Can The Post please stop calling the events of Jan. 6 at and inside the U.S. Capitol a “riot”? Doing so understates the severity and importance of what happened. As a writer, I sympathize with the problem headline writers face when trying to describe it, but “riot” is inaccurate in headlines and in articles.
A “riot,” according to my elderly Webster’s New World Dictionary, is “a wild or violent disorder, confusion, esp. a violent public disturbance.”
That is correct, but it’s also too mild. The implication of the definition is that riots are unplanned and generally lack organized leadership. Examples from U.S. history abound.
Increasing mountains of evidence, including but not limited to depositions and social media postings by participants, show the events of Jan. 6 were planned. Organizers communicated with each other beforehand. Maps of the Capitol’s hallways were disseminated. Buses were hired and driven to D.C. Other participants flew in, despite the pandemic and its impact upon air passenger route availability.
This was not a riot, in short. It was planned. It was organized. It had definite leaders. To be accurate and neutral, “invasion” would suffice. There are, of course, stronger words than that, many of them loaded. But it was not a riot. I will leave it to The Post’s talented staff to adjust articles and headlines accordingly.
Mark Gruenberg, Washington
●
Reenactments don't mean romanticizing history
Regarding the May 8 Free for All letter “It is not, in fact, romantic”:
It’s important to remember that history is often complicated and messy. That said, we believe there is a place for reenactment and living history interpretation.
Though we cannot speak on behalf of The Post for the decision to run the article including the image of Confederate reenactors, the Alliance to Preserve the Civil War Defenses of Washington has participated with reenactors and partnered with the National Park Service in an annual commemoration of the Battle of Fort Stevens. The diverse event is every second Saturday in July. (Because of coronavirus restrictions, we are planning a virtual event this year on July 10.) Attendees have said how much they appreciate the military and civilian reenactors and the history they bring to life beyond a book or a documentary.
Our event is about educating people on the Civil War era and the Battle of Fort Stevens, a Northern victory and the only Civil War battle in D.C., as well as the only time a sitting president came under direct enemy fire.
Dwane Starlin, Washington
The writer is president of the Alliance to Preserve the Civil War Defenses of Washington.
I am glad The Post covered the reenactment of the Battle of Manassas.
This is precisely the way our Civil War should be remembered. Over the past several years, many symbols of the Civil War have been removed or renamed. Our country’s history is our history, good, bad or indifferent.
The many battlefields of the Civil War are living museums that allow people to see how our history was made, the horror of war, and the destruction of life and property.
The brick-and-mortar buildings explain the artifacts our forefathers used and the changing tactics of war. However, all this, no matter how well presented, is left to one’s imagination. The seed was planted, but to see it come to life in front of your eyes only reinforces the brutality of that war.
As is often said, history forgotten will be repeated. Visiting reenactments does not glorify the “lost cause” of the South or the Jim Crow years; it is precisely as it should be, in a learning environment.
I thank The Post for covering our history as it should be covered, in a learning environment, not a statue in front of a courthouse.
Donald L. Poole Jr., Waldorf
●
Credit where it isn't due
In her May 9 op-ed, “The decline and fall of Elise Stefanik,” Ruth Marcus repeated the widely held myth that, in 2014, Elise Stefanik flipped a New York congressional district previously held by Democrats for 22 years, implying that she won over a hard core of Democratic voters. Not so. In 2012, Albany, Schenectady, Troy and Rensselaer were removed to District 20 — 89 percent urban and largely Democratic — and District 21 became 58 percent rural and majority Republican, just in time to elect Stefanik in 2014. Different voters, different outcome.
Anne Weadon, Crofton
●
Art imitates life imitates art . . .
The photograph by Spencer Platt of many children sledding at Brooklyn’s Prospect Park that accompanied the May 7 Style article “Parents to NYC: Don’t rain on our snow days” was a work of art. It reminded me of “Winter Landscape with Skaters and Bird Trap” by Pieter Bruegel the Elder.
