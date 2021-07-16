Neon is a noble gas renowned for its chemical stability. This means it stays around for a long time. It has minor components of radioactive isotopes, some of which have a short half-life. Therefore, to use this phrase effectively, one would have to at least use the phrase “decays like radioactive neon,” or, more correctly, “decays like an unstable radioactive neon isotope.”
Maybe it would be better to just say short-lived, rather than inappropriately choosing a monovalent noble gas and saying the opposite of what was intended.
Terry Johnsen, Brisbane, Australia
●
Readers have no time to waste
Thanks for the July 8 front-page article about the reception of stimulus checks in Appalachia, “Happy to get a check, and not.”
However, I read the whole article hoping for some insight about the repeatedly stated idea that the stimulus checks caused consumer prices to rise, and it never was addressed. I don’t understand how assertions such as this can be reported on with no assessment of their validity. My interest in reading about people’s uninformed opinions without any reasoned evaluation of those opinions is waning.
Leslie Spitz-Edson, Falls Church
●
Awful in different ways
●The first editorial in the July 4 paper, “The NFL drops the ball,” called “horrific” the nefarious activities relating to accusations of sexual harassment by the Washington Football Team’s managerial staff. It seems that “contemptible” or “shameful” would have been more appropriate descriptors of the behavior in question.
The third editorial on the same page, “A starvation campaign in Ethiopia,” dealt with atrocities committed in the civil war in Tigray. At no time were the crimes described in the editorial called “horrific,” which they are. They could also have been called “abominable,” “appalling,” “awful,” “horrendous,” “unspeakable,” etc. If the actions described in the first editorial deserve to be considered “horrific,” how would we describe truly horrific abuses?
Alain Desarran, Odenton
●
Details, please
The July 6 Metro article about five Arlington County libraries reopening, “Arlington set to reopen five library branches,” was missing one very important piece of information: the names of the five branches soon to reopen. Seems like pretty basic info the reader might like to know.
The most readers got was a vague reference to a branch “near Columbia Pike” that was having a ribbon-cutting ceremony. No details on the ribbon-cutting, either. Would it be so hard to say Thursday at 4 p.m. instead of the vague “this week”?
Carol Burnett, Arlington
●
No wonder it's hard to get a visa
The July 4 Metro article “Missing at the beach this summer: Employees” was right that the J-1 Visa program is run by the State Department and does in most years “allow students to travel to the United States by June and stay through August” for summer jobs, and it is true that this year’s program was severely disrupted by the coronavirus and related travel restrictions. However, one doubts that 22-year-old student Marija Nikolic “got a call about a month ago scheduling an interview with the Serbian Embassy.” The only place a Serbian would be able to get a J-1 visa is the U.S. Embassy in Belgrade.
S.R. Hankinson, Stoddard, N.H.
●
Two edifying reviews
While reading the July 2 Weekend film review “A great music documentary and an exhilarating time capsule,” I saw the word “palimpsest.” It’s a word I hadn’t come across in a while, so I had to look up its meaning. (Thank you, Google.) To my surprise, a review on the next page by a different reviewer about a different movie, “Star-studded comedy is sometimes clever but mostly just lazy,” also used the word. One review very positive, the other very critical. How random. Now I think I will remember this word.
Bashi Packer, Potomac
●
We have no clue how he does it
Evan Birnholz’s July 4 crossword puzzle was a masterpiece! Incredible! The clues, whose first letters spelled out the beginning of the Declaration of Independence, seemed normal.
How did he do it?
Marie Barrett, Hyattsville
●
Think of it as a window into history
A photograph of the Pentagon with the Navy Annex in the background was included with the July 7 front-page article “Square one for JEDI contract.” Is that the best The Post can do? The Navy Annex was removed more than eight years ago.
Joe Flader, Woodbridge
●
Yeah, Arlington was cool. You can look it up.
Articles such as “One more round at Whitlow’s” [Style, June 29] can be a source of nostalgic smiles. Twenty-something adults celebrating or mourning things lost such as Whitlow’s, spilling tequila, throwing up and making whoopee with someone new. We recognize our young and foolish selves.
But why was the reporter compelled to write, “In [Clarendon’s] burgeoning days, it was quirky and counterculture: a place for weird bars like Galaxy Hut, Bardo and Iota, some of which hosted alternative bands on local record labels, instead of the cover bands that pack crowds into its stretch of bars now.”
Weird bars? For this statement to pass muster strains credibility. Anybody with knowledge of the area knows that all of the places named were once important elements of Washington’s cultural fabric. Bardo Rodeo was a brewery that helped launch craft beer in the D.C. area in the 1990s. Iota was home to performances by Norah Jones, Last Train Home, Dawes, the Continental Drifters and countless others between 1994 and 2017. And, as Fritz Hahn wrote in 2005, “Before the Black Cat and DC9 . . . before the 9:30 club moved to V Street NW, indie rockers, rockabilly cats and Americana singer-songwriters found a home at Galaxy Hut.”
Pages of D.C.’s cultural history lie in the archives of The Post. They should be consulted by its reporters before dismissive stigmatizations of “weird bars” are applied.
Jim Cassedy, Hyattsville
●
This didn't add up
Regarding the July 6 Style article “The politics behind fission of friendships”:
Do Republicans have “more bipartisan friendships” in total than Democrats? A recent report on a study suggested yes. But the math says, no way.
Why not? Because every time a Republican has a bipartisan friendship, so does a Democrat! It is the same reason men, as a group, cannot have more heterosexual partners in total than women — though, of course, this doesn’t stop men from reporting more sexual encounters to researchers, and it doesn’t stop the media from passing along their impossible exaggerations as scientific fact.
