietala, Falls Church

Sally Jenkins’s June 3 Sports column, “Trump fancies himself an athlete, but he lacks all of the necessary components,” was a nasty attempt to downgrade the president and tie the actions he has taken through the protests and riots of the past weeks to his amateur sports pursuits. It did not rightfully belong in the Sports section; it should have been in the opinion pages along with other anti-Trump material.

Robert Stone, Locust Grove, Va.

I read the Sports section for sports. The tactic of writer Sally Jenkins of using some athletic analogies involving President Trump and including a photograph of him holding a golf club while going on to point out his many flaws does not in any way make it a sports column.

Mike Jones, Alexandria

●

It's not about bad luck

The June 2 front-page article “Tatiana’s luck” said the subject of the story “came to the U.S. legally and was trying to do everything right.” However, from the article, it is clear this headline was simply false.

The article reported that Tatiana Angulo came to the United States on a tourist visa. Tourist visas are non-immigrant visas and do not allow the holder to work. Moreover, even though there is a one-year visa, the length of stay on tourist visas is no more than six months at a time, and it is entered into the passport by Customs and Border Protection at the time of entry. Angulo broke the law before she ever got here by applying for a tourist visa knowing that she intended to work. She has also worked illegally in the year she has been here. And, quite likely there has been a visa overstay for about six months, because she has been here more than a year. In short, she was doing things the wrong way before she ever got here.

Mara L. Alexander, Alexandria

●

Ignoring the news won't save it

“Democracy Dies in Darkness,” says The Post. Quite true. I suggest that for the Gannett chain of newspapers, “Democracy Dies in a Blue Box.”

Margaret Sullivan’s June 3 Style column, “Gannett locks its judgment in a blue box,” well expressed the outrage felt by journalists and their supporters when newsworthiness gets supplanted by business or political correctness. To not have run a story about a local protest of 3,000 people on the front page — or even in the front section — as was the choice of Jacksonville’s Florida Times-Union, was egregious journalistic malpractice.

Yes, newspapers everywhere are losing money. But you don’t recover by giving short shrift to journalistic standards. Maybe it’s tougher if you’re part of a chain. If so, I am particularly happy that The Post is, as displayed on every day’s editorial page, “An Independent Newspaper.”

Michael P. Fruitman, Ashburn

●

Stop teasing 'Karen'

It is bad enough that our meme-driven society has decided to attach a name, “Karen,” to a host of negative attributes such as racism, classism, ignorance and privilege. But when The Post and other papers of record amplify the defamation of an entire cohort of innocent people by using that term in their articles, as Monica Hesse did in her May 30 Style column, “Playing the ‘Karen’ card without reservations,” our public discourse is devalued. I guess we are all back in the schoolyard now.

Jonathan Sarris, Greenville, N.C.

●

The wonderful Wes Unseld

As a resident of Maryland, but as a former resident of Louisville, which I still call home, I thoroughly enjoyed reading Thomas Boswell’s and Jerry Brewer’s columns about beloved Louisville native Wes Unseld [“A giant by any measure” and “Undersized Unseld will always be a towering presence,” respectively, Sports, June 3].

The columns brought back many memories of Unseld’s time at the University of Louisville and then in the National Basketball Association. I never got to see him play in person, but I sure watched numerous NBA games just to witness his grace and poise as a player. Unseld was a true gentleman, on and off the courts.

Thanks for the outstanding tributes to one of my hometown heroes.

Sue Thompson, Montgomery Village

About 20 years ago, a friend and I were on D.C.’s Seventh Street, coming back from lunch. Washington Wizards owner Abe Pollin and Wes Unseld were walking very slowly in front of us. My friend shifted left to pass Pollin, and I headed right to overtake Unseld. My friend’s move went off without a hitch. Mine, not so much because Unseld unexpectedly stepped to his right, and I collided with him. I could have used an air bag. I said, “Hey, that’s a moving pick,” and he laughed heartily. Talk about a “brush” with greatness.

