They do not deserve to be buried on an interior page at the foot of a marginally related story.

David Wood, Rockville

●

Get-together? Get tested.

The Oct. 21 Food article “Can you be a warm host when it gets cold?” offered useful tips to readers about how to safely host get-togethers when it gets cold. The article suggested that you consider whom to invite, implying that a person can accurately assess the risk that inviting any one other person presents. I have heard a lot of people espouse this theory. Though it beats inviting random strangers off the street, it could lead people to assume these invitees are likely to be safer than they actually are.

This is because it overlooked the risk that any single person, including a close friend or family member, could be asymptomatic positive for the novel coronavirus and infectious. Reports indicate the risk of infection is highest in the few days before a person begins to exhibit symptoms. A better safeguard might be to follow the example set by professional sports leagues and ask invitees to do a rapid test the day of or the day before the event, and to avoid any and all unnecessary exposure after taking the rapid test. The use of daily rapid tests allowed professional basketball, baseball and football to resume in reasonable safety.

Carl Henn, Falls Church

●

Underpaid angels

I appreciated the Oct. 14 special section on American workers who can’t work from home, “24 hours in the life of American workers.” I was especially pleased it included a hospital custodian. They’re so overlooked and yet what they do is vital to each patient’s life.

Similarly, I appreciated the inclusion of a women’s shelter. Family abuse has increased during the pandemic. Such shelters are life savers.

One category I’d add to my wish list: the cooks, aides and other staff in nursing facilities. Yes, there have been problems at some places, but these underpaid angels are trying so hard to protect our elders. I say that based on too many years of having family members who became so frail that elder care was the safest option for them.

Pat Rizzuto, Alexandria

●

Now these are bones worth picking

What a joy to read about 12-foot skeletons in the Oct. 30 Style article “Keeping up with the Boneses.” It’s the kind of wonderful, crazy stuff that reminds me of the “before times” — typically American, bringing strangers together in an “our hearts were young and gay” spirit. A delightful bright spot in dark times.

Barbara Morris, Falls Church

●

Oh, it's gross all right

The Oct. 30 front-page article “Record gains in 3rd quarter prop up battered economy” seemed to be celebrating a quarterly rise in the gross domestic product.

It’s time again to devote some attention to the misguided notion that GDP or growth itself are good measures of prosperity or health of the economy. Robert F. Kennedy observed back in 1968 that gross national product “measures everything in short, except that which makes life worthwhile.” Since then, it’s become clear that the focus on growth also provides cover for trickle-down economics; the wealth created by the growing U.S. economy over the past 40 years has accumulated with a small percentage of the population and has barely trickled down to the rest of the American people. And unthinking reliance on growth as the primary measure of progress for the economy is still a tired excuse for not responding to climate change.

Maybe The Post could set an example for the rest of the mainstream media and stop the unthinking use of GDP and growth as measures of success for the economy. If there needs to be a surrogate measure for prosperity in their place, it ought to be employment: wages, benefits and job security.

John Cross, Burke

●

Thank you, Tom

Oh, no! So much bad news to absorb every day and now I see that Tom Toles is retiring. I’m heartbroken. As a retired person, I wouldn’t deny anyone this wonderful opportunity, but what a loss for Post readers.

Kudos to him for unfailingly capturing the zeitgeist for so many years and for making me laugh through my tears.

Adrienne Dern, Silver Spring

No fairrrrrrrrrr.

The days are traumatic, but now I’m crying.

No fairrrrrrrrrr.

Oh, well. It’s a great time to retire, but I’m crying.

The best of wishes to Tom Toles in retirement while the nation heals.

William A. Carnegie, Lake Frederick, Va.

I am so sorry to hear that Post readers will no longer have the wonderful editorial cartoons created by Tom Toles. He captured the political issues of the day with his combination of art and pithy commentary. Toles is truly a national treasure, and his work will be very much missed. I wish that readers could persuade him to stay. But if that is not possible, I wish him a successful and happy future.

Adrianne Krause, Ventura, Calif.

I am crushed to hear the 2020 checklist of doom now also includes the retirement of Tom Toles. Thanks to The Post for publishing him all this time. His absence will leave a big hole on the editorial page.

Jonathan Roth, Rockville

Thanks for giving Tom the canvas, and a huge thanks to Toles for painting on it for us.

T.E. Gardner, Bowie

●

And you, too, Michael

I am a progressive Christian who votes for Democratic candidates, so it might surprise people to know that Michael Gerson has been my most treasured voice on the op-ed pages during the Trump administration.

His Oct. 30 column on race, “The most important issue in this election,” was a fine example of why his words are so important to me. I don’t have his eloquence to express my gratitude adequately, so I will say simply, “Thank you, Michael Gerson.”

Jean Wheelock, Springfield

●

Biographical errors aren't solely man-made

In “Abraham Lincoln and John Brown: Imperfect heroes of the fight to end slavery,” her Oct. 25 Book World review of H.W. Brands’s book, “The Zealot and the Emancipator” [Outlook], Alexis Coe took a strange detour to criticize Brands: “It’s unfortunate that Brands, like so many male biographers before him, refers to Lincoln’s wife as Mary Todd Lincoln, a formulation she never used.”

Putting aside the relevance issue, Coe apparently failed to read a leading biography of Lincoln by Jean H. Baker, a professor and historian. The title of Baker’s book? “Mary Todd Lincoln: A Biography.” To paraphrase Coe’s criticism of Brands, had she read this book she “might have avoided the error” of curiously limiting her criticism to male authors.

