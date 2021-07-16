The July 4 Metro article “Missing at the beach this summer: Employees” was right that the J-1 Visa program is run by the State Department and does in most years “allow students to travel to the United States by June and stay through August” for summer jobs, and it is true that this year’s program was severely disrupted by the coronavirus and related travel restrictions. However, one doubts that 22-year-old student Marija Nikolic “got a call about a month ago scheduling an interview with the Serbian Embassy.” The only place a Serbian would be able to get a J-1 visa is the U.S. Embassy in Belgrade.