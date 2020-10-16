AD

Bill Duggan, Washington

●

Lights in the tunnel

While The Post effectively uses the power of words to prove that “Democracy Dies in Darkness,” its actions also offer an equally powerful proof: “People Grow in Light.”

The evidence: Ann Hornaday and Robin Givhan. Two writers planted in the silos of film and fashion and productively providing the fruits of their minds to nurture The Post’s hungry readers but who now are no longer growing where they were planted.

Their Oct. 4 columns, demonstrating not just the depth of their roots but the width of their worldviews, now appear “up front” in the light where they can get the attention they deserve.

Thanks for helping us see not just some light at the end of the tunnel but also the nature of the tunnel itself.

Lewis Rhodes, Silver Spring

Robin Givhan’s Oct. 4 The Critique column, “After diagnosis, masks morph into a symbol of anger,” was an excellent example of her prose. She writes in a fluid and eloquent style without being verbose. Her images are often striking, such as her metaphor about masks: “The mask is a repository for blame that has overflowed the banks of the federal government and has nowhere else to go.”

Her trenchant insights put the mundane into a global perspective, such as her comment that President Trump’s “ambivalence about face masks has become a matter of national security.” Ms. Givhan deserves her new placement in the A section.

Other opinion writers could learn from her concise and expressive prose.

Terry Thompson, Clarksville

●

The better mask message

The Sept. 30 Style article “Maskless narcissists, you’re right. This is all about you.” offered suggestions for how to deal with people who don’t wear masks in public, especially if they are narcissists. The article mistook the effects of a public health misinformation campaign for personality traits. Causing the reader to perceive those maskless people as narcissists could make the problem of divisiveness only worse.

Mask mandates have been compared to seat-belt or helmet laws. But those laws protect only the wearer. Not wearing a mask is more like drunken driving. Most people have been well educated on drunken-driving laws and understand and agree with those laws. They respect that drunken driving endangers the lives of others. If we had received clear messaging from the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic about how wearing a mask protects everyone around you, everywhere — not just Grandma at home — and that not wearing a mask can kill total strangers nearby, I think more people would have complied.

Calling these people narcissists implied that those not wearing masks know better but refuse to comply. That isn’t the case at all. They really are uninformed. They’ve been told by the news, state leaders and even the president that masks are just okay or they’re what the liberals wear to make a point about how bad the situation is. I hope our leaders and journalists can get on the same page, start explaining the danger better and remind people that going without a mask, even if they’re not sick, is just like drunken driving. I think with clearer education, much of that “narcissism” would magically disappear, and, maybe, so would the virus.

Nancy Schneider, Clifton

●

Dispiriting equivalence

In his Sept. 30 front-page The Take column, “A dispiriting first faceoff and an insult to America,” Dan Balz admitted that the tone of the first presidential debate was established by President Trump, but went on to say that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden “looked peevish . . . responding with well-prepared rejoinders but also with dismissive verbal broadsides.” Balz called it an “unseemly shout fest” between the candidates.

Is the need to seem evenhanded so overpowering that we cannot recognize behavior that is not just unseemly, not just outside the norm, but potentially treasonous? The president implicitly threatened violence against the American people in the form of his white-supremacist supporters if we dared to try to vote him out.

Jill McGowan, Silver Spring

●

●

Extra innings, extra excitement

Sheinin wrote that the record-setting, 13-inning Braves-Reds game in Atlanta “unwittingly demonstrat[ed] the appeal of the extra-inning rule MLB used during the regular season — with each half-inning in extras starting with a runner on second.” I couldn’t disagree more. The last three innings were some of the most exciting I’ve ever seen, with the Reds loading the bases with two outs in the 11th and only one in the 13th, and yet the Braves pitched and fielded so well the Reds didn’t score. The “runner-on-second” rule would have robbed fans of all that suspense and great play, to say nothing of the classic “small ball” finish in the bottom of the 13th.

It was one of the greatest games I’ve ever seen. I wouldn’t have had it any other way.

Alan Baragona, Staunton, Va.

●

Digesting the Trump era

Kudos to Carlos Lozada for his wide-ranging survey of the many books written about the Trump era [“The Trump era, at maximum volume,” Book World, Oct. 4]. Being able to digest more than 150 books on this topic is itself a literary feat, but he managed to write with a degree of objectivity most of us find difficult to attain during this conflicted time.

Jo Ann Browning Seeley, Alexandria

Virtually every respected national security leader in the country — former secretaries of defense and state and heads of national intelligence — has condemned Trump’s performance over nearly four years. Many have quit the administration in disgust at his lack of competence. The recent Pew Research Center survey of global views of the United States verifies the collapse in respect for this country under Trump.

Because the article was “adapted” from Lozada’s book, it is impossible to know whether that volume contains any mention of these critical issues.

Frederic B. Hill, Arrowsic, Maine

The writer was foreign affairs director for Sen. Charles McC. Mathias Jr. (R-Md.). He is the author of “Dereliction of Duty: The Failed Presidency of Donald John Trump.”