John B. Sinclair, Towson

●

Shining a light on racism

Kudos to Michelle Singletary’s The Color of Money column for her personal and informative 10-part series that highlighted the inequality and misconceptions involving race and equality. Her “Dear Reader” letter of Oct. 25, “The legacy of redlining: My home’s worth less because I’m Black” [Business], was but one example of policies in existence that highlight what systemic racism really means. Thanks for enlightening us.

Denise Morrow, Frederick

●

Beets the heck out of us, too

The Oct. 23 news article “Ukraine seeks U.N. cultural status for beloved borscht” was nice, but where was the recipe?!

An article on borscht, and nary a list of ingredients and instructions? What’s the point? Having lived in Moscow for three years, I would be happy to send you one.

Ray Arnaudo, Mountain View, Calif.

●

Turn me loose, set me free, somewhere in the middle of Montana . . .

We read with interest the Oct. 21 front-page article “In Montana, the pandemic sparks a sold rush,” about the pandemic-influenced real estate boom in Montana. In the spirit of hospitality that has characterized the region since long before Lewis and Clark came trudging this way, we welcome the coronavirus refugees and offer a few tips for making your stay in the Big Sky Country more pleasant.

Complain about the weather. Everyone here does, and with temperatures ranging from 110 above to 30 below zero, plus spring snow and summer hailstorms, you’ll have lots to complain about.

Lend a hand. Neighbor’s car’s stuck in a snowbank? Get out there and help push it out. A senior can’t get to the store? Offer to buy her groceries.

Buy books locally. As someone once said, “you can’t swing a cat in Montana without hitting a writer.” Buy from our great independent bookstores. Some of our writers are nearly as famous as our landscapes, and there are a lot you haven’t discovered yet.

Buy food locally. You’ll have a hard time finding monk fruit and teff, but you can buy beef grown by folks you know, wheat grown outside your backdoor and veggies from our hydroponic farmers. We have great local beer and spirits. All food groups can be locally sourced.

The median per capita income here is $29,000, so most of us earning Montana salaries can’t begin to afford that house you just bought sight unseen. Montana food banks, homeless shelters and low-income housing need your help.

Some families in Montana don’t have an Internet connection at home. Some can’t afford books. We have seniors who rely on bookmobiles for their reading material. Our libraries are hubs of our communities. Support them.

Be gentle with the land. Stay on the trail, don’t litter, leave the campsite cleaner than you found it. And never forget the land and its creatures may not be gentle with you. Think rattlesnakes, mountain lions, grizzly bears, lightning, golf-ball-size hail.

Slow down. You didn’t come here to be in a hurry. Get your foot off that gas pedal.

Here’s hoping to meet you in bars or on trails across the state. And remember, in the greater scope of things, we’re all just visitors here.

Tim Lehman and Danell Jones,

Billings, Mont.

●

The other 'Mr. Bojangles'

I enjoyed the Oct. 28 obituary for Jerry Jeff Walker, as well as his most popular song, “Mr. Bojangles” [“Troubadour wrote ‘Mr. Bojangles’ and helped define ‘Texas outlaw’ music”]. As far as I am concerned, the best cover of the song is David Bromberg’s. In the center of the track, he plays a guitar version of the song. If you listen with your eyes closed, you can see Mr. Bojangles doing the old soft shoe. It is very relaxing.

William Ferdinand Kerchner, Baltimore

●

Say, who's the real radical here?

Regarding the Oct. 24 front-page article “A focused assault on civil service”:

The promoters of this policy should not be described as “conservatives.” They are “radicals.” “Conservatives” are defined as people who “are averse to change and hold traditional values.” “Radicals” are people who support “extreme . . . change from accepted or traditional norms.”

As the article noted, the new executive order’s policy represents “the most significant assault on the nonpartisan civil service in its 137-year history.” The label of “conservatives” matters greatly. In the political context, it confers legitimacy on the people so described because it conveys that they are committed to preserving the fundamental values and structure of the United States’ constitutional democracy.

By contrast, this policy is designed to cause “extreme change from traditional norms.” It would eviscerate the more than century-old, fundamental nonpartisan nature of our federal civil service. Instead of the civil service continuing to carry out its constitutional role of faithfully executing the laws enacted by Congress, the civil service would be subject to being used as a tool to carry out the personal and political self-interest of the president.

The people pushing to politicize America’s long-standing, nonpartisan civil service should not be labeled “conservatives.” They should be described as “radicals.”

Gary M. Ratner, Bethesda

●

You can't spell 'kudos' without KU

The inspiring Oct. 26 news article on the rebuilding of Greensburg, Kan., after it was devastated by a tornado in 2007, “The town that built back green,” failed to give credit to the University of Kansas School of Architecture for the major role it played to initiate this effort.

The article pointed out that the first new building in town, erected one year after the tornado, the 5.4.7 Arts Center, was also the first in Greensburg to achieve LEED platinum designation for its environmental features. The article neglected to mention that this building was also the first in the entire state of Kansas to achieve such designation, and it was designed and built by graduate students in the KU School of Architecture.

The KU School of Architecture’s Studio 804 program built its first environmental showcase building in Greensburg, and it has continued to do so each year somewhere in the state ever since.

Michael S. McGill, Alexandria