Chuck Hadden, Arlington

●

Sime was a fast friend

I read with great interest “U.S. sprinter won 3 Olympic golds,” the June 3 obituary for track star Bobby Morrow, who allegedly won “all the major sprinting titles” from 1956 to 1958. My claims to athletic “greatness” are my friendships with Gerald Ashworth, gold medalist in the 1964 Olympic 4x100 meter relay in Tokyo, and David W. Sime.

Were it not for the novel coronavirus pandemic, I might have been in London the day Morrow’s obituary was published, presenting a paper to the Cogan Ophthalmic History Society titled “Dr. David W. Sime — The World’s Fastest Human.”

On April 27, 1956, at the Drake Relays (“America’s Athletic Classic” and one of the top track and field events in the United States), Sime easily defeated Morrow in the 100-yard dash while setting a new Drake record previously held by Jesse Owens. That spring, Sime set or tied nine world records in track (both in- and outdoors) and was called “the world’s fastest human” and “Superman in Spikes” by Sports Illustrated. An injury excluded him from the 1956 Olympics. He won a silver medal in 1960 in Rome in the 100-meter dash, in a still-disputed (less than 1-inch margin) race to Armin Hary of Germany. Again losing gold, the 4x100 meter relay that Sime anchored was disqualified by another U.S. runner. In 1958, Sime again soundly defeated Morrow in a major Texas meet.

Sime became a world-famous eye surgeon and practiced in Miami. His patients included Richard M. Nixon, Mickey Mantle, Don Shula, Ted Williams and Bob Griese. Sime died Jan. 12, 2016.

John D. Bullock, Winchester, Mass.

●

The tang of Tang

The June 6 news article “Trump campaign pulls ad touting SpaceX launch” provided interesting background on NASA’s strict policy of not endorsing any product. However, as a bona fide boomer, I searched in vain for any mention of Tang.

In 1962, when astronaut John Glenn traveled into space aboard Friendship 7, his provisions included what NASA would describe only as an orange-flavored powder drink. This did not stop Tang from boasting for years in TV commercials that its instant breakfast drink was chosen by astronauts because it was packed with vitamins, easy to make and tasted great. That last claim was later disputed by our second moon-walker, Buzz Aldrin, who declared at the 2013 Guys Choice Awards ceremony that “Tang sucks.”

Douglas M. Pollock, Oakton

●

Recalling a father figure to many

John Pohanka, who died May 17, meant much to many individuals who will suffer the loss of his life in our own. He deserved an obituary. He was the wise and compassionate father and father figure to a large and far-flung family. In the 22 years I knew him, he was always “Jack,” as close as an older brother, loving and supportive in every way.

Hundreds of people around Washington relied on his advice, and thousands more have benefited from his unwavering support of our cultural organizations. To the last week of his life, he was actively involved with the future of the Washington National Opera; to the very end, plans for new projects were percolating in his protean mind. His last words to me were “Don’t be sad.” But I am.

Saul Lilienstein, Potomac

●

In harmony with King's dream

Hank Stuever’s June 6 On Television column, “Munster’s lesson is worthy, albeit very green” [Style], dissed both Herman Munster and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Why did Stuever never mention who wrote the words that Munster paraphrased?

King dreamed of a day when his children would “not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” He meant these words for people of all races and nationalities. But the murder of George Floyd shows once again how brutality is still being aimed at black people, so the Black Lives Matter movement is necessary, too. The vast majority of protesters believe in seeking change in nonviolent ways. It’s all in harmony with King’s dream. All is compatible and necessary. But Stuever needs to give credit where credit is due.

Lori Camil Cohen, Alexandria

●

Executive, not commander

In response to recent unrest, President Trump all but ignored the protesters’ voices. Instead, he threatened to unleash extreme force to “dominate” the “thugs.” He invoked all the bad old tropes: “law and order,” “vicious dogs,” “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Behind a wall of armed officers firing pepper balls and chemical grenades at the crowds, he led his black-suited enforcers to the “church of the presidents” so he could desecrate it (not to mention the Bible) to signal — just like the segregationists of old — that God is on his side.

