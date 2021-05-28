Greene is the one who is harassing and attacking Ocasio-Cortez. Greene is the source of the ill will.
Thom Brown, Pullman, Wash.
When I was a little girl and was sitting sprawled in what my Ohio farm-dwelling grandmother would call “an unladylike pose,” she would say, “Stop taking my picture!” Even at age 5, I understood she was saying that if I sat with my legs spread, everyone would look. This memory was triggered by Monica Hesse’s May 17 Style column about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) conduct, “Greene’s antagonism has become a Republican dream.”
The article further reminded me of drive-in movies in the 1950s and the traffic buildup on the highway outside my small town when the theater put up a new billboard advertising a film such as “Women’s Prison,” showing sweaty, scantily clad, hair-pulling women in chains, biting and clawing each other. Everyone stopped to look. Everyone.
Hesse wrote that Greene is saying, “I am a woman. So I can get away with this.” I think on some level Greene knows her behavior toward Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) will capture interest. Women going at each other in public holds a lurid fascination.
If my grandmother were alive to read this article about Greene’s behavior, she would say, “The public sure has a taste for knickknacks.” Even with no knowledge of this phrase, everyone would know exactly what she meant.
Tarpley M. Long, Ellicott City
There are two sides to this story
The May 16 news article “Israeli-Palestinian conflict: A chronology” was incomplete and distorted. A number of significant historical events were missing.
Between 1948 and 1956, 12 Arab states either expelled or threatened their Jewish populations. Nearly 900,000 were forced to leave. Most went to Israel. The world watched and did nothing. Yes, there were Palestinian refugees, but there were Jewish refugees as well.
In June 1967, before Israel attacked Egyptian airfields and entered the Sinai Peninsula, the U.N. emergency force in Sinai was expelled by the Egyptians and replaced by Egyptian forces. Egypt closed the Straits of Tiran to Israeli shipping. Syria, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq joined in a military pact. Jordan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Syria and Lebanon moved their forces toward the Israeli border.
The West Bank and Gaza Strip were under Jordanian and Egyptian control between 1948 and 1967, and neither country would allow the establishment of a Palestinian state. Had this been done, perhaps there would be no conflict today.
The making of the Palestinian tragedy has been influenced and directed largely by the action or inaction of Jordan, Syria, Egypt and Lebanon. To attribute responsibility solely to the Israelis was mistaken.
Julian Klazkin, Bethesda
Shedding light on blindness
While reading Dana Milbank’s May 13 Thursday Opinion column, “The cancel-culture Republicans just canceled Liz Cheney,” I was saddened to read another routine example of how blind people are stereotyped, in part, by the misuse of the word “blind.” Such examples are in articles and on the opinion pages of The Post nearly every week; sometimes several times a week!
Milbank wrote of the GOP: “Now, it has canceled a stalwart conservative and daughter of a former vice president. The Republican irony blindness doesn’t stop there.” Equating the actions of the Republican House members with blindness is an inappropriate and harmful use of the word “blindness.” The House members may be making a poor or ill-informed decision, maybe even a harmful and cowardly decision, but their eyesight has nothing to do with their decision or ironic actions.
Such a poor use of the word helps perpetuate the notion that being blind is a condition that leaves one out of touch, unaware, and unable to obtain and properly analyze information. The actions of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and his colleagues may demonstrate a refusal to face the facts, but they do not demonstrate blindness.
I am blind but have not been blind all my life. I noticed as I became blind, gradually, because of an inherited condition, that people began treating me as being unaware, ignorant, etc. I’m proud of the many skills I developed to continue to work and, among other activities, “read” newspapers, which I listen to every day.
The Post’s stylebook should be changed so that the paper sticks to using the word “blind” as meaning a condition when eyes do not work well enough for someone to see. Such eyeballs do not prohibit one from being informed, learning or being aware.
Paul D’Addario, Arlington
Why we need critical race theory
I was in complete agreement with the May 15 letter “Improper pardons” — until the reference to critical race theory (CRT).
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) pardon of 34 lynched Black Marylanders, while pure of spirit and motivation, is indeed an empty, meaningless gesture. However, it is not “an example of critical race theory.” CRT would not address lynching in the United States in this manner. A CRT program would propose and design a curriculum to address what it was.
Ida B. Wells is hardly a household name. Wells dedicated her life to fighting the horrible reality of lynching in the United States. She routinely risked her life as she investigated hundreds of American lynchings, documenting facts in an effort to bring justice and retribution where hate and race violence were the rule of law. A CRT program would strive to create an understanding of why a Wells had to exist at all. This is not teaching hate, as some misguided minions enjoy repeating. It is teaching about hate in order to prevent hate. As the adage has it, if we fail to learn from the mistakes of history, we run the risk of repeating them.
Far more people are familiar with Davy Crockett than Wells. The former’s fame is the product of myth and tall tales; the latter is one of the most remarkable heroines in U.S. history. That is what CRT is all about.
Sandy Boyar, Bridgeville, Del.
Please try your best to digest this digest
Thanks to John Ficarra for the present in his May 16 Sunday Opinion essay, “How I wound up with a wound from heteronyms,” of a new word to add to my vocabulary: heteronym. I now present a few examples of my own. One proceeds with caution, but the proceeds will be worthwhile.
I remember once when a heteronym caused me much amusement. A gentleman reading a biblical passage in my church proclaimed, “At the name of Jesus every knee should bow” to rhyme with “flow.” I had visions of a bowlegged congregation stumbling up the aisle! A new biblical insight!
I continue the progress of my education as I progress though life.