●

●

Charity begins at home

The Oct. 3 news article “U.S. faces shortfall of billions of meals, food bank warns,” about the increasing pressure on the nation’s food banks, continued a distressing trend I have noticed in The Post’s coverage of these important organizations. The story was accompanied by a large photograph from the Greater Boston Food Bank and told the story of how one Massachusetts family depended on their services. This article joined a number of other articles on food banks in The Post that ignore the fact that the D.C. metropolitan area is served by the Capital Area Food Bank, which for decades has been a leader in providing food to those in need.

This food bank supplies food to hundreds of charitable agencies and churches in this area to support local families and children. Was a telephone call to ask for information about CAFB’s experience during the pandemic too difficult? I’m happy that Boston has a food bank, but shouldn’t The Post also look at where it lives for stories?

Grant P. Thompson, Washington

●

●

The trash talk we need

Never underestimate the power of a good laugh. A huge thank-you to Hank Stuever, the headline writers and the copy editors of the Oct. 1 Style section for their very funny take on the Sept. 29 presidential candidates’ “debate”: “Dumpster fires to U.S.: Hey, leave us out of this!”

It made my morning.

Susan Bodiker, Washington

●

An elementary omission

Failing to so much as mention Basil Rathbone’s portrayal of Sherlock Holmes in an article about the great detective’s appearance in film, “Sleuthing out other Sherlock adaptations” [Style, Sept. 30], was akin to omitting Mozart from any discussion about 18th-century music.

Bill Straub, Silver Spring

●

●

Not headline material

I was disappointed in the misleading headlines of two articles in the Oct. 1 Metro section. On the front page of the section, a headline trumpeted, “Army vet in Va. gets 74-year prison term.” Other than a mention in passing, way down in the article, that the judge acknowledged the felon’s service, there was nothing that tied military service to the crime for which the individual was convicted. The headline suggested such a tie and was therefore unwarranted.

Another article, on the back page of the Metro section, had a headline, “Veteran not competent to stand trial in slaying,” that similarly suggested a connection between an accused murderer and his military service. Again, because the article didn’t discuss such a connection, the headline was unwarranted.

Because there was no evidence presented that military service had anything to do with the substance of the articles, that service should not have been mentioned in the headlines.

Van Stewart, Alexandria

●

What Going Gray revealed

In her Oct. 1 Ask Amy column, “Trainer who knocked out his hookup’s husband is floored that he was fired,” Amy Dickinson gratuitously attacked the letter-writer “Going Gray” as “too sensitive,” even though Dickinson admitted not knowing the specifics of what the hairstylist said. Without sufficient facts, Dickinson became sarcastic and insulting in the last paragraph.

Though so-called snowflakes may exist, on the facts submitted, we have no idea where Going Gray fell on the spectrum. Shame on Dickinson for jumping to conclusions. I think I will follow her advice and “patronize any business” I want by no longer reading her column and encouraging others to do the same. She has revealed more about herself and her own attitudes and biases than we could ever know about Going Gray or the hairstylist!

Ginna Ingram, Potomac

●

These empty chairs held a lot of meaning

Katherine Frey’s stark and moving Metro section photograph of the 20,000 empty chairs on the Ellipse, representing the more than 200,000 coronavirus victims in the United States, deserved to be on the Oct. 5 front page. Instead, the top headlines all described the confusion, mendacity and incompetence surrounding one specific case of the disease — the one who was under treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the one largely responsible for the tragic course of the pandemic in this country. The circus surrounding the president’s own illness reflected the administration’s approach to managing the virus, with stubborn denials and shockingly careless behavior leading us here, to a field of empty chairs.

Patrick L. Phillips, Washington

●●

Cover Southeast D.C. and Northwest D.C. the same way

On the night of Sept. 24, two men were fatally shot in D.C. — one in Southeast and the other in Northwest. Each of the shootings received about four column inches of coverage in The Post’s Local Digest on Sept. 25 [Metro]. On Sept. 26, the Northwest death was detailed in more than an additional 20 inches of coverage [“Slaying might be linked to pot, police chief says,” Metro]. I saw not another word on the Southeast death.

I find it terrible that The Post contributes to a climate that accepts as routine killings in Black communities, usually finding that it warrants no more than minimum notation. Though I understand that such crime is thankfully rare in Ward 3, where I live, I fear The Post’s pattern of coverage in effect serves to normalize killings elsewhere.

Appropriate and equivalent coverage of killing, wherever it happens, would better inform all of us and could help generate the public and political will to address both the causes of crime and its punishment when it does occur.

Mark Rosenman , Washington

●

Don't forget labor

The Oct. 4 Election 2020 graphic “Where Trump and Biden stand on the issues” was very informative. I liked its format of “Yes”/“No” on topics with brief explanations. But it was very disappointing that there was not even the slightest addressing of labor rights. Does anyone at The Post work for a living?

Kevin P. Creighan, Washington

The writer is secretary-treasurer of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA.

●

Coping, not cured

In his Oct. 1 Thursday Opinion column, “Joe Biden outperforms the performer president,” Matt Bai used the words “the childhood stutter that has now returned.” As a person who stutters, I know that one does not outgrow this childhood-onset fluency disorder. We manage it with different coping techniques to communicate effectively.

Cathy Henderson, Silver Spring