Both illustrate a lovely monochromatic scene with many indistinct figures of all ages enjoying winter activities. Carefully positioned bare-branched trees add to the beauty.
Among the alarming and depressing news articles, it was a joy to find a photo that prompted a smile.
Joanne Doyle, Salisbury, Md.
●
Sports metaphors: Mays amazed
The mention in the May 9 Sports article “On Mays’s 90th birthday, San Francisco’s love for the ‘Say Hey Kid’ is timeless” that San Francisco “became his forever-home” reminded me of a different narrative 49 years ago. I was born the year the Giants left my city but was excited with the news the Mets were bringing Willie Mays back home. My father took this 14-year-old to see Mays conclude his career in the 1973 playoffs and World Series. Though Mays was then past his prime — such as when he made his famous World Series catch at the Polo Grounds in 1954 — the biggest thrill for me was to witness him warm up and play in his final games. He was still around, as he is now.
Baseball can stir up feelings based on its many metaphors for life. The batter’s goal is to return home — a plate that is shaped like a house. Also, we want to regard great ones as ours — certainly that is the case of the baseball legend Willie Mays.
Jeffrey B. Freedman, New York
●
Sports metaphors: 'Boz,' beloved
I brought The Post in from the driveway on May 8 and turned immediately to the front page, as usual, and saw Thomas Boswell’s front-page Perspective column, “After covering it all since ’69, it’s time to see what I missed,” which announced his retirement. What a terrible way to start a dreary Saturday!
I’m a few years older than “Boz” and a native Washingtonian, and in my mind I’ve always considered him to be Shirley Povich plus poetry. I and all the others who consider sports to be a metaphor for life shouted “NOOOO!” that morning. The fans, the teams and the players he covered all will miss the poet of the Sports desk.
Jo Ann York, Germantown
●
One of these things was not like the other
Headlines matter. Two articles in the May 12 paper reported the on-the-ground effects of the fighting between Israelis and Palestinians. The Gaza article reported that 28 people, including 10 children, had been killed, but the headline was “Israel’s retaliatory strikes on Gaza cause widespread damage, disruptions.” The Israel article was headlined “Rockets kill 2 in Israeli city, including Indian caregiver.” The headlines evoked sympathy for Israelis but not for Palestinians. Articles and headlines should both be fair.
Maureen Shea, Washington
●
Seeing red over a 'blue day' denied
Perhaps Tony Cochran was unaware that May is Mental Health Awareness Month, but regardless of the month, his “Agnes” comic strip on May 10 in Style was insensitive and hurtful to the millions who experience mental health challenges every day. In his strip, Agnes requests a “blue day” from school because she is feeling emotionally fragile. In the final panel, it is clear she has been rudely laughed off and dismissed by her mother as she walks, chin down, headed for school. The stigma surrounding mental health must be defeated — not elevated — if progress is to be made.
Comics can be powerful and entertaining, but this was just a cheap shot.
Sheri Langford, Fairfax
●
What's black and white and White all over?
I have been a devoted reader of the Comics section since I was a child, and I continue to read it as a parent to two teenagers.
I have enjoyed reading the comics, but I am disappointed in the lack of diversity that persists. “Candorville” and “Curtis” appear to be the only comic strips whose main characters are people of color. Franklin shows up once in a while in “Peanuts,” including on May 6. “On the Fastrack” and “Wumo” seem to also have one character of color. Out of 41 comic strips, only two consistently contain people of color.
More than 90 percent of the characters in the Comics section of The Post are White. According to the Census Bureau, in 2019 the U.S. population was: White alone: 60.1 percent; Hispanic or Latino: 18.5 percent; Black: 13.4 percent; Asian: 5.9 percent; two or more races: 2.8 percent; American Indian and Alaskan Native: 1.3 percent; Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2 percent.