Jennifer Santley, Falls Church
I don’t think Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) intended to assent to China’s ascent in his May 16 Sunday Opinion essay, “We ignore China’s rise at our own peril.” Or was it meant as a compliment on China’s complement? Can I assume it was intended to demonstrate the difference between heteronyms and homonyms by placing it adjacent to John Ficarra’s hilarious essay?
George Troutman, Arlington
Thanks to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) for alerting us to an overlooked threat in the South China Sea. Missing from his essay was a map of the South China Sea area to help us visualize the geographical implications of a potential Chinese incursion. I have a vivid memory of a 1954 military geography class showing a bas-relief map of Europe as seen through the eyes of the Soviet Union, looking southeast across the alpine mountains and valleys. It greatly enhanced my understanding of the Soviet military threat. A similar topographical view of the land mass and islands in the South China Sea area would be similarly informative.
Jack McAndrews, Fairfax
Not quite right on Dick Van Dyke
“Never need a reason, never need a rhyme,” the May 16 Style feature on Dick Van Dyke, brought back sweet memories. I was first introduced to the comedic genius back in the mid-1960s, when my mother rationed my summer vacation daytime television viewing to a half-hour. Naturally, “The Dick Van Dyke Show” (11:30 a.m. EDT) was my choice. A fan of the Beatles and all things British, I have special, fond memories of the episode featuring Chad & Jeremy.
Fast forward 50-some years, and my pandemic binge-watching has included, you guessed it, nightly dates with Rob and Laura. As a testament to Van Dyke’s comedic genius, many of the segments are still laugh-out-loud funny. What I had never considered before reading the article, though, was that Van Dyke’s eulogy for Stan Laurel might well have been the inspiration for co-star Mary Tyler Moore’s funniest episode a decade later. Yes, I’m talking about Chuckles the Clown (with a little seltzer in his pants).
But the article stated that Van Dyke’s “trademark move in the original ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ opening” was falling — or not falling — over an ottoman. The opening to the first season in 1961 featured a collage of headshots of the cast members accompanied by the beat of a drum. The sight gag was introduced in the second season.
Barbara Miller Beem, Catonsville, Md.
Not correct on capacity caps
Many Maryland residents look to The Post for important news on local coronavirus restrictions to guide their behavior. But in the May 19 Metro article “Montgomery rolls back mask rules,” we were informed that on May 28 Montgomery County would “lift all local restrictions . . . aligning itself fully with the state, which fully lifted capacity restrictions in March.”
But in March, Maryland said “large venues such as concert halls and theaters [could] return to 50 percent capacity.” The capacity restrictions for such venues were lifted May 15.
Public health depends on accurate reporting during this crisis.
David Conner, Takoma Park
Our caption was a contradiction
The May 14 Economy & Business Digest photograph caught my attention. The caption read, “Shoppers walk inside a deserted mall in Bangkok on Thursday.” If the mall really was deserted, were the shoppers ghosts? Imaginary? An illusion?
Joel R. Ferris, Alexandria
Women's sports: Sold out, sold short
In her May 23 Sports column, “In a secret deal, the NCAA sold out women’s sports,” Sally Jenkins was scathing in her critique of the NCAA’s corrupt practices regarding, in particular, women’s sports. She offered up actions she would take by way of reform if she were in a position to do so. She made a powerful case with which I agree.
But she missed something closer to home. The NCAA softball tournament is underway. It is very competitive and includes local Virginia Tech knocking off perennial power Arizona State. Yet in my copy of The Post, there was no mention of the tournament. None. Not even the scores.
What would Jenkins do to fix this if she were in a position to do so?
Bob Johnson, Burke
The cicada lobby has a stellar PR wing
Reading Anna Whiston-Donaldson’s May 12 Style essay, “Cicadas are a reminder of joys and pains in mom’s life,” was amazing. Tears were streaming down my face as I read about her boys’ love for cicadas and her sharing the tragedy of her son’s death in a beautiful remembrance. I am a mom the same age as Whiston-Donaldson with two teenage boys, so this really struck at my heartstrings.
I’ve been outside the past week taking videos and close-up photographs of these amazing creatures and discussing them with my boys while walking our dogs. We moved to Montgomery County in 2005, when my oldest was just a year old, so we missed the big 2004 “year of Brood X.” We are looking forward to listening to the singing of the cicadas in the weeks ahead.
I thank Whiston-Donaldson for sharing her beautiful story.
Debbie Engel, Potomac
I was surprised that the May 18 Health & Science article “Benjamin Banneker’s early scientific views on cicadas” didn’t mention the wonderful Benjamin Banneker Historical Park and Museum in Catonsville, Md. It’s well worth a visit.
Mary Massey, Silver Spring
Have 8,000 words on my desk by Monday
The May 22 Metro photographs of two female artists, Jessie Unterhalter and Katey Truhn, were a tease [“Painting the town”]. Surely there is a story to be told about these young artists who make their livings painting murals around the country. It would be nice to read something positive about their lives, how they got started, how they became successful and other interesting facts that would be a relief from the usual politics, the coronavirus and heartbreaking personal stories.
It seems The Post was just using their artwork as wallpaper for the Metro page. Where’s the rest of the story?
Karen Ralston, Fairfax
There is no place for violence in the military
The “Beetle Bailey” comic frequently depicts Sarge grabbing Beetle Bailey by the throat. Beetle often looks mangled and hurt but is back again the next day.
I think we all know this routine is not funny. Sergeants and others in authority do not and should not punch or beat up subordinates with impunity. This violence should not be “regularized” in an entertainment medium. The writers have shown they can produce a comic look at life in the military without this. They should drop the physical attacks.
Glenn Griffin, Derwood