For a more technical proof, we could use a branch of mathematics known as graph theory — the kind of math used by Matt Damon’s genius character in “Good Will Hunting” to razzle-dazzle an MIT professor. Thankfully, it doesn’t take a genius to see that “bipartisan friendships” are two-way streets, and that even scientific studies have to obey the laws of logic.
Daniel Muñoz,
Carrboro, N.C.
●
Enough with the plastic
A July 4 Sunday Opinion headline read “The Fourth is for complainers.” With that permission, I will complain. We are bombarded daily with the news about the dangers posed by climate change and the resulting disasters, including but not limited to intense heat waves and increasingly destructive wildfires. A widely acknowledged prime culprit is petroleum products, including plastic waste, which also endanger our aquifers and wildlife. Yet, when I got my paper July 4, I found a note that The Washington Post Magazine was on break and a small advertising flier — wrapped in plastic! Was it really necessary?
Further, because I’ve been given permission to complain: Is there a reason the editorial cartoons have been shrunk to the point at which they cannot possibly be read without a magnifying glass?
End of complaints, for today at least.
Amy Isaacs, Chevy Chase
●
One delicious juxtaposition
I noted with some degree of mirth the fact that a recipe in the June 30 Food section for Chicago-style Sheet-Pan Italian Sausage and Pepper Sandwiches [“From streets of Chicago to a sheet in your oven”] was on the same page that announced there would be no column from the vacationing Joe Yonan, our esteemed “Weeknight Vegetarian.” Well-crafted!
Derek Walker, Alexandria
●
Down memory lane, and then some
I laughed reading the account of the Airstream vacation in the July 4 Travel article “Back on the road, down Highway 101.” My Foreign Service family took an Airstream cross-country trip during our 1969 home leave. My grandparents lived on opposite coasts, so we traveled from Pittsfield, Mass., to Granada Hills, Calif., in a loaner from the State Department. Another Foreign Service family drove it back to D.C.
I remember that, back then, KOA campgrounds were the “glamping” of the era because they always had a pool and good bathrooms with showers. (Our parents didn’t want us using the bathroom in our trailer.) There was no planning or booking; we just drove each day until it was time to stop. My mom always held out for a state park or some other rustic campsite. Our dad was on the side of us four kids.
Most memorable was the state campground somewhere in Iowa with the very tall grass and daddy longlegs everywhere. We kids sat on the picnic table screaming as our mom whipped up the evening meal in the tiny kitchen. It was probably hot dogs, SpaghettiOs or even sandwich spread on white bread with bologna. No gourmet foods back then.
Other memorable stops included Bryce Canyon, Mount Rushmore, Yellowstone, the Great Salt Lake and Lake Mead. It was a glorious lake to swim in back then, unlike what we see on the news today.
Also, I have a distinct memory of the final leg from Las Vegas to Los Angeles. We had to drive at night because our parents said it was too dangerous to drive during the day on account of the extreme desert temperatures. I was the only kid to stay awake through that endless, scary drive.
Thanks again for my trip back to the 1960s in the Airstream!
Kathleen Kelley Rushlow, Fairfax Station
●
●
Tip your cap to Bill Veeck
I found it regrettable that in his otherwise-wonderful and long-overdue tribute — “It’s time baseball celebrates Larry Doby Day” [op-ed, July 5] — Luke Epplin neglected to acknowledge the courageous and historic decision made by the legendary and flamboyant Cleveland Indians baseball owner Bill Veeck, who, in 1947, signed Larry Doby, the first African American ballplayer in the American League.
In 1948, as an 8-year-old living in the Cleveland suburb of Lakewood, I, along with my friends, was a rabid fan of the Tribe. To this day, 73 years later, I can still name the starting roster of those World Series champions.
But of Veeck’s contributions to the game, Doby himself said it best: “One by one (Indians manager) Lou (Boudreau) introduced me to each player. All the guys put their hands out — all but three. As soon as he could, Bill Veeck got rid of those three.”
T.H. Otwell, Silver Spring
●
Three strikes for a name that invites controversy
Samuel Hoadley-Brill’s examination of opposition to critical race theory in his July 4 Outlook essay, “Unlearning history,” was useful, but he missed the biggest obstacle to critical race theory: the name itself. The term is incomprehensible to Trump supporters, Democratic union members and people, including me, with advanced degrees the first time we hear it. It is abstract, academic and wonky — strikes one, two and three in the ears of those who most need to be convinced there is some truth to it.
Using a nebulous term such as critical race theory invites the right-wing cultural warriors to load their own meaning onto it, with the code words, exaggerations and misrepresentations Hoadley-Brill described. Their followers go for the red meat. We stay stuck talking past each other with slogans and never get to substance.
Let’s use simple, direct phrases such as “racism in the system.” Folks understand that “the system” is inherently biased, and many who respond to right-wing rhetoric believe they are victims. If we use plain talk, people get the meaning directly from those tackling social and historical injustice. Even skeptics can relate better to simple language. We’ll have a better chance of true dialogue and spreading understanding of inherent racism.
Christopher E. Goldthwait, Washington
Regarding the two July 4 Outlook essays about critical race theory, “Unlearning history”:
I couldn’t get through the second essay. Both were indictments of people who question critical race theory, with broad assumptions about who these people are. Wouldn’t readers have been better served with a lively debate with opposing viewpoints? I wish to broaden my perspective, rather than just feel like I am digging in my heels against the topic in question.
Thanks for such a one-sided affair.
Page McGill, Alexandria
●