How is this not exactly like answering a black man’s request to leash your dog by threatening a call to the cops? How is this not exactly like law enforcement responding to a fake $20 bill by slowly, callously squeezing away a black man’s life while everyone around pleads for sanity?

Likewise, how is it not actively harmful when The Post repeatedly misnames Trump as our “commander in chief”? Consider the May 28 editorial “No wonder Twitter is confused” and the May 31 editorial “The real danger to free speech.” Or when Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) claims “he’s the commander in chief of our nation” — even though she does so to shame his vile lies [“McCarthy mum on Trump’s tweets,” news, May 28]? The president is commander in chief of no one outside of our armed forces. Check the Constitution. There are appropriate synonyms for “president,” including “chief executive.” To suggest that the president wields dictatorial power is never correct, and nowadays it is nothing less than tinder for Trump’s basest instincts. To The Post and everyone else: Please stop.

Hubert Beckwith, Fairfax

●

Argentina stands apart

Regarding the June 4 front-page article “Latin America saw virus coming but couldn’t hold it off”:

An exception should be made for Argentina, where early and aggressive measures taken by the government and followed by its citizens were able to avert the spread of the virus.

My husband and I were visiting Argentina in February and had plans to return home to the United States in mid-March. All of our flights were canceled. Argentina closed its borders, and we had to stay there much longer. Argentines stayed home and respected the quarantine. Essential industries and agriculture and cattle workers kept on working, respecting distances, wearing “barbijos” or facial coverings to protect themselves and others. Many areas of this vast country have very few people and had zero cases. A significant share of the population in Argentina is concentrated in Buenos Aires. The country has almost 45 million inhabitants and is eighth in the world in size. It has had only about 34,000 cases of the coronavirus.

The fight against the coronavirus has caused an even more severe economic crisis, and with poverty and winter coming, the deaths will most likely increase. As an American observer, however, I thought Argentine citizens behaved admirably. I hope the planet will be better prepared next time.

Ana Maria Balfour, Kensington

●

Age wasn't the issue

In her June 10 Wednesday Opinion column, “Put down the pen, J.K.,” Molly Roberts wrote, “Older people may want to declare their history books complete. They would do better to hand over their quills and give younger people the chance to add chapters of their own, while making space for those who’ve so far been excluded from the pages.”

I’m 52, and I lean left. I embrace all identities and also find J.K. Rowling’s comments about transgender women extremely offensive. However, what Roberts wrote was age discrimination and offensive. Age doesn’t mean “put down your pens” or that our history is over. In a time when our elderly seem to be expendable to some, at a time when youth seems to be glorified above age, this is just more of the same. I’m a writer and teacher, and I’ve enjoyed Roberts’s writing. Reading this, I felt as if I had been slapped in the face. She lumped the “old” in a category that should shut up and sit down. Horrible.

Kathryn McCurdy, Galesburg, Mich.

●

One mother's loss in a time of mourning

I was immensely moved by the June 12 front-page article “In a coma and fighting covid-19, she lost a baby,” which told the sad story of Kenna Allen. In any time, it would have been heartbreaking, but these circumstances surrounding the novel coronavirus and critical decisions made by her doctors made it even more so.

The story was handled with great sensitivity and intimate detail, bringing us closer to the individual traumas faced by thousands of mourners beset by this health crisis. Although Allen may have recovered from the virus, a part of her will never leave that hospital.

Robert Sugar, Silver Spring

●

Shining prose

In his cogent and comprehensive June 2 op-ed, “Four more years of this?,” George F. Will posed a rhetorical question of utmost importance in these unprecedented times, and he framed it within the perspective of our country’s history and the prospectiveness for its future. However substantive and reflective the content, I was also impressed by how, in a few paragraphs, he brilliantly used metaphors, analogies, the poetry of T.S. Eliot, great imagery and, especially, well-chosen adjectives to convey his message. His column shined as a literary gem.

Reba Marblestone, Columbia