Ida B. Wells is hardly a household name. Wells dedicated her life to fighting the horrible reality of lynching in the United States. She routinely risked her life as she investigated hundreds of American lynchings, documenting facts in an effort to bring justice and retribution where hate and race violence were the rule of law. A CRT program would strive to create an understanding of why a Wells had to exist at all. This is not teaching hate, as some misguided minions enjoy repeating. It is teaching about hate in order to prevent hate. As the adage has it, if we fail to learn from the mistakes of history, we run the risk of repeating them.