If we further consider the population of D.C., the representation in the Comics section is even bleaker. As of 2019, the Census Bureau reports that D.C. is 46 percent Black, 37.5 percent White alone, 11.3 percent Hispanic or Latino, 4.5 percent Asian and 2.9 percent two or more races.
The Comics section does not come close to reflecting the population of the United States, let alone that of D.C. Please hire more diverse writers and illustrators who can showcase the true faces of the United States. I want to see true racial representation. The Post can do better.
Sarah Perkins, Washington
●
●
If she likes it, she can always put a ring on it
Regarding the May 12 Style article “For some men, rings are engaging prospect”:
Engagement rings for men? Old news. I got one when I proposed to my fiancee back in 1995. I got engaged, too, and I wanted everyone to know I was engaged. I had to design my own ring, a beaten gold band with a diamond in a bezel. It was worth every penny. I got big-time romance points with my fiancee and her friends and mother.
Bernard Tate, Manassas Park
●
Call it a close call
Michael de Adder’s April 30 editorial cartoon claimed “Al-Qaeda never got close to taking over the U.S. Capitol.”
At three miles away, I think the Pentagon was pretty darned “close.”
Sharon Muir, Springfield
●
We're acutely embarrassed
In the May 6 news article “A divided France notes bicentenary of Napoléon’s death,” the emperor’s name appears six times with an acute accent (as in the headline), and 11 times without one. I don’t much care what The Post’s stylebook calls for, but it would be nice if someone would decide which version to use in a given article.
Paul Bickart, Falls Church
●
Tell, don't show
So I sit down to breakfast on May 2 and glance at the front page of The Post, only to be greeted by a large color photograph of a mass cremation site in New Delhi [“India reaches global record”]. The photo is nothing less than a modern depiction of Dante’s “Inferno.” Was this necessary? The accompanying text more than sufficiently detailed the tragedy that India is enduring with daily records of coronavirus deaths.
Lately it seems The Post is following that old journalism adage “If it bleeds, it leads.” Come on, editors, exercise some discretion. We don’t need to have these tragedies shoved in our faces with graphic photos such as this one.
Terence Cooke, Middleburg
●
Nothing is illuminated
How in the world does a lone Black man sitting in the center of a photo with a background image of a lone White man holding some papers explain anything about the May 13 Politics and the Nation article “Ex-Pentagon chief blames riot on ‘organized conspiracy’ ”?
The Black man — Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) — was not mentioned in the article, nor was his position or his function or his relation to the events of Jan 6. He seemed to have nothing to do with the blow-by-blow description of the battle of words going on with the House Democrats and Republicans. And yet there he was, front and center, representing what?
Sharon Matthews, Hyattsville
●
He's got a knack for the draft
I have enjoyed seeing John Clayton’s NFL draft picks. With the 2021 NFL draft over, I was curious to see whether anyone had analyzed how Clayton did. In the absence of such analysis, I did it myself, for both his April 29 picks, “With the draft finally at hand, it’s time for a final speculative look at picks 1-32,” and his Feb. 21 early picks, “An early NFL mock draft: Five quarterbacks will go in first round.”
For April 29, 27 of his 32 first-round draftees actually were selected in the first round, with only two picked in the exact position predicted (Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, numbers one and two, respectively). The Feb. 21 results were far more impressive, with 26 of his first-round draftees having actually been selected in the first round, and four picked in the exact positions predicted (Lawrence and Wilson, plus Patrick Surtain at nine and Najee Harris at 24).
So in the parlance of the letter grades being given to teams for how they did in the draft, I would give Clayton a B- for his April 29 picks and an A- for his Feb. 21 picks. Already looking forward to next year.
Jennifer Gittins-Harfst, Annandale
●
The smart money is on quidditch
Items in the Sports Digest routinely leave it up to the reader to guess which sport is being referenced. The May 13 Digest announced that Patrick Baldwin Jr. had signed to play for Milwaukee. But what will he play? Basketball? Lacrosse? Soccer? Please just add one word to clarify things for readers.
Jesse Ellis, Fairfax
