The mention in the May 9 Sports article “On Mays’s 90th birthday, San Francisco’s love for the ‘Say Hey Kid’ is timeless” that San Francisco “became his forever-home” reminded me of a different narrative 49 years ago. I was born the year the Giants left my city but was excited with the news the Mets were bringing Willie Mays back home. My father took this 14-year-old to see Mays conclude his career in the 1973 playoffs and World Series. Though Mays was then past his prime — such as when he made his famous World Series catch at the Polo Grounds in 1954 — the biggest thrill for me was to witness him warm up and play in his final games. He was still around, as he